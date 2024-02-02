“She Decided To Call His Bluff”: Wife Sends Out Husband’s Letter To Serve In WWII, He Panics

ADVERTISEMENT

As it turns out, malicious compliance is not an invention of the 21st century. People were complying with others’ nonsense in petty ways long before Reddit came around. And this time, our story comes from 80 years ago. The Redditor u/VeterinarianWhole250 shared with other netizens the story of an argument between her grandma and grandpa.

The grandfather, who, according to the OP, had a streak for the dramatic, had an interesting way of letting others know he didn’t feel appreciated. The grandmother, on the other hand, had her own way of dealing with his drama. So when the husband threatened to enlist in WWII, she stood her ground and delivered a no-nonsense response.

Back in the WWII era, men could send letters to the draft board to volunteer

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

A Redditor shares how her grandpa, who had a flare for the dramatic, used to threaten his family that he’d go off to war

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual image)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: VeterinarianWhole250

Some people in relationships make threats instead of communicating what they need

From the OP’s point of view, it seems that their grandfather would make threats like these often. And while this particular one is something that most of us can laugh about, making threats and ultimatums of any kind in a relationship is not healthy. Most experts agree that partners should avoid it if they want a healthy relationship.

Amy Morin, LCSW, writes that the reasons people make threats can differ from person to person. Some might try to change their partner this way, saying things like, “You’ll never change. I’m so done with you.” Other times, people in relationships are looking to provoke a certain reaction from their partner.

But when some people are angry, they tend to say things they don’t actually mean. In this case, Morin suggests learning how to manage your anger. “People who make threats use intimidation and aggression in an attempt to get their needs met, often because they are not sure how to effectively get what they want in other ways. Learning new strategies can help improve your interactions with others,” she suggests.

ADVERTISEMENT

And those who make threats because they want their partner to change should learn new ways to manage conflicts. Morin writes that it’s important to learn to accept your partner for who they are and not demand something from them they can’t give. Communicating your own needs and expectations should be the first step toward better conflict management.

People who threaten most likely don’t know how to express their emotions

Licensed Therapist Valerie Tate writes that using threats against a partner is a defensive strategy. People say things like, “You are just going to leave me,” “This is never going to work,” or “I am calling a lawyer for a divorce” when they’re repressing other emotions.

These emotions can include stress, overwhelm, anger, hurt, confusion, disempowerment, or shame. “Different from actually wanting to leave, these threats are a strategy to get their partner to chase after them or surrender their own defenses,” Tate writes.

She suggests that this is a behavior most likely learned in childhood. “For example, if your mother yells to get her own needs met, you might develop an avoidance and withdrawal strategy to protect yourself or yell back. Another word for these are coping strategies.” When we are adults, these coping mechanisms arise in moments when we feel stressed or attacked.

Tate reiterates the opinion that such coping strategies are not healthy. They can make the other person in the relationship feel insecure and take away their sense of safety. “The nervous system and subsequent body sensations remember the threat, even if words explain it away,” she adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empty threats might backfire one day when the partner takes them seriously

It seems that the grandmother in OP’s story was fed up with the grandfather’s antics one day and called his bluff. Clinical psychologist and marriage counselor Randi Gunther writes that this is one of the possible outcomes of empty threats. “As empty threats continue, the partner on the other end of them becomes inoculated, no longer receptive or affected by them.”

The dramatic partner shouldn’t act surprised when, one day, their significant other turns the tables on them. Gunther writes that the numbness might result in a sudden reversal. And the threats the other person makes in retaliation won’t be empty. And the OP’s story is a great example of that. The grandfather chose to mess around, and the grandmother made sure he found out.

People in the comments had quite a laugh, praising the grandmother’s response

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT