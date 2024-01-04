ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we are happy to introduce you to one more amazing comic artist, Matt Czap. The artist himself described his comics as "silly and goofy with a little bit of heart (hopefully!)".

Matt usually creates 4-panel comics with occasional longer or one-panel ones. You will notice that Matt's comics include people, animal, and fantastic creature storylines that have hilarious setups. So, if you love comics and are always on the lookout for fresh content, we are sure that you will be returning to this artist! And for more about Matt's comics, read the interview below.

More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | twitter.com

#1

Bored Panda reached out to Matt, who told us more about himself: “I’m originally from Northern Virginia, and I moved to New York over a decade ago to follow my dreams of making tons of money drawing cartoons. I was a performer at the UCB Theater before the pandemic crushed live theater. Now I’m just trying to get by and figure out what’s next.”
#2

#3

We were curious about what drew Matt to the world of cartooning. The artist explained: “Mostly still just chasing that high from childhood where people told me they liked my stuff. Cartoons are also just fun to look at. Maybe my brain is bad but it’s so much more fun to read comics.”
#4

#5

Matt also shared a bit about his creative process of creating cartoons: “Sometimes I’ll write 4 months worth of comics in a week and then have no good ideas for 6 months. Sometimes it just feels like dowsing for that magic spot where your brain is free and unhinged. I try to take inspiration from life. For example, if I’m doing something mundane I might think “What if something interesting was happening instead?”

#6

#7

Matt’s cartooning style definitely looks very well made. We asked the artist to share one piece of advice he’d give to aspiring artists looking to find their unique style or voice in the art world.

“The best piece of advice is just to keep practicing and follow through on the work. You’ll get better over time. I’m sorry to anyone who is young and hates that answer. I hated it too. I know you want the secret that makes you good and successful immediately but it doesn’t exist! I’m still trying to get better too!” responded Matt.
#8

#9

The artist also humorously explained what he would like audiences to take away from his cartoons.“I want them to think “Wow, this is so smart and good”. Then I want them to share my comics with their rich and powerful friends who can hook me up with paid opportunities! But at the very least I would hope that reading them makes you chuckle and whisper under your breath, “So true”” wrote Matt.

#10

#11

And lastly, Matt added: “If you’ve ever liked, shared, or just glanced at my comics, I appreciate it!! And again, if you have rich and powerful connections in entertainment it would be so cool if you could share my comics with them!”
#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

