English Teacher Almost Dies Going For A Run In Rio De Janeiro As He Runs Into The Wrong Neighborhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of your health is one of the crucial responsibilities in your life that you should never abandon. To be fair though, it’s quite hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as you need to stay away from quite a few pleasurable activities, such as food and alcohol.

Ironically, some attempts to make yourself feel better and fitter can be dangerous. Today’s story covers a man’s jogging attempt, where he unexpectedly ran into a favela in Rio De Janeiro. It involves threats, fear, and finally relief after escaping.

More Info: Reddit

Jogging is a good way to improve the longevity of your life, but it can prove to be dangerous too

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

A man recently approached Reddit to tell how his jogging session almost turned into tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The jogger had recently moved to Brazil and bought a flat in a “safe area” in Rio de Janeiro

Share icon

Image credits: Tan Danh (not the actual photo)

He was bored with his wife being at work in the evening, so the man decided to go for a run and test his new running shoes

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The man decided to run on a nice, vibrant pavement near his home, where people walk their dogs and go for a stroll with their babies

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

However, as the man was leisurely jogging, he took an unknown turn, unaware of where it was leading to

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Duge Mite (not the actual photo)

The man continued running and eventually found himself in a pitch-black, dark favela

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: master1305 (not the actual photo)

Suddenly, he ran into a group of men, and one of them angrily grabbed the jogger’s shirt and pointed a rifle directly at him

Share icon

Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual photo)

The man felt his heart sink and raised his hands, not knowing Portuguese, the man was stuck with just a few phrases to help him get out

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

The men were still hostile, however, a group of older guys came, and eventually, the youngsters led him out of the favela and even joked with him on the way back

Image credits: WorthService7918

The men explained to him that he was in a “dangerous” place, but let him go and even exchanged contact info with him, although the man told himself, “I’m never going back there”

Recently, a man approached Reddit’s r/TIFU community to tell his jogging story which took place in Rio de Janeiro. At first glance, a jogging story shouldn’t involve anything super dramatic, right? Well, that’s not the case today.

The man had recently moved to Brazil and a bit later into his new apartment with his long-distance girlfriend, now his wife. The OP (Original Poster) was under the impression that he was living in a “safe area”, just outside the airport.

One evening, being bored and wanting to stay fit, the man decided to go for a jog. His wife was still at work so he didn’t tell anyone about his plans, put on new running shoes, and went at it. In the beginning, the run was great, as he was jogging along this great pavement, where all the locals go to jog. The light and vibrant environment set the man’s mood for the evening. Or so he thought.

Then the jogger decided to turn left onto an unknown path, to see if the road continued to the other side. As the man was following signs to the beach, he noticed that the neighborhood started changing as he was delving deeper. Eventually, the man ran into a group of guys, and it was already pitch black.

Unfazed, the man tried to swing right to not run into them, and suddenly felt his shirt being grabbed. The OP then realized that there was a rifle pointed at his chest and his heart sank. They were shouting at him angrily, and at one point 4 weapons were aimed at him.

All of a sudden, another group of older guys showed up and calmly talked to him in Portuguese. Since the man didn’t know much of the native tongue, he continuously repeated the only phrases he knew dreading the predicament, and to his relief, it soon de-escalated.

Soon after, he was led out of the favela. They explained to the OP that it was a dangerous area, and they were just checking if he wasn’t in the police forces or army. Apparently, the men weren’t going to harm him and it was just “a formality”. The guys from the favela even texted OP shortly after to see if he got home safe.

Image credits: Cristofer Sewell (not the actual photo)

Of course, the OP reflected upon this and claimed, “I’m never going back there again.” Though, the OP’s story on the dangers of favelas is not the first one.

According to an article on Brazilian favelas, the conflicts in the area can sometimes reach “war” levels. The lethal force being used by institutions to control the population is not uncommon, as it’s estimated to be 1 in 23 arrests. In contrast, 1 in 37,000 arrests result in lethal force being used in the US, which is a jarring difference.

However, tourism continues to be a large part of Brazil’s economy. Despite favelas being dangerous, the Brazilian government implemented tourist attractions in those areas. Their aim is to change the “negative” outlook of favelas and show their more positive side. It is recommended to visit only the “safe” parts though, and follow the signs specifically made for tourists.

Interestingly, the growth in favela tourism is an entrepreneurial opportunity for the residents. In fact, favelas have become a big part of Rio’s tourist attractions. As described by a Harvard alumnus Viviane Mahieux, who opted for a tour, the “community was not as poor as I had expected. Most houses looked solid and weatherproof, with running water and electricity.”

Perhaps, the Brazilian government’s strategy to change the perspective on favelas is working. What do you think about the man’s decision to go for a jog? Do you think he lacked common sense? Would you ever visit a favela as a tourist? Let us know in the comments below.

Redditors think the man is lucky to be alive, and say he lacks common sense