Who Is Gerard Butler? Gerard James Butler is a Scottish actor and film producer, recognized for his rugged masculinity and commanding screen presence. His diverse roles often span action, drama, and romantic comedies. Butler achieved global stardom with his intense portrayal of King Leonidas in the 2006 fantasy war film 300. This breakout performance established him as a leading action star and resonated widely with audiences.

Full Name Gerard James Butler Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Dating Morgan Brown Net Worth $80 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Irish Descent Education St Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School, University of Glasgow School of Law Father Edward Butler Mother Margaret Butler Siblings Brian Butler, Lynn Butler

Early Life and Education Born in Paisley, Scotland, Gerard Butler was the youngest of three children to Margaret and Edward Butler. His family, of Irish descent, initially moved to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for a short period. He attended St Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School, excelling academically and later pursuing law at the University of Glasgow, where he graduated with honors. During his teenage years, he also gained experience with the Scottish Youth Theatre.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gerard Butler’s public life, with his most enduring connection being an on-again, off-again relationship with interior designer Morgan Brown since 2014. Their decade-long journey has included several reconciliations and public appearances together. Butler has no children and has publicly expressed a desire to become a father in the future. He and Brown have remained a publicly linked pair, despite past breaks.

Career Highlights Gerard Butler garnered international recognition for his powerful role as King Leonidas in the 2006 epic 300, which became a significant box office success. This intense portrayal cemented his status as a formidable action hero. His career further expanded with diverse roles and ventures, notably as a film producer for many of his action thrillers, including the popular Has Fallen film series. Butler also lent his distinctive voice to Stoick the Vast in the beloved How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise. To date, Butler has received nominations for a Satellite Award, Empire Award, and Saturn Award for his performances, notably for The Phantom of the Opera and 300. He continues to be a prominent figure in the action genre.