Gerard Butler with a beard and dark shirt looking to the side, highlighting his bio and career highlights.

Gerard Butler

Born

November 13, 1969

Died
Birthplace

Paisley, Scotland

Age

56 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Gerard Butler?

Gerard James Butler is a Scottish actor and film producer, recognized for his rugged masculinity and commanding screen presence. His diverse roles often span action, drama, and romantic comedies.

Butler achieved global stardom with his intense portrayal of King Leonidas in the 2006 fantasy war film 300. This breakout performance established him as a leading action star and resonated widely with audiences.

Full NameGerard James Butler
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Morgan Brown
Net Worth$80 million
NationalityScottish
EthnicityIrish Descent
EducationSt Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School, University of Glasgow School of Law
FatherEdward Butler
MotherMargaret Butler
SiblingsBrian Butler, Lynn Butler

Early Life and Education

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Gerard Butler was the youngest of three children to Margaret and Edward Butler. His family, of Irish descent, initially moved to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for a short period.

He attended St Mirin’s & St Margaret’s High School, excelling academically and later pursuing law at the University of Glasgow, where he graduated with honors. During his teenage years, he also gained experience with the Scottish Youth Theatre.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Gerard Butler’s public life, with his most enduring connection being an on-again, off-again relationship with interior designer Morgan Brown since 2014. Their decade-long journey has included several reconciliations and public appearances together.

Butler has no children and has publicly expressed a desire to become a father in the future. He and Brown have remained a publicly linked pair, despite past breaks.

Career Highlights

Gerard Butler garnered international recognition for his powerful role as King Leonidas in the 2006 epic 300, which became a significant box office success. This intense portrayal cemented his status as a formidable action hero.

His career further expanded with diverse roles and ventures, notably as a film producer for many of his action thrillers, including the popular Has Fallen film series. Butler also lent his distinctive voice to Stoick the Vast in the beloved How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise.

To date, Butler has received nominations for a Satellite Award, Empire Award, and Saturn Award for his performances, notably for The Phantom of the Opera and 300. He continues to be a prominent figure in the action genre.

Signature Quote

“The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.”

