Orion Jewelry is a Geek Jewelry Brand that had just released super cute Animal Inspired rings based on the brand's Original set of Space animal characters and their lore.

By doing so Orion Creates its own Fanart Rings and the results are adorable.

It is also one of the only few Jewelry brands that offer Fine geek Jewelry as well as use Illustrations alongside its jewelry.

The Brands Official Launch is Scheduled somewhere in June of 2023 but the Jewelry is already available.

