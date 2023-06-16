“What Were The Parents Thinking?” 140 People Share The Most Terrible Names They’ve Encountered (New Pics)
Naming a child can become quite a headache. Making lists, trying to come up with a name that doesn’t remind you of a certain someone, thinking about all the possible nicknames and diminutives—there’s a lot to take into consideration.
In such situations, some parents-to-be turn to their loved ones asking for suggestions. Others keep their ideas to themselves as every Tom, Dick, and Harry seems to have an opinion, which might make the parents doubt every option there is. Then there are also people who get creative and come up with something that is very unlikely to be heard of before.
We have put some of these unheard-of names on today’s list for you to browse and marvel at. Shared by the ‘That name isn't a tragedeigh, it's a murghdyrr’ Facebook group, they ought to surprise you and show that when it comes to naming children, some parents sure have enough inventiveness not to need anyone’s help (or an outside opinion, for that matter).
Friend has a daughter born boxing day. Named Ivy. My name is Scottish Gallic and is pronounced Shona but reads Seonag. Honestly it's been a pain in the backside my whole life, because I am English and No one I've met knew how to pronounce it correctly. I have recently had a daughter named Eleanor spelled Eleanor.
This Name Is Pronounced “Your Highness.” Enjoy The Rest Of Your Day
Anonymous Because This Is A Relative And I Am Paranoid. The Worst Part Is Glycerine's Siblings Are Emily And Jackson
I Just Posted And Then Came Across This.. It Just Has To Be A Mistake, Right???
When the mother said that she wanted to give her baby a short name to keep it simple, this is not what she meant
You Named Her What???
This is what happens when parents think a baby’s name is all about them.
Pls Stop Naming Ur Kids Arson
The Fact She Has To Put (Jessica) Next To Her Name
I Had To Dig Into My High School Yearbook For This One - Poor Kiddo
I reckon the poor girl took quite a while to learn to spell her name
Seen At A Swim Class:
I'm Really Hoping This Is A Nickname
Pistol Rae Rose. I’m Nauseous
Goat seems so random in light of the first two 😂
Found This On A Cup At Goodwill Today
Oof
Just Leaving This Out There
Y'all This Can't Be Real
Maybe he's looking for that spark......I'll let myself out
Kakarot Why
Really Wanted To React
I've Heard Some Wild Names But I'll Admit I Never Would've Thought Of Mapylynne
Baby Ragin
Why not go the whole hog and call them 'Ray-gun' *pew pew*
I Just Watched Season 1 Of Love After Lock Up...."Vajohnna"?!
Wut .... Even Is This?
Birthday Decoration Found In The Wild Lol
F**k Me, I Finally Found One!!
Having A Stroke Trying To Pronounce This
Heaven Backwards And Who?!
"Just Make Something Up, Idk"
I Adore This Sweet, Precious Mama… But Her 8 Babies’ Names Are Random, Rare, And Radically Right?! Fun Too: There’s 4 Boys And 4 Girls
Seen In A Tattoo Group Yeeeeks
I Finally Found Something To Post! I Saw This Twice In A Post And The First Time I Couldn’t Even Make Out What It Said
I Can’t Believe I’ve Never Thought To Post This Here. I’ve Known This Girl My Whole Life. It’s Pronounced ‘Shady’
Smh Poor Child
Well I’ve Never Seen It Spelled Like That Before
This Is Interesting To Say The Least
All I can think is it's some misguided variation of Xavier.
Leeuhm….leeuhm??? This Poor Little Kid Is Walking Around My Hometown Somewhere
Anon Cause It's A Friend Of A Friend
I knew a baby named after a comic strip character called Octobriana. Fifty years ago!
A Double Tragedeigh From My Twin Group
Pronounced Zachary In The Video
Posting Anonymously Because I Don’t Wanna Be Kicked From The Group, Was A Thread Of Disney Related Tattoos Comment Was “I Got This For My Daughter”
I'm Fairly New Here, So Forgive Me If This Has Been Shared Before. But Omg This List Broke Me
PIMPLEY??? PARSLEY??? DUDESON??? GLUTANE???
I’ve Been Sitting On This List Of Names I’ve Come Across For Awhile
Aoife is a legitimate name, but it's pronounced "ee-fah" (I think), and not spelled "Aofia" nor pronounced "Sofia" XD
Found On Facebook Cake Page… I Think It’s “Vipah” As In Viper?
A True Tragedeigh
…
Really!? Is Nothing Sacred??
No. Just No
I don't think they will ever have an eLexus but now when they talk about the child, people will think they do.