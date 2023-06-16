Naming a child can become quite a headache. Making lists, trying to come up with a name that doesn’t remind you of a certain someone, thinking about all the possible nicknames and diminutives—there’s a lot to take into consideration.

In such situations, some parents-to-be turn to their loved ones asking for suggestions. Others keep their ideas to themselves as every Tom, Dick, and Harry seems to have an opinion, which might make the parents doubt every option there is. Then there are also people who get creative and come up with something that is very unlikely to be heard of before.

We have put some of these unheard-of names on today’s list for you to browse and marvel at. Shared by the ‘That name isn't a tragedeigh, it's a murghdyrr’ Facebook group, they ought to surprise you and show that when it comes to naming children, some parents sure have enough inventiveness not to need anyone’s help (or an outside opinion, for that matter).

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Emma Sutcliffe

Seonag Udell
Seonag Udell
Friend has a daughter born boxing day. Named Ivy. My name is Scottish Gallic and is pronounced Shona but reads Seonag. Honestly it's been a pain in the backside my whole life, because I am English and No one I've met knew how to pronounce it correctly. I have recently had a daughter named Eleanor spelled Eleanor.

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Juniper Rain Robinson

This Name Is Pronounced "Your Highness." Enjoy The Rest Of Your Day

This Name Is Pronounced “Your Highness.” Enjoy The Rest Of Your Day

anon

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course no one else will pronounce it that way

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Sonya Alexys

Anonymous Because This Is A Relative And I Am Paranoid. The Worst Part Is Glycerine's Siblings Are Emily And Jackson

Anonymous Because This Is A Relative And I Am Paranoid. The Worst Part Is Glycerine's Siblings Are Emily And Jackson

anon

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marries some dude called "Nitro" in an explosive romance.

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Ash Sknab

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, this sounds pretty shi... ny.

I Just Posted And Then Came Across This.. It Just Has To Be A Mistake, Right???

I Just Posted And Then Came Across This.. It Just Has To Be A Mistake, Right???

anon

Regulus Black
Regulus Black
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the mother said that she wanted to give her baby a short name to keep it simple, this is not what she meant

You Named Her What???

You Named Her What???

Caitlin Barnes

Stupid Flanders
Stupid Flanders
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when parents think a baby's name is all about them.

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Megan Gunnells

Stupid Flanders
Stupid Flanders
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"No…no…that's a champagne."

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Britny Christine Wilson

Pls Stop Naming Ur Kids Arson

Pls Stop Naming Ur Kids Arson

anon

The Fact She Has To Put (Jessica) Next To Her Name

The Fact She Has To Put (Jessica) Next To Her Name

anon

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh xhoy! I xhust imagined her xhumping from a xhumbo xhet.

I Had To Dig Into My High School Yearbook For This One - Poor Kiddo

I Had To Dig Into My High School Yearbook For This One - Poor Kiddo

anon

Bored Potato
Bored Potato
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I reckon the poor girl took quite a while to learn to spell her name

Seen At A Swim Class:

Seen At A Swim Class:

Elisabeth Beadle McBee

I'm Really Hoping This Is A Nickname

I'm Really Hoping This Is A Nickname

Katie Allen

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, we should match... and if it doesn't work out, I'll just (puts sunglasses on) shave him off.

Pistol Rae Rose. I'm Nauseous

Pistol Rae Rose. I’m Nauseous

Abigail Moore

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

anon

strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goat seems so random in light of the first two 😂

Found This On A Cup At Goodwill Today

Found This On A Cup At Goodwill Today

Colin Boswell

Oof

Oof

anon

October
October
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like Wavelyn. What the hell is wrong with me?

Just Leaving This Out There

Just Leaving This Out There

anon

Y'all This Can't Be Real

Y'all This Can't Be Real

Cee Michele

Got Myself 4 Pandas
Got Myself 4 Pandas
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he's looking for that spark......I'll let myself out

Kakarot Why

Kakarot Why

Kate Lewis

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parents must have been fan of dragon ball.

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

anon

ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People be naming kids the way i name my Sims.

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

anon

James016
James016
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF is that even meant to be?!!

Really Wanted To React

Really Wanted To React

Nicole McBane

I've Heard Some Wild Names But I'll Admit I Never Would've Thought Of Mapylynne

I've Heard Some Wild Names But I'll Admit I Never Would've Thought Of Mapylynne

Amberina Powell

Baby Ragin

Baby Ragin

Tammy Stradley

ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not go the whole hog and call them 'Ray-gun' *pew pew*

I Just Watched Season 1 Of Love After Lock Up...."Vajohnna"?!

I Just Watched Season 1 Of Love After Lock Up...."Vajohnna"?!

Ashley Marie

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it's not Mulva (Seinfeld fans will know) ;)

Wut .... Even Is This?

Wut .... Even Is This?

anon

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Eritrea "? ...that's a country in Africa...

Birthday Decoration Found In The Wild Lol

Birthday Decoration Found In The Wild Lol

anon

F**k Me, I Finally Found One!!

F**k Me, I Finally Found One!!

Bree HM

Having A Stroke Trying To Pronounce This

Having A Stroke Trying To Pronounce This

Lara Kellam

ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, I'm guessing Ariana...something

Heaven Backwards And Who?!

Heaven Backwards And Who?!

Em Page Report

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Mary Virginia Muñoz Report

"Just Make Something Up, Idk"

"Just Make Something Up, Idk"

anon Report

I Adore This Sweet, Precious Mama… But Her 8 Babies’ Names Are Random, Rare, And Radically Right?! Fun Too: There’s 4 Boys And 4 Girls

I Adore This Sweet, Precious Mama… But Her 8 Babies’ Names Are Random, Rare, And Radically Right?! Fun Too: There’s 4 Boys And 4 Girls

anon Report

ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They clearly like hard rock/metal. Not too bad.

Seen In A Tattoo Group Yeeeeks

Seen In A Tattoo Group Yeeeeks

Alyssa Jordan Report

I Finally Found Something To Post! I Saw This Twice In A Post And The First Time I Couldn’t Even Make Out What It Said

I Finally Found Something To Post! I Saw This Twice In A Post And The First Time I Couldn’t Even Make Out What It Said

anon Report

I Can’t Believe I’ve Never Thought To Post This Here. I’ve Known This Girl My Whole Life. It’s Pronounced ‘Shady’

I Can’t Believe I’ve Never Thought To Post This Here. I’ve Known This Girl My Whole Life. It’s Pronounced ‘Shady’

anon Report

Smh Poor Child

Smh Poor Child

Marta Bielakowska Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no, no, this is clearly misspelled! It should be Emayghleigh.

Well I’ve Never Seen It Spelled Like That Before

Well I’ve Never Seen It Spelled Like That Before

Sam Aikenhead Report

This Is Interesting To Say The Least

This Is Interesting To Say The Least

anon Report

ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All I can think is it's some misguided variation of Xavier.

Leeuhm….leeuhm??? This Poor Little Kid Is Walking Around My Hometown Somewhere

Leeuhm….leeuhm??? This Poor Little Kid Is Walking Around My Hometown Somewhere

anon Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that supposed to be "Liam"? D:

Anon Cause It's A Friend Of A Friend

Anon Cause It's A Friend Of A Friend

anon Report

David Bramhall
David Bramhall
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew a baby named after a comic strip character called Octobriana. Fifty years ago!

A Double Tragedeigh From My Twin Group

A Double Tragedeigh From My Twin Group

anon Report

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

anon Report

Pronounced Zachary In The Video

Pronounced Zachary In The Video

Janet Bon Report

Posting Anonymously Because I Don’t Wanna Be Kicked From The Group, Was A Thread Of Disney Related Tattoos Comment Was “I Got This For My Daughter”

Posting Anonymously Because I Don’t Wanna Be Kicked From The Group, Was A Thread Of Disney Related Tattoos Comment Was “I Got This For My Daughter”

anon Report

I'm Fairly New Here, So Forgive Me If This Has Been Shared Before. But Omg This List Broke Me

I'm Fairly New Here, So Forgive Me If This Has Been Shared Before. But Omg This List Broke Me

Yabina Stabina Report

I’ve Been Sitting On This List Of Names I’ve Come Across For Awhile

I’ve Been Sitting On This List Of Names I’ve Come Across For Awhile

Lorin Johnson Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aoife is a legitimate name, but it's pronounced "ee-fah" (I think), and not spelled "Aofia" nor pronounced "Sofia" XD

Found On Facebook Cake Page… I Think It’s “Vipah” As In Viper?

Found On Facebook Cake Page… I Think It’s “Vipah” As In Viper?

Brittany Carver Report

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like Pypah to me!

A True Tragedeigh

A True Tragedeigh

anon Report

…

anon Report

Really!? Is Nothing Sacred??

Really!? Is Nothing Sacred??

Rebecca Lynn Cushman Report

No. Just No

No. Just No

anon Report

Big Blue Cat
Big Blue Cat
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think they will ever have an eLexus but now when they talk about the child, people will think they do.

Posting Anon Because I Probably Have Customers And Coworkers On Here… But Huuuuuhhhh?

Posting Anon Because I Probably Have Customers And Coworkers On Here… But Huuuuuhhhh?

anon Report

I Saw This On Tiktok Just Now And I’m Not Sure How To Feel

I Saw This On Tiktok Just Now And I’m Not Sure How To Feel

Hermione Lloyd Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a coal-fired power plant in our country with the exact same name :D

As Seen On Twitter. Not Sure If It's Made It Here Yet

As Seen On Twitter. Not Sure If It's Made It Here Yet

anon Report

Knayte

Knayte

anon Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knathaniel, would you like to comment?

On This Week’s Episode Of “Names My Mom Just Made Up,” We Have…

On This Week’s Episode Of “Names My Mom Just Made Up,” We Have…

anon Report

Horrible

Horrible

anon Report

Funny Unique Names

Funny Unique Names

Susan Shumpert Martin Report

Anonymous Bc Idk If She Is In This Group Or Not But....stonee?!? I Feel Bad For Her

Anonymous Bc Idk If She Is In This Group Or Not But....stonee?!? I Feel Bad For Her