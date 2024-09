ADVERTISEMENT

They say you miss every shot you don't take. But not all of the ones that you do end up on target, either. So in order to not get carried away and keep ourselves grounded, let's take a look at the subreddit 'There Was An Attempt,' shall we?

Its members collect amusing, awkward, and sometimes painful fails at being patriotic, interviewing for a job, and pretty much every other aspect of daily life. If their posts don't reassure you that everyone makes mistakes, I don't know what will!