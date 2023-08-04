There’s no question that the internet loves cats. But no matter how many adorable photos of these fluffy furballs we’ve seen before, we still can’t get enough! And that’s why groups like Kitty Litterposting are so fantastic. This Facebook group, which was created in 2019, has a simple goal: “Show us your cats, cat memes and videos. All manner of fur, scales and feathers are most welcome too.” And clearly, the community has been incredibly successful, as it has amassed a whopping 166k members over the past 4 years.

From hilarious memes that all cat owners can relate to to precious photos of cats in cowboy hats, this group has it all. If you’re looking for fellow cat parents who know the struggles of finding cat hair on every piece of clothing you own or finding the photos you placed on the mantle scattered around the floor on a daily basis, you will feel seen in the Kitty Litterposting community. No matter how annoying these little balls of fur can be, they’re definitely the second most popular pets in the world for a reason. And arguably, the most hilarious pets too!