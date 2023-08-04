92 Of The Best Cat Posts That Are Impossible Not To Scroll Through (New Pics)
Did you need an alarm clock to wake you up this morning? Or was it a loud meow, a paw to the face and a warm cat butt on your chest that welcomed you to the day? If you’re a cat parent, you know how hilarious and silly your little feline babies can be. But it can be easy to forget how much fun everyone else’s cats are too!
Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from the Kitty Litterposting Facebook group, which is dedicated to sharing the most adorable and hilarious memes and photos of the internet's favorite animal. If you have cats of your own, you’re sure to find many of these pics relatable, and if not, you can still appreciate how precious they are. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with Marc-Andre Runcie-Unger, Founder of Katzenworld!
There’s no question that the internet loves cats. But no matter how many adorable photos of these fluffy furballs we’ve seen before, we still can’t get enough! And that’s why groups like Kitty Litterposting are so fantastic. This Facebook group, which was created in 2019, has a simple goal: “Show us your cats, cat memes and videos. All manner of fur, scales and feathers are most welcome too.” And clearly, the community has been incredibly successful, as it has amassed a whopping 166k members over the past 4 years.
From hilarious memes that all cat owners can relate to to precious photos of cats in cowboy hats, this group has it all. If you’re looking for fellow cat parents who know the struggles of finding cat hair on every piece of clothing you own or finding the photos you placed on the mantle scattered around the floor on a daily basis, you will feel seen in the Kitty Litterposting community. No matter how annoying these little balls of fur can be, they’re definitely the second most popular pets in the world for a reason. And arguably, the most hilarious pets too!
Yes my micropanther woke me up with a huge leap on my belly this morning :)
To learn more about what makes kitties so special and why they’re so beloved around the world, we reached out to the team at Katzenworld. Lucky for us, founder Marc-Andre Runcie-Unger was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share why he believes cats are perfect meme-making material.
“I believe this is down to the fact that cats are smarter than us and know exactly what to do to manipulate us,” Marc shared. “Of course, at the same time, they must make sure that us humans think that we are the true masters, so the best way to achieve that is by supplying us with fun poses for memes!”
We were also curious if Marc believes most cat moms and dads have funny photos and videos of their kitties. “Yes! I don’t think there is a single cat parent that doesn’t have a phone or two full of photos,” he shared. “One of my funniest shots is one of our cats sitting on the toilet as if to say, ‘Sorry you didn’t clean my litter box at 4 am, so I’m using yours.’”
And if you’re a cat owner looking to help understand your cat better and start speaking the same language, Marc says it’s all about learning how to interpret their body language. “Watch their tail, as well as how they look at you,” he noted. “[For example], tail up and moving a bit like a rattlesnake is a happy cat that wants attention and possibly cuddles. Just don’t force yourself on your cat and make sure you seek consent. I actually wrote an article on this topic here which got republished in major publications in the U.K., and I appeared on TV [to discuss] it.”
“For any prospective cat parents, I’d hugely recommend adopting a pet over buying a cat!” Marc says. “Our two rescue cats Oliver and Nubia were the inspiration for our website. Nubia is an especially amazing cat, as she only has three legs but is able to do all the things you’d expect from a cat,” he added with a smile.
If you’d like to learn more about your own cats or cats in general, be sure to visit Katzenworld’s website right here!
For a previous Bored Panda article, we were able to get in touch with Cat Welfare Assistant Laura Watson, from International Cat Care. Laura shared that, although our cats' behavior may be hilarious to us, it’s important to understand that most of the “bizarre” things they do are perfectly normal for their species. “The modern domestic cat that we know today is not that far removed from their wild ancestor, and when we understand their species-specific needs and behaviors, the behaviors that were once thought strange, suddenly make perfect sense.”
“Most behaviors are perfectly normal when we understand more about the ethology of cats,” Laura continued. “The wildcat ancestors of our domestic cat were solitary predators and did not live in structured groups, relying solely on themselves to survive. Where social groups of cats do exist, they appear only to work well when the members of the group are familiar and when there is no competition over food or other resources. Cats can form strong social relationships with familiar individuals, and particularly between kittens in the same litter and between kittens and their mother.”
Some behaviors that Laura assures cat owners are perfectly normal (although they may be entertaining for us as humans) are: kneading; bringing their dead prey back inside the home, perceived as a gift for the caregiver from the cat; rolling over and showing their tummy, perceived as an invitation to touch their belly, but when you do they bite or scratch; opening their mouth and drawing back their upper lip “like a grimace” after smelling something; sitting or laying in very small spaces or high up on the tops of wardrobes, doors, or curtains; suddenly jumping if they notice an object close behind them; watching a prey species out of a window and making chattering sounds to them; and suddenly having mad moments and zooming around. But if you do catch your cats doing these things, please, take a photo! We’d love to see it on Kitty Litterposting!
We hope you’re enjoying all of these silly and adorable photos of cats, pandas! Whether you have 6 kitties sitting around your living room right now or you’ve never had a cat of your own, there’s no question that they’re the absolute purrfect animals for creating memes and capturing precious pics. Let us know in the comments below what you love most about your own feline furballs, and if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Kitty Litterposting Facebook group, you can find it right here!