They say cats have nine lives. But ginger cats must have at least ninety.

With all the wild, silly, and totally unpredictable things they get up to, it’s a miracle they’ve made it this far. Maybe it’s thanks to the devoted humans who put up with every last shenanigan.

Over on the subreddit One Orange Braincell, owners and orange cat fans alike share all the moments that make these chaotic felines so lovable—from their most unhinged antics to their cuddly, lazy, and downright adorable sides.

Scroll down to see some of the best ginger cats in action.

#1

Found It In A Dumpster. It Hissed. It's Mine

Fluffy orange kitten with wide eyes being gently held in hands, highlighting typical traits of orange cats.

C0LLARS Report

    #2

    Had The Audacity To Be Gone For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since I Got Back

    Close-up of a fluffy orange cat resting comfortably on a person wearing a gray sweatshirt indoors.

    Lauraizm Report

    #3

    My Sister Made The Mistake Of Feeding These Two Once. This Is Them Now Every Single Day, Like Clockwork. (They Have A Home)

    Two orange cats sitting outside a glass door with their reflections, showing playful communal brain cell humor.

    william-isaac Report

    #4

    Taken About 3 Seconds After I Said, “That Cat Better Not Be In That Damn Trash Can.”

    Orange cat peeking out from a white trash bin with lid slightly open on a carpeted floor near furniture.

    WhaleF00d Report

    #5

    Bolo Lost His Tooth, Now He Looks Even Dumber

    Close-up of an orange cat with wide eyes and open mouth, showing playful and curious expression.

    meneerdikzak Report

    #6

    I Swear He Knew This Was Funny And Waited For Me To Take A Picture

    Orange cat bending awkwardly near a shower door with textured bath mats on a bathroom floor.

    I_ARE_STRONGER22 Report

    #7

    I Bought A House And This Guy Ran Inside Immediately. Apparently The Elderly Woman Who Lived Here Had Him, So I Guess I Have A Cat Now??

    Orange cat standing on carpet in an empty room with large window and natural light coming in.

    emmattack Report

    #8

    Accidentally Woke Him Up While He Napped On My Lap. This Is How He Looked At Me

    Orange cat with white patches resting comfortably on a person's lap, showcasing the communal brain cell trait of orange cats.

    Joelthewatchman Report

    #9

    My Cat Tried Soap For The First Time, Wasn’t A Fan

    Orange cat interacting with soap in bathtub, showing playful and curious behavior in two side-by-side photos.

    Cheyennigins4 Report

    #10

    Had To Share This. While Bbqing

    Orange cat peeking over a weathered wooden fence in a backyard with autumn leaves and trees in the background.

    Moonlava72 Report

    #11

    His Braincell And Eye Count Are The Same Now

    Orange cat with one eye stitched closed sitting on a bed, showing unique character and charm typical of orange cats.

    TAcheems Report

    #12

    Sunshine, Flowers And A Hint Of Superiority

    Orange cat with a red collar sitting next to yellow sunflower and pink flowers against a neutral background.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    This Is Lynch. Lynch Hates Having Guests Over For Christmas

    Orange cat sitting behind a table with a wine bottle, phone, and salt shaker in a cozy kitchen setting.

    Mairess99 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ly‍nch needs a glass of wine to deal with those da‍mn guests.

    #14

    I Was Drying My Gloves That I Just Washed And My Cat Climbed In And Created This Masterpiece Of A Photo

    Orange cat sitting inside a container surrounded by various gloves, illustrating the communal brain cell humor of orange cats.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Here Is My Dutiful Black Boy Bestowing His Orange Brother With The Braincell For The Day

    Black cat paw touching orange cat’s head on carpeted floor near beige couches in a living room setting with tools nearby.

    Witchypoo456 Report

    #16

    This Orange Cat Is A True Hero. He Used His Brain Cells To Save His Owner's Life

    Rescuer in red jacket placing an orange cat on a person lying in snow inside an orange rescue blanket.

    Laura3558 Report

    cosner13 avatar
    Jack
    Jack
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to OP: The man fell into a ravine in the icy water of a stream and remained there immobilized. He survived an entire night, at minus 12 degrees Celsius, because he held the animal tightly to his chest. That kept him warm. Although he was in an advanced state of hypothermia when he was found by rescuers, the young man was holding the cat to his chest.

    #17

    I’d Like To Point Out That He Was Like This Long Enough For Me To Grab My Phone And Snap A Pic

    Orange cat lying on its back with legs in the air on a couch surrounded by blankets and cushions.

    ahealinghuman Report

    #18

    That Is A Lethal Amount Of Oranges

    Three orange cats curled up together in a circle, showing a communal bond and cozy sleeping posture.

    greywolf_4b Report

    #19

    Attempted A Barrier Wig Out Of His Own Fur To Prevent The Singular Cell From Escaping But Now He Looks Like He's About To Tarriff An Empty Penguin Island

    Orange cat sitting indoors with a tuft of fur placed on its head showing playful communal brain cell humor.

    koshkapianino Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't be surprised to find something in your shoe later today when you least suspect it and the National Guard and Marines at your door.

    #20

    Just A Tiny Loaf Of Love

    Orange cat with wide eyes lounging on a black and white cozy blanket, showcasing typical orange cat features.

    Automatic-Gas4037 Report

    #21

    One Orange Braincell Survives 120 Pound Dog Attack

    Orange cat wearing a blue outfit lying on blankets with a white cat behind a mesh barrier in the background

    Master-Journalist-94 Report

    #22

    A Box Of Oranges Was Rescued From The Dumpster By A Rescue Agency, Not A Single Brain Cell Between Them

    A group of orange cats huddled together inside a carrier, showcasing the communal behavior of orange cats.

    bargaindownhill Report

    #23

    My Orange Dude Will Be 20 Soon

    Orange cat sitting indoors with wide eyes, surrounded by other cats in a cozy living room environment.

    Crazyirishwrencher Report

    #24

    I Made A Mistake With Making Eye Contact With My Cat. Now I’m Being Pounced On

    Orange cat with wide eyes sitting on patterned blanket and blue fabric, showing curious and attentive expression.

    strawberrytrapani Report

    #25

    She Demands My Hand

    Orange cat wearing a pink collar holding a human hand while resting next to a black and white cat in a car seat.

    Emergency_Spirit_711 Report

    #26

    Tried To Get A Family Picture With The Boys. It Went Well

    Two people sitting with an orange cat wearing a colorful scarf and a black cat jumping, showcasing orange cats' communal brain cell trait.

    goooseJuice Report

    #27

    Yeah I Just Woke Him Up

    Fluffy orange cat sitting on a wooden floor with sunlight casting a shadow behind it in a home setting.

    Fearless_Aside_7073 Report

    #28

    Teefs

    Close-up of an orange cat’s face with mouth gently opened, showing teeth and whiskers in a cozy setting.

    JoeZocktGames Report

    #29

    Is My Orange Broken?

    Orange cat with its paw inside a glass and face pressed against the bottom, showing playful and curious behavior.

    lswdirel Report

    #30

    Engineers Have Always Been Involved In The Animal World

    Orange cat lying on a railing indoors, paired with an orange and white monorail train in an urban setting.

    Inner-Kaleidoscope-6 Report

    #31

    A Year Ago, An Elderly Lady Passed Away, I Adopted Her Two 7 Yo Oranges, And Life’s Been Great For All Of Us

    Man in light blue shirt hugging a fluffy orange cat, highlighting the charm of orange cats and their unique connection.

    Basidio_subbedhunter Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am always glad when someone takes on the care of someone else's beloved animals. That is something I am in the process of setting up if anything happens to my husband and myself.

    #32

    Every Christmas I Gift My Family A Portrait Of My Cat And I

    Seven men in various costumes each holding an orange cat, illustrating all orange cats share one communal brain cell.

    eyyy_witcher Report

    #33

    My One Orange Brain Cell Found After Over A Month Missing

    Orange cat resting in a person's arms, showing relaxed expression and soft, fluffy fur close-up.

    starbuck60 Report

    #34

    Florida Orange Transplanted To Ohio In July. Trying To Figure Out What All This Cold White Stuff Is Everywhere

    Curious orange cat with wide eyes standing in snow with paw prints, showcasing playful communal brain cell humor.

    thisbobo Report

    #35

    This Is Dojo. Him Never Get The Brain Cell. Him Is Perfect Boy

    Orange cat with collar lying on a rust-colored ottoman in front of floral and animal patterned cushions.

    Extension-Aioli-2603 Report

    #36

    He Lied On His Résumé

    Orange cat sitting inside a colorful toy food truck with a menu and play food items on the counter.

    LoveAndViolets Report

    #37

    This Is Creamsicle. That Is All

    Orange kitten resting on a patterned blanket with cardboard boxes in the background, showcasing orange cats' communal nature.

    sdhumanesociety Report

    #38

    After 2 Years Of Constantly Asking Him "Pete Are You Blind?" We Have Come To Realize That He Is In Fact, Blind And Not Just Orange

    Orange tabby cat with wide eyes lying on a light-colored couch, showcasing typical orange cat features and fur pattern.

    No_Recognition_2434 Report

    #39

    Clementine Lives In Ohio & Says Reports She Is Edible Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

    Orange cat resting on a dark floral patterned blanket showing a relaxed and sleepy expression closely.

    huncamuncamouse Report

    #40

    My Boyfriend’s Cat Loves The Trampoline

    Woman in black dress playing on trampoline with an orange cat, showcasing typical orange cats’ playful behavior and charm.

    idabergfors Report

    #41

    Then And Now. Orange Cat Healing Process, He Also Deaf

    Two orange cats shown side by side, one in a cage with an eye injury, the other lounging on a couch with a stuffed toy.

    arwenus Report

    #42

    That Time I Searched For My Girls For An Hour

    Two orange cats resting inside a drum, showcasing the quirky charm of orange cats and their shared brain cell humor.

    LoveAndSqualor7 Report

    #43

    Guys - I Figured It Out - They Just Wish To Be Whales!

    Orange cats interacting with a woven fish-shaped basket, showing playful and curious behavior in indoor setting.

    NapalmBurns Report

    #44

    One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure

    Orange cat sitting and resting with large white teddy bears on urban streets at night and daytime

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Two Brain Cells Together Better Than One, Right?

    Two orange cats curled up together in a cozy bed, illustrating the bond of orange cats sharing one communal brain cell.

    sturny Report

    #46

    Yes, I Bought My Cat A Vintage Baby Bassinet To Sleep In

    Orange cat resting on soft blankets inside a white wicker basket in a cozy indoor setting.

    pinkguy90 Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was pregnant 29 years ago my 2 cats made themselves very comfortable in the nursery. All of the bedding had to be washed before my son and I came home from the hospital.

    #47

    She’s About As Orange As It Gets

    Orange cat peeking out from inside a gray trash can, surrounded by art supplies in a cluttered room.

    PICKLED_CUNT Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is something just a little extra special about a longhaired orange cat, and when it's a female that's just about perfect.

    #48

    $4,000 Vet Bill And A Night Of No Sleep After This Absolute Goblin Ate My Sewing Needle!

    Orange cat with striking eyes resting on a bed, showcasing typical curious and playful expression of orange cats.

    Tetravex09 Report

    #49

    His Best Shrimp Impression

    Orange cat curled up next to a shrimp on a fork, highlighting the quirky communal brain cell trait of orange cats.

    TheGoddamnAnswer Report

    #50

    Stepped On Paint And Then Decided To Bathe Himself 🙃

    Orange cat with blue paint on mouth and paws sitting on a bed, showcasing quirky and playful orange cats behavior.

    Remarkable_Ship462 Report

    #51

    My Orange's Face When He Noticed The Moving Camera On The New Litter Box

    Orange cat with wide eyes inside a circular white cat litter box, showcasing unique feline behavior and personality.

    Spare-Opportunity813 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's offended that anyone is snooping on his privacy. I would be too if someone stuck a camera in my bathroom.

    #52

    "Mom I Thew Up"

    Orange cat with green eyes standing on a wooden floor near a patterned rug, displaying curious expression indoors.

    uuuiiioooyyy Report

    #53

    He Always Loafwaits In Front Of The Shower While I'm In

    Orange cat resting on a light gray rug by a wooden floor and mustard yellow curtain in a cozy indoor setting.

    Celllock Report

    #54

    Ran Out Of Wet Food And This Is The Look I Get. Spoiled Little S**t

    Orange cat standing on desk between laptop and monitor, showcasing quirky and clever feline behavior.

    socom123 Report

    #55

    He Is A Lot Bigger And Dumber Than We Expected

    Orange cat standing inside a small room with patterned walls and a window, showcasing typical feline curiosity and alertness.

    Amouyalxy Report

    #56

    Bro Is Bigger Than His Momma

    Two orange cats cuddling on a gray chair, demonstrating the bonding of all orange cats and their shared behavior.

    Sonmeo Report

    #57

    Orange, Who Was Evacuated From Lebanon

    Woman holding an orange cat in a crowded outdoor setting, illustrating the playful nature of orange cats and their antics.

    TheBigKaramazov Report

    #58

    Having My Morning Coffee And Look Over To See This, Love This Little Dummy

    Orange cat resting its head on a black exercise bench bar, sitting on a wooden floor near gray and white curtains.

    coswald_reginald Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be able to drink my coffee, I'd be laughing too hard.

    #59

    My Poor Butchered Son

    Orange cat with shaved midsection lying stretched out on a wooden floor showing fluffy fur edges.

    hailthesaint Report

    #60

    My Cat Made A Really Pathetic Face When I Tried To Take This Hair Tie Away From Him

    Orange cat sniffing treat being offered by a hand indoors on carpet near wall and electrical outlet.

    TheBucketOfDirt Report

    #61

    Paid $80.00 To Find Out He’s Just Stupid

    Orange cat sleeping on an open notebook next to a computer monitor and a mint green chair in a home office setting.

    Tiramisuwu Report

    #62

    Emergency Vet Took Her Glove Off And She’s Unhappy

    Close-up of an orange cat resting on a patterned fabric surface with a calm expression, showcasing its fur and whiskers.

    lombardi-bug Report

    #63

    Why Is It Called American Short Hair When Japanese Orange Cats Have The Exact Same Dumb Look 😭

    Orange cat sitting relaxed on person’s lap with paws up on a wooden floor, showing typical orange cat behavior.

    Wow_Space Report

    chesterzmom avatar
    tresgatos72
    tresgatos72
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they were Japanese shorthair, they'd look dignified, elegant, and polite!😉

    #64

    Pedro Had The Braincell Just Long Enough To Make The Perfect Loaf

    Orange cat sitting on a gray office chair, looking directly at the camera in a home office setting.

    vickiiieggg Report

    #65

    This Is Sir Baby, He Was Homeless, Living On The Streets, Possibly In A Gang. After Months Of Treats And A Doctors Visit, He Decided To Stay With Us

    Orange cat wearing fluffy bunny ears indoors, showcasing playful and adorable feline personality in a cozy home setting.

    AlienVoid Report

    #66

    Schnitzel Decided To Investigate The Bathtub. It Did Not Go Well

    Wet orange cat sitting on a wooden surface with papers underneath, showing a slightly bedraggled appearance indoors.

    wangzapper Report

    #67

    He’s Screaming At Me Because He Heard The Can Opener And Thinks I’m Opening A Can Of Tuna For Him. Idk How To Break It To Him That It’s Tomato Sauce…

    Orange cat standing on hind legs near a counter with a can opener and a slow cooker filled with tomato sauce.

    Megan_Bee Report

    #68

    This Is My Son Viktor, Just The Sheer Amazement At The Rainbow String. I Want To Share His Face

    Orange cat playing excitedly with a colorful toy in a cozy room with cat trees and cardboard boxes.

    DeadpoolsGirl Report

    #69

    Burger Night

    Close-up of a cheeseburger with caramelized onions on a plate while an orange cat watches intently nearby.

    tianamarie Report

    #70

    Found This Small Orange Tree That Was Just There The Entire Time I Was Eating At A Restaurant

    Four orange cats interacting around a tree in a garden, illustrating the communal brain cell behavior of orange cats.

    KasinoKaiser1756 Report

    #71

    Crackers Is Scared Of Just About Everything Except His Emotional Support Box

    Orange cat sitting in a cardboard box labeled emotional support, showing typical quirky behavior of orange cats.

    pocketsies Report

    #72

    Moments After Finding My Phone Charger Bit In Half Btw

    Orange cat lying on carpet near door with paws curled and wide eyes looking up in a playful pose.

    natsirtnosirrah Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at that sweet pose. Of course, he didn't do anything to your phone charger. The dog did it!

    #73

    Moment Before The Accident

    Orange cats lounging and sleeping inside and around toy cars, showcasing playful and relaxed feline behavior.

    krxlord Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone was having catnip before these dreadful accidents. Time for a breath-a-lyzer.

    #74

    Never Before Occurred To Me That You Need A Brain Cell To Sleep In A Remotely Normal Way

    Orange cat twisting in a playful pose on a gray chair showing quirky and amusing feline behavior.

    fraunein Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's just showing you how flexible he is to explain how he can get over, under, behind, and in front of everything you have.

    Vote comment up
    #75

    The Face Of A Boy Who Ate Garlic And Onions Then Spent Over 3 Hours In The Emergency Room Refusing To Throw Them Up

    Orange cat sitting on a wooden chair at a dining table inside a cozy room with a cat tree near the window.

    BrunchBitches Report

    #76

    This Is Hercules. 3 Years Ago I Found Him Hiding Near My Mailbox

    Man with tattoos holding an orange cat outdoors, illustrating the unique behavior of orange cats sharing one communal brain cell.

    Unsuretech Report

    #77

    I Call This Absolute Bs

    Man relaxing on couch with two orange cats, illustrating behavior of orange cats sharing one communal brain cell.

    niceabear Report

    #78

    Are Grey Tabbies Just Orange Cats Printed In Black & White?

    Orange cat and gray tabby kitten cuddling on striped cushion, showcasing the quirky communal brain cell behavior of orange cats.

    TheVoiceOfCheese Report

    #79

    All His Siblings Are Pure White Coats But He Just Popped Out Orange 😂

    Orange cat with collar sitting next to a white cat on a brown couch, showcasing typical orange cat behavior.

    Crimkrates Report

    chesterzmom avatar
    tresgatos72
    tresgatos72
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He'll be the only one who isn't deaf on the blue-eyed side.