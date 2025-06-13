Scroll down to see some of the best ginger cats in action.

Over on the subreddit One Orange Braincell , owners and orange cat fans alike share all the moments that make these chaotic felines so lovable—from their most unhinged antics to their cuddly, lazy, and downright adorable sides.

With all the wild, silly, and totally unpredictable things they get up to, it’s a miracle they’ve made it this far. Maybe it’s thanks to the devoted humans who put up with every last shenanigan.

They say cats have nine lives. But ginger cats must have at least ninety.

#1 Found It In A Dumpster. It Hissed. It's Mine Share icon

#2 Had The Audacity To Be Gone For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since I Got Back Share icon

#3 My Sister Made The Mistake Of Feeding These Two Once. This Is Them Now Every Single Day, Like Clockwork. (They Have A Home) Share icon

#4 Taken About 3 Seconds After I Said, “That Cat Better Not Be In That Damn Trash Can.” Share icon

#5 Bolo Lost His Tooth, Now He Looks Even Dumber Share icon

#6 I Swear He Knew This Was Funny And Waited For Me To Take A Picture Share icon

#7 I Bought A House And This Guy Ran Inside Immediately. Apparently The Elderly Woman Who Lived Here Had Him, So I Guess I Have A Cat Now?? Share icon

#8 Accidentally Woke Him Up While He Napped On My Lap. This Is How He Looked At Me Share icon

#9 My Cat Tried Soap For The First Time, Wasn’t A Fan Share icon

#10 Had To Share This. While Bbqing Share icon

#11 His Braincell And Eye Count Are The Same Now Share icon

#12 Sunshine, Flowers And A Hint Of Superiority Share icon

#13 This Is Lynch. Lynch Hates Having Guests Over For Christmas Share icon

#14 I Was Drying My Gloves That I Just Washed And My Cat Climbed In And Created This Masterpiece Of A Photo Share icon

#15 Here Is My Dutiful Black Boy Bestowing His Orange Brother With The Braincell For The Day Share icon

#16 This Orange Cat Is A True Hero. He Used His Brain Cells To Save His Owner's Life Share icon

#17 I’d Like To Point Out That He Was Like This Long Enough For Me To Grab My Phone And Snap A Pic Share icon

#18 That Is A Lethal Amount Of Oranges Share icon

#19 Attempted A Barrier Wig Out Of His Own Fur To Prevent The Singular Cell From Escaping But Now He Looks Like He's About To Tarriff An Empty Penguin Island Share icon

#20 Just A Tiny Loaf Of Love Share icon

#21 One Orange Braincell Survives 120 Pound Dog Attack Share icon

#22 A Box Of Oranges Was Rescued From The Dumpster By A Rescue Agency, Not A Single Brain Cell Between Them Share icon

#23 My Orange Dude Will Be 20 Soon Share icon

#24 I Made A Mistake With Making Eye Contact With My Cat. Now I’m Being Pounced On Share icon

#25 She Demands My Hand Share icon

#26 Tried To Get A Family Picture With The Boys. It Went Well Share icon

#27 Yeah I Just Woke Him Up Share icon

#28 Teefs Share icon

#29 Is My Orange Broken? Share icon

#30 Engineers Have Always Been Involved In The Animal World Share icon

#31 A Year Ago, An Elderly Lady Passed Away, I Adopted Her Two 7 Yo Oranges, And Life’s Been Great For All Of Us Share icon

#32 Every Christmas I Gift My Family A Portrait Of My Cat And I Share icon

#33 My One Orange Brain Cell Found After Over A Month Missing Share icon

#34 Florida Orange Transplanted To Ohio In July. Trying To Figure Out What All This Cold White Stuff Is Everywhere Share icon

#35 This Is Dojo. Him Never Get The Brain Cell. Him Is Perfect Boy Share icon

#36 He Lied On His Résumé Share icon

#37 This Is Creamsicle. That Is All Share icon

#38 After 2 Years Of Constantly Asking Him "Pete Are You Blind?" We Have Come To Realize That He Is In Fact, Blind And Not Just Orange Share icon

#39 Clementine Lives In Ohio & Says Reports She Is Edible Have Been Greatly Exaggerated Share icon

#40 My Boyfriend’s Cat Loves The Trampoline Share icon

#41 Then And Now. Orange Cat Healing Process, He Also Deaf Share icon

#42 That Time I Searched For My Girls For An Hour Share icon

#43 Guys - I Figured It Out - They Just Wish To Be Whales! Share icon

#44 One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure Share icon

#45 Two Brain Cells Together Better Than One, Right? Share icon

#46 Yes, I Bought My Cat A Vintage Baby Bassinet To Sleep In Share icon

#47 She’s About As Orange As It Gets Share icon

#48 $4,000 Vet Bill And A Night Of No Sleep After This Absolute Goblin Ate My Sewing Needle! Share icon

#49 His Best Shrimp Impression Share icon

#50 Stepped On Paint And Then Decided To Bathe Himself 🙃 Share icon

#51 My Orange's Face When He Noticed The Moving Camera On The New Litter Box Share icon

#52 "Mom I Thew Up" Share icon

#53 He Always Loafwaits In Front Of The Shower While I'm In Share icon

#54 Ran Out Of Wet Food And This Is The Look I Get. Spoiled Little S**t Share icon

#55 He Is A Lot Bigger And Dumber Than We Expected Share icon

#56 Bro Is Bigger Than His Momma Share icon

#57 Orange, Who Was Evacuated From Lebanon Share icon

#58 Having My Morning Coffee And Look Over To See This, Love This Little Dummy Share icon

#59 My Poor Butchered Son Share icon

#60 My Cat Made A Really Pathetic Face When I Tried To Take This Hair Tie Away From Him Share icon

#61 Paid $80.00 To Find Out He’s Just Stupid Share icon

#62 Emergency Vet Took Her Glove Off And She’s Unhappy Share icon

#63 Why Is It Called American Short Hair When Japanese Orange Cats Have The Exact Same Dumb Look 😭 Share icon

#64 Pedro Had The Braincell Just Long Enough To Make The Perfect Loaf Share icon

#65 This Is Sir Baby, He Was Homeless, Living On The Streets, Possibly In A Gang. After Months Of Treats And A Doctors Visit, He Decided To Stay With Us Share icon

#66 Schnitzel Decided To Investigate The Bathtub. It Did Not Go Well Share icon

#67 He’s Screaming At Me Because He Heard The Can Opener And Thinks I’m Opening A Can Of Tuna For Him. Idk How To Break It To Him That It’s Tomato Sauce… Share icon

#68 This Is My Son Viktor, Just The Sheer Amazement At The Rainbow String. I Want To Share His Face Share icon

#69 Burger Night Share icon

#70 Found This Small Orange Tree That Was Just There The Entire Time I Was Eating At A Restaurant Share icon

#71 Crackers Is Scared Of Just About Everything Except His Emotional Support Box Share icon

#72 Moments After Finding My Phone Charger Bit In Half Btw Share icon

#73 Moment Before The Accident Share icon

#74 Never Before Occurred To Me That You Need A Brain Cell To Sleep In A Remotely Normal Way Share icon

#75 The Face Of A Boy Who Ate Garlic And Onions Then Spent Over 3 Hours In The Emergency Room Refusing To Throw Them Up Share icon

#76 This Is Hercules. 3 Years Ago I Found Him Hiding Near My Mailbox Share icon

#77 I Call This Absolute Bs Share icon

#78 Are Grey Tabbies Just Orange Cats Printed In Black & White? Share icon

