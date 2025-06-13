All Orange Cats Share One Communal Brain Cell And These 95 Pics Prove It (New Pics)
They say cats have nine lives. But ginger cats must have at least ninety.
With all the wild, silly, and totally unpredictable things they get up to, it’s a miracle they’ve made it this far. Maybe it’s thanks to the devoted humans who put up with every last shenanigan.
Over on the subreddit One Orange Braincell, owners and orange cat fans alike share all the moments that make these chaotic felines so lovable—from their most unhinged antics to their cuddly, lazy, and downright adorable sides.
Scroll down to see some of the best ginger cats in action.
Found It In A Dumpster. It Hissed. It's Mine
Had The Audacity To Be Gone For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since I Got Back
My Sister Made The Mistake Of Feeding These Two Once. This Is Them Now Every Single Day, Like Clockwork. (They Have A Home)
Taken About 3 Seconds After I Said, “That Cat Better Not Be In That Damn Trash Can.”
Bolo Lost His Tooth, Now He Looks Even Dumber
I Swear He Knew This Was Funny And Waited For Me To Take A Picture
I Bought A House And This Guy Ran Inside Immediately. Apparently The Elderly Woman Who Lived Here Had Him, So I Guess I Have A Cat Now??
Accidentally Woke Him Up While He Napped On My Lap. This Is How He Looked At Me
My Cat Tried Soap For The First Time, Wasn’t A Fan
Had To Share This. While Bbqing
His Braincell And Eye Count Are The Same Now
Sunshine, Flowers And A Hint Of Superiority
This Is Lynch. Lynch Hates Having Guests Over For Christmas
Lynch needs a glass of wine to deal with those damn guests.
I Was Drying My Gloves That I Just Washed And My Cat Climbed In And Created This Masterpiece Of A Photo
Here Is My Dutiful Black Boy Bestowing His Orange Brother With The Braincell For The Day
This Orange Cat Is A True Hero. He Used His Brain Cells To Save His Owner's Life
According to OP: The man fell into a ravine in the icy water of a stream and remained there immobilized. He survived an entire night, at minus 12 degrees Celsius, because he held the animal tightly to his chest. That kept him warm. Although he was in an advanced state of hypothermia when he was found by rescuers, the young man was holding the cat to his chest.
I’d Like To Point Out That He Was Like This Long Enough For Me To Grab My Phone And Snap A Pic
That Is A Lethal Amount Of Oranges
Attempted A Barrier Wig Out Of His Own Fur To Prevent The Singular Cell From Escaping But Now He Looks Like He's About To Tarriff An Empty Penguin Island
Don't be surprised to find something in your shoe later today when you least suspect it and the National Guard and Marines at your door.
Just A Tiny Loaf Of Love
One Orange Braincell Survives 120 Pound Dog Attack
A Box Of Oranges Was Rescued From The Dumpster By A Rescue Agency, Not A Single Brain Cell Between Them
My Orange Dude Will Be 20 Soon
I Made A Mistake With Making Eye Contact With My Cat. Now I’m Being Pounced On
She Demands My Hand
Tried To Get A Family Picture With The Boys. It Went Well
He's not in the mood for pictures. Maybe later, maybe never.
Yeah I Just Woke Him Up
Teefs
Is My Orange Broken?
Engineers Have Always Been Involved In The Animal World
A Year Ago, An Elderly Lady Passed Away, I Adopted Her Two 7 Yo Oranges, And Life’s Been Great For All Of Us
I am always glad when someone takes on the care of someone else's beloved animals. That is something I am in the process of setting up if anything happens to my husband and myself.
Every Christmas I Gift My Family A Portrait Of My Cat And I
My One Orange Brain Cell Found After Over A Month Missing
Florida Orange Transplanted To Ohio In July. Trying To Figure Out What All This Cold White Stuff Is Everywhere
This Is Dojo. Him Never Get The Brain Cell. Him Is Perfect Boy
He Lied On His Résumé
Looks like whatever he is serving must have killed a customer.
This Is Creamsicle. That Is All
After 2 Years Of Constantly Asking Him "Pete Are You Blind?" We Have Come To Realize That He Is In Fact, Blind And Not Just Orange
Clementine Lives In Ohio & Says Reports She Is Edible Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
She is edible, with kisses and pets, no knives or forks, please.
My Boyfriend’s Cat Loves The Trampoline
Then And Now. Orange Cat Healing Process, He Also Deaf
That Time I Searched For My Girls For An Hour
Guys - I Figured It Out - They Just Wish To Be Whales!
One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure
Two Brain Cells Together Better Than One, Right?
Yes, I Bought My Cat A Vintage Baby Bassinet To Sleep In
When I was pregnant 29 years ago my 2 cats made themselves very comfortable in the nursery. All of the bedding had to be washed before my son and I came home from the hospital.
She’s About As Orange As It Gets
There is something just a little extra special about a longhaired orange cat, and when it's a female that's just about perfect.
$4,000 Vet Bill And A Night Of No Sleep After This Absolute Goblin Ate My Sewing Needle!
His Best Shrimp Impression
Stepped On Paint And Then Decided To Bathe Himself 🙃
My Orange's Face When He Noticed The Moving Camera On The New Litter Box
He's offended that anyone is snooping on his privacy. I would be too if someone stuck a camera in my bathroom.
"Mom I Thew Up"
He Always Loafwaits In Front Of The Shower While I'm In
Ran Out Of Wet Food And This Is The Look I Get. Spoiled Little S**t
He Is A Lot Bigger And Dumber Than We Expected
House Inspector! You need to fix that wall and that carpet.
Bro Is Bigger Than His Momma
Orange, Who Was Evacuated From Lebanon
Having My Morning Coffee And Look Over To See This, Love This Little Dummy
I wouldn't be able to drink my coffee, I'd be laughing too hard.
My Poor Butchered Son
My Cat Made A Really Pathetic Face When I Tried To Take This Hair Tie Away From Him
Paid $80.00 To Find Out He’s Just Stupid
Emergency Vet Took Her Glove Off And She’s Unhappy
Why Is It Called American Short Hair When Japanese Orange Cats Have The Exact Same Dumb Look 😭
If they were Japanese shorthair, they'd look dignified, elegant, and polite!😉
Pedro Had The Braincell Just Long Enough To Make The Perfect Loaf
This Is Sir Baby, He Was Homeless, Living On The Streets, Possibly In A Gang. After Months Of Treats And A Doctors Visit, He Decided To Stay With Us
Schnitzel Decided To Investigate The Bathtub. It Did Not Go Well
He’s Screaming At Me Because He Heard The Can Opener And Thinks I’m Opening A Can Of Tuna For Him. Idk How To Break It To Him That It’s Tomato Sauce…
This Is My Son Viktor, Just The Sheer Amazement At The Rainbow String. I Want To Share His Face
Burger Night
Found This Small Orange Tree That Was Just There The Entire Time I Was Eating At A Restaurant
Crackers Is Scared Of Just About Everything Except His Emotional Support Box
Moments After Finding My Phone Charger Bit In Half Btw
Look at that sweet pose. Of course, he didn't do anything to your phone charger. The dog did it!
Moment Before The Accident
Someone was having catnip before these dreadful accidents. Time for a breath-a-lyzer.
Never Before Occurred To Me That You Need A Brain Cell To Sleep In A Remotely Normal Way
He's just showing you how flexible he is to explain how he can get over, under, behind, and in front of everything you have.