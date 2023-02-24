Meet Perlazone, a traditional tattoo artist with a unique funky style.

Perla is a tattoo artist from Argentina since 2015. He is currently on a tour in Europe, getting inspiration from different cultures and working with different fellow artists. He will be guesting in cities like Zürich, Berlin, Den Haag, and Paris.

His favorite designs include animals and crazy mythical creatures, which come alive by combining bold outlines with a vibrant color palette. The designs are often depicted with a fearless expression and visible fangs that resembles the illustration of the Hindu goddess, Kali.

His work is influenced by ancient cultures, spirituality, and his graffiti background, which a lot of people recognize since his art can be found on the streets of Buenos Aires and all around Europe. Apart from tattooing and street art, he also uses painting as a creative outlet.

These are his latest artworks.

Feel free to send a DM in case of interest! You can also follow the socials.

Thanks for looking!

More info: Instagram