Two Teens Charged With Homicide After Brutal Attack On 14YO Girl
Mugshots of two teens charged with homicide after a brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl.
Crime, Society

Two Teens Charged With Homicide After Brutal Attack On 14YO Girl

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
2

27

2

Two Florida teenagers charged with homicide are now at the center of a case described by investigators as one of the most brutal they have ever seen. 

16-year-old Gabriel Coleman Williams and 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins stand accused of luring 14-year-old Danika Jade Troy into a wooded area before shooting her multiple times and setting her body on fire.

Highlights
  • Two Florida teens face homicide charges after allegedly shooting a classmate and burning her body.
  • Investigators say the crime was planned, stemming from online insults and social media rejection.
  • Authorities hope to try the suspects as adults due to the brutal and premeditated nature of the attack.

The charges were announced Thursday after detectives uncovered evidence that the attack was planned in advance. 

According to Sheriff Bob Johnson, the motive appears to stem from an online dispute involving insults, bullying, blocked accounts, and resentment that ultimately escalated into fatal violence.

RELATED:

    A couple of teenagers have been charged with homicide after shooting and burning a 14-year-old girl

    Close-up of a smiling teenage girl with long hair, related to two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack.

    Close-up of a smiling teenage girl with long hair, related to two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    According to investigators, Gabriel Williams and Kimahri Blevins had been talking about fatally wounding Danika Troy before they ever led her into the woods. A witness told detectives the two teenagers mapped out the plan in advance.

    The idea was to shoot her once.

    Mugshots of two teens charged with homicide after a brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl.

    Mugshots of two teens charged with homicide after a brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl.

    Image credits: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

    On November 30, the boys convinced Danika to meet them near Kimberly Road in Pace, Florida. They led her into a wooded area about 50 yards from the street.

    The next morning, Danika’s mother noticed she and her electric scooter were missing. She called the police. At that point, she believed her daughter had run away.

    Covered body wrapped in black plastic in a wooded area related to two teens charged with homicide of 14-year-old girl

    Covered body wrapped in black plastic in a wooded area related to two teens charged with homicide of 14-year-old girl

    Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News

    “Unbeknownst to the mother, Danika was m*rdered the previous night,” Sheriff Bob Johnson later said.

    Two days passed before deputies found her body. She had been fired at multiple times and her remains were burned. Investigators discovered 9mm shell casings near a scorched patch of forest floor. Danika’s red and black scooter was nearby.

    “It’s bad enough that you k*ll a 14-year-old,” the Sheriff told reporters. “You’re 14, you’re 16, you shoot her multiple times… Then they set her on fire.”

    One of the teenagers confessed that the incident was motivated by Danika allegedly bullying him

    Teen girl smiling in casual setting, related to news about teens charged with homicide after brutal attack.

    Teen girl smiling in casual setting, related to news about teens charged with homicide after brutal attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    Detectives believe the violence stemmed from a falling-out rooted in rejection and bullying. 

    At some point, Danika blocked Kimahri Blevins on social media. She also made comments that reportedly humiliated Gabriel Williams, calling him “worthless” and a “g*ng-banger.”

    Teen boy in a police interview room after being charged with homicide in the brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl.

    Teen boy in a police interview room after being charged with homicide in the brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl.

    Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News

    When detectives questioned Williams, he broke down crying. He admitted the insults had cut deep. Blevins, on the other hand, said nothing. He asked for a lawyer and was taken into custody.

    Teen boy with glasses in a police interview room related to homicide charges after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Teen boy with glasses in a police interview room related to homicide charges after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News

    The night of the incident, Blevins tried slipping back into his house around 11 pm. He told his mother he’d just stepped out to smoke. She didn’t believe him. He didn’t smell like cigarettes, and the timeline didn’t add up.

    Photo of 14-year-old girl reported missing, related to two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack case.

    Photo of 14-year-old girl reported missing, related to two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    Sheriff Bob Johnson confirmed both boys were already on law enforcement’s radar before Danika’s passing. The boys had prior “run-ins,” but officials refused to go into detail beyond that.

    “There wasn’t a clear motive,” Johnson told reporters. “Their stories don’t line up with the evidence. But this is what Major Crimes calls a groundball. The evidence pointed to them immediately.”

    Because of the severity of the crime, prosecutors are seeking to have the teenagers tried as adults

    Close-up of a woman with curly hair and makeup, associated with two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack.

    Close-up of a woman with curly hair and makeup, associated with two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    Gabriel Williams and Kimahri Blevins have been formally charged with first-degree premeditated homicide. Though both are minors, prosecutors are already working to have them tried as adults.

    “Hopefully, they go to adult prison, which is where they need to go,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson. “You do an adult crime, you got to do the adult time.”

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing concerns about a missing teen amid two teens charged with homicide case.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing concerns about a missing teen amid two teens charged with homicide case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    Sheriff speaking at a press conference about two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Sheriff speaking at a press conference about two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Image credits: WKRG

    The investigation remains active. Detectives are still determining how Williams accessed the firearm used in the incident and whether any adult in his life could face criminal responsibility for failing to secure it.

    Charges against the parents have not been ruled out.

    Teen girl sitting on floor next to a small green tent labeled Camp Danika in a classroom setting.

    Teen girl sitting on floor next to a small green tent labeled Camp Danika in a classroom setting.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    All three teens involved, Williams, Blevins, and Danika, attended schools within the Santa Rosa County District. In a public statement, the district acknowledged the arrests and described the incident as a tragic loss.

    “We are devastated by this situation and are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the statement read.

    Group of teens and adults indoors, related to news about two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl.

    Group of teens and adults indoors, related to news about two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl.

    Image credits: Facebook/Ashley Troy

    For Sheriff Johnson, the case is unlike anything he’s faced in nearly a decade in office. He confirmed this is the first time during his tenure that a juvenile-on-juvenile violence at this level has occurred in the county.

    “You don’t want to go out to see a burnt child with bullet holes,” he said, admitting the impact the investigation has left on him. “That is not something you sign up for.”

    “How!?” The brutality of the case left Florida residents speechless

    Comment from social media user Carri Elizabeth expressing sadness and sympathy related to two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl

    Comment from social media user Carri Elizabeth expressing sadness and sympathy related to two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl involving two teens charged with homicide.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a brutal attack on a 14-year-old girl involving two teens charged with homicide.

    Comment from social media user expressing shock about two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Comment from social media user expressing shock about two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    User comment expressing prayers and concern after a brutal attack, highlighting two teens charged with homicide.

    User comment expressing prayers and concern after a brutal attack, highlighting two teens charged with homicide.

    Comment by Melissa Mattix urging schools to teach the value of life and consequences related to teenage homicide cases

    Comment by Melissa Mattix urging schools to teach the value of life and consequences related to teenage homicide cases

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Cindy Arnett on social media expressing heartbreak over teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl.

    Comment by Cindy Arnett on social media expressing heartbreak over teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl.

    Comment by Brittany Harris urging to hold parents responsible in a discussion on two teens charged with homicide.

    Comment by Brittany Harris urging to hold parents responsible in a discussion on two teens charged with homicide.

    Comment from Danielle Howell about charging two teens with homicide, questioning how kids got guns and behavioral warning signs ignored.

    Comment from Danielle Howell about charging two teens with homicide, questioning how kids got guns and behavioral warning signs ignored.

    Comment by Haley Ariel Maria Ruiz emphasizing emotional intelligence and teaching children kindness to prevent violence after teens charged with homicide.

    Comment by Haley Ariel Maria Ruiz emphasizing emotional intelligence and teaching children kindness to prevent violence after teens charged with homicide.

    Comment on juvenile sentencing discussing two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Comment on juvenile sentencing discussing two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl.

    Comment from Charity Denny urging people to recognize and stop harmful behavior to prevent attacks on teens.

    Comment from Charity Denny urging people to recognize and stop harmful behavior to prevent attacks on teens.

    Comment from Noelle Renee expressing shock and sympathy for family after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl homicide case.

    Comment from Noelle Renee expressing shock and sympathy for family after brutal attack on 14-year-old girl homicide case.

    ALT text: Comment discussing parental accountability after two teens charged with homicide in brutal attack on 14-year-old girl

    ALT text: Comment discussing parental accountability after two teens charged with homicide in brutal attack on 14-year-old girl

    Comment on social media post discussing two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl, expressing doubt about prison release.

    Comment on social media post discussing two teens charged with homicide after brutal attack on 14YO girl, expressing doubt about prison release.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for families affected by the homicide involving two teens after brutal attack on 14yo girl.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for families affected by the homicide involving two teens after brutal attack on 14yo girl.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    What do you think ?
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    How horrible for all concerned. I know in actuality bullying doesn't even come close to comparing to murdering someone, but as an insecure teenager I know how much getting bullied can destroy you, (and I wasn't even badly bullied in comparison to many others) but I still remember who said it and how sh‍itty it made me feel. Obviously I don't condone mur‍der, but I can understand the bitter frustration and hatred you may have for someone that torments you that way.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Linda
    Linda
    Linda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Another beautiful young girls life snuffed out by the male of the species. The epidemic of violence against women and girls all across the world is getting out of control.

    0
    0points
    reply
