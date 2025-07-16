ADVERTISEMENT

A massive fire has destroyed the iconic main stage of Tomorrowland, one of the world’s most celebrated electronic dance music festivals, just two days before it was set to open its gates to hundreds of thousands of fans in Boom, Belgium.

The blaze broke out around 18:00 local time today (July 16) and quickly swept through the elaborate ice-themed structure. Dramatic videos shared on social media showed thick plumes of grey and black smoke rising into the sky, with fireworks exploding above the flames.

No injuries were reported despite 1,000 workers being onsite during the fire.

The cause is under investigation, with early reports pointing to a fireworks testing accident and unintentional arson.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” read an official statement from organizers.

“We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

Image credits: concertleaks

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Early reports suggest something may have gone wrong during the testing of firework cannons.

Authorities are currently treating the incident as unintentional arson, but a full investigation is still underway.

Surprising the internet, organizers announced that, despite the chaos, they are pressing ahead with plans to ensure the show goes on.

Image credits: Tomorrowland

The DreamVille campsite will open as scheduled on Thursday (July 17), and all Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will proceed as planned. “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend,” the statement added.

As images of the fire spread throughout social media, panic quickly dismantled the show’s carefully crafted public image campaign.

The spectacle that Tomorrowland is known for—its larger than life stage designs, seamless production, and sense of fantasy—was suddenly replaced by videos of a smoldering ruin and thick smoke.

1,000 workers were on site at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt

Image credits: FlameMaste69

Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen attempted to regain control of the narrative, expressing both relief and heartbreak.

“We’re confident but we’re especially happy that there were no casualties. Now we’re going to figure out how to organise a safe and enjoyable festival,” she said.

“It hurts a lot. I’m definitely not going to watch those images. This is years of work… truly awful.”

Image credits: FlameMaste69

Making matters worse was the confirmation that over 1,000 workers had been on site at the time of the fire, finalising preparations for the grand opening.

That revelation sparked backlash online, with netizens questioning the festival’s decision to continue operations despite the apparent risk to workers’ safety.

Critics pointed out that had the fire broken out just hours later or during a different phase of testing, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

BREAKING: A fire has broken out on the @tomorrowland mainstage, one day ahead of the festival. pic.twitter.com/kXXYgYnmI9 — We Rave You (@weraveyou) July 16, 2025

“It’s a miracle no one was hurt,” one user wrote, “but how was this allowed to happen with so many people working there?”

Festival organizers were placed in a lose-lose situation, with some 400,000 attendees having paid upwards of $440 for a weekend ticket—cancelling the event would’ve sparked refund chaos, while proceeding doing little to stop accusations of negligence.

Stars such as David Guetta were scheduled to participate in the opening night

Image credits: Arroser/Wikimedia

Local fire chief François van den Eynde confirmed the intensity of the flames made it impossible to save the structure.

“Despite all our resources, it was impossible to stop that fire,” he said. “It’s clear that the fire spread very quickly. That, of course, has to do with the materials used.”

“We tried to extinguish the fire, but as soon as you notice it’s not working, you have to limit the damage to the rest of the festival. And that’s what we did,” he added, while reassuring the public that everything is under control.

Image credits: Tomorrowland

Frank Verstraeten, a technician working on the site, shared his testimony with local media.

“Even though the main stage has the most expensive equipment, what’s more important is that everyone is safe,” he said. “From what I hear, they are. This is a tragedy for everyone. But especially for Tomorrowland.”

Set to headline the opening night was Dutch superstar Martin Garrix, while David Guetta was scheduled to close out Sunday’s festivities. Both artists have yet to comment, but organisers remain optimistic about salvaging the weekend.

“Good grief.” Netizens were relieved to read that no one was hurt in the fire

