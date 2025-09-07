Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Soul-Crushing”: Dad Mistakenly Ends Teenage Daughter’s Life While Aiming At A Bird
Teenage girl smiling while holding a rope tied to a brown cow, representing a tragic dad mistakenly ending her life.
Crime, Society

“Soul-Crushing”: Dad Mistakenly Ends Teenage Daughter’s Life While Aiming At A Bird

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old Illinois man hashanded himself over to police in connection with the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old daughter.

This development came a month after the child passed away in the hospital, while a 58-year-old woman, Karen A. Schwarze, is also facing prosecution for trying to conceal the tragedy.

The local Monroe County Jail police have since charged the girl’s father, David Schultheis, for “knowingly discharg[ing] a firearm in a reckless manner [and] endangering the bodily safety of another person.”

Highlights
  • David Schultheis, 34, handed himself in after his daughter Emma succumbed to her wound in July.
  • He allegedly fired into a brick building at a buzzard, but the bullet struck Emma outside.
  • Emma passed away days before her fifteenth birthday despite efforts to save her in the hospital.
RELATED:

    The 24-year-old man took a shot at a protected bird in a brick building

    Teenage girl with long blonde hair smiling softly against a gray studio backdrop, representing a soul-crushing loss.

    Image credits: Amanda Schultheis

    The incident took place on July 21 at 1:34 p.m. when Schultheis tried to shoot a buzzard that had entered a brick building. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his bid to avoid getting hit by a ricochet, he kept his head outside the door. 

    His aim was true, and he struck the bird, but the bullet went through the window and slammed into his daughter, Emma, as she played outside.

    Teenage girl standing outside in casual clothes with greenery in the background, related to soul-crushing family tragedy.

    Image credits: Amanda Schultheis

    “Schultheis inserted only his arm into the room — keeping his head outside the doorway to avoid potential ricochet — before pulling the trigger,” the Monroe Sheriff’s department confirmed.

    The father handed himself over to the local law enforcement after his daughter passed away

    The girl was immediately rushed to hospital, where attempts were made to save her life.

    The efforts were futile, and her father surrendered to the Monroe Police Department, where he was processed before being released.

    Father and teenage daughter standing side by side indoors in casual clothes, illustrating a soul-crushing family tragedy.

    Image credits: Amanda Schultheis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On August 26, the department handed the case over to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office, and on September 2, Schultheis was formally charged.

    Karen Schwarze, whose relation to the man and his daughter remains unknown, is expected to surrender to the police soon.

    Emma’s life was taken less than a week before her birthday

    The 58-year-old has been accused of hiding the firearm used in the incident, trying to hide the 14-year-old’s demise, and trying to “influence others not to speak with law enforcement officers during the early stages of the investigation,” per the police report.

    Family posing in a gym with a teenage girl in graduation attire, highlighting a soul-crushing accidental tragedy involving a dad.

    Image credits: Amanda Schultheis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She thus faces charges “concealment of a homicidal [demise] which is a Class 3 felony, and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. 

    In a media release, Monroe County’s Sgt. Justin Biggs noted: “There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak and gravity of this tragic event.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “While this incident may have been preventable,” he cautioned, “our obligation is not to dwell in speculation but to uncover and present the facts with integrity.”

    Father and young daughter standing in a dimly lit room, illustrating a soul-crushing accident involving a dad and his teenage child.

    Image credits: Amanda Schultheis

    Emma’s life was snuffed out less than a week before her fifteenth birthday.

    The local Sheriff called out the 34-year-old father for his “poor decisions”

    The local Sheriff Neal Rohlfing later told the Bellville News Democrat that Schultheis “was shooting in an unsafe direction and made some poor choices in [his] opinion, and unfortunately it resulted in his daughter’s [demise].”

    Teenage girl smiling and holding a calf's rope at an agricultural event, reflecting the soul-crushing tragedy of mistaken identity.

    Image credits: Emma Schultheis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Everyone should always use caution when using and handling firearms. Treat every firearm as it’s loaded. You should always know your backdrop.”

    He further noted he and his staffers felt “terrible” for Schultheis and his family.

    Emma’s mother described her as “a wonderful, helpful, sweet little girl”

    As seen from her Facebook profile, Emma participated in school sports and livestock competitions.

    Teenage girl at livestock event holding a cow inside a barn with multiple people and animals around.

    Image credits: Emma Schultheis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She entered a steer and a heifer into the Clinton County Fair in Carlyle on July 16 and won second and first place for the animals, respectively.

    Then, on July 26, five days after her passing, the Monroe County Fair paid tribute to her.

    “She was a wonderful, helpful, sweet little girl,” her mother, Amanda, was reported to have said of her at the time. “She was our best friend.”

    Some say he was not supposed to be shooting buzzards in Illinois to start with

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenage girl sitting in a rural barn setting holding a phone, highlighting a soul-crushing accidental tragedy involving a dad.

    Image credits: Amanda Schultheis

    The public is aghast at the way the family handled the incident.

    One person wrote: “So… the people involved in this said oh it was just a tragic accident let’s just cover it up???? And they got to walk around free and are still walking around free?”

    “What else have they been up to? What else are they covering up.?” the person wondered.”

    As if in response, another netizen observed: “It’s illegal to [shoot] a buzzard in Illinois.”

    “Both Turkey Buzzards and Black Buzzards. Harming or killing of these protected Buzzards can result in fines or jail time.”

    Some netizens see the incident as beyond tragic

    Twitter reply from user Eric expressing shock and disbelief in response to a tragic incident involving a dad mistakenly ending teenage daughter's life.

    Image credits: EricTheHeretic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a soul-crushing accident where a dad mistakenly ends his teenage daughter's life while aiming at a bird.

    Image credits: bennynathi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Nikki expressing shock and confusion in response to soul-crushing dad mistakenly ending teenage daughter's life while aiming at a bird.

    Image credits: PsyopsRabbit

    Tweet expressing sorrow over a dad mistakenly ending his teenage daughter's life while aiming at a bird.

    Image credits: libertyorfail

    Tweet expressing condolences for a soul-crushing incident where a dad mistakenly ended his teenage daughter's life.

    Image credits: RupAcharya2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Mr.Ineffable expressing deep sorrow over a soul-crushing incident involving a dad mistakenly harming his teenage daughter.

    Image credits: MisterIneffable

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a dad accidentally killing his teenage daughter while aiming at a bird.

    Image credits: Mik3Christensen

    Tweet by ValerieAnn expressing grief over a soul-crushing incident where a dad mistakenly ends teenage daughter’s life aiming at bird.

    Image credits: ProudUSPatriot1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply describing a soul-crushing accident where a dad mistakenly ends his teenage daughter’s life while aiming at a bird.

    Image credits: ilovecowsman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Jay Pureblood responding to news with text expressing shock and sadness about a soul-crushing accidental tragedy.

    Image credits: Jayinvgenius

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing that the situation is soul-crushing and heartbreaking to think about.

    Image credits: Columbiasbooks

    Tweet criticizing a dad whose reckless behavior while aiming at a bird tragically ended his teenage daughter's life.

    Image credits: SummerShaddows

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on gun safety after a dad mistakenly ends teenage daughter's life while aiming at a bird.

    Image credits: TomTsantorufo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing deep regret from a person reacting to a soul-crushing dad mistakenly ending his teenage daughter's life.

    Image credits: OhCanada2022

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But remember, people, it's not the guns that are the problem...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aubriella-huds-o8-62 avatar
    Jerriechanning
    Jerriechanning
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    toe_jam_on_toast avatar
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well my divorced friend who has no head because it spontaneously fell off and is a mother of Octuplets? She earned more than that in TWO DAYS so ner ner ner neeeer 😘

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But remember, people, it's not the guns that are the problem...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aubriella-huds-o8-62 avatar
    Jerriechanning
    Jerriechanning
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    toe_jam_on_toast avatar
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well my divorced friend who has no head because it spontaneously fell off and is a mother of Octuplets? She earned more than that in TWO DAYS so ner ner ner neeeer 😘

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT