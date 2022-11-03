Conceptions.

The Birth of Ideas. A concept is a general idea or understanding of something. Conception is the ability to shape or make mental concepts understood. Conception can also refer to the action of conceiving a child, and bringing an idea into the world is very similar to giving birth to a new human being.

Charlie Chaplin

Dito Von Tease
Writers, artists, actors, and film directors are "mothers": creators and incubators of new concepts, in terms of worlds, characters, plots, and narratives.

The greatest brains are universal wombs that develop "living" ideas - represented in the project with fantastic characters - which, like children, will grow up, go their own way, become independent, and outlive their creators.

These concepts may be recognized, supported, and loved with passion by some, and forgotten and ignored by others, but they continue to evolve and transform, even adapting to the times and other interpretations, and continue to transmit their grandiosity.
Super Mario Bros

Dito Von Tease
Mr. Spock - Star Trek

Dito Von Tease
Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
How did they get the Vulcan barber in there?

Neytiri - Avatar

Dito Von Tease
Sherlock Holmes

Dito Von Tease
Jason Voorhees - Friday The 13th

Dito Von Tease
Joker

Dito Von Tease
steampunk dandelion
steampunk dandelion
Community Member
this is unironically one of the funniest images I've ever seen

Goku - Dragon Ball

Dito Von Tease
Ariel - The Little Mermaid

Dito Von Tease
Pinocchio

Dito Von Tease
Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
But he wasn't a real boy yet.

Princess Leia - Star Wars

Dito Von Tease
Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie

Dito Von Tease
Sailor Moon

Dito Von Tease
Harry Potter

Dito Von Tease
Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
But Harry was 1 when he got the scar

Popeye

Dito Von Tease
Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
He will be what he will be!

