I Imagined Some Of The Most Famous Characters In Their Baby Form As If Growing In The Heads Of Their Creators (15 Pics)
Conceptions.
The Birth of Ideas. A concept is a general idea or understanding of something. Conception is the ability to shape or make mental concepts understood. Conception can also refer to the action of conceiving a child, and bringing an idea into the world is very similar to giving birth to a new human being.
Charlie Chaplin
Writers, artists, actors, and film directors are "mothers": creators and incubators of new concepts, in terms of worlds, characters, plots, and narratives.
The greatest brains are universal wombs that develop "living" ideas - represented in the project with fantastic characters - which, like children, will grow up, go their own way, become independent, and outlive their creators.
These concepts may be recognized, supported, and loved with passion by some, and forgotten and ignored by others, but they continue to evolve and transform, even adapting to the times and other interpretations, and continue to transmit their grandiosity.
Super Mario Bros
Mr. Spock - Star Trek
Neytiri - Avatar
Sherlock Holmes
Joker
this is unironically one of the funniest images I've ever seen
It's really interesting how just a hairstyle or a hat or something will suggest an entire character without any other recognizable features.
that's just basic character design
