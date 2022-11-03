All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Felicific Calculus: Technology as a Social Marker of Race, Class, & Economics in Rochester, NY’ by Eric Kunsman.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of November 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Felicific Calculus: Technology as a Social Marker of Race, Class, & Economics in Rochester, NY’

In the later 18th century, as the U.S. and French Revolutions captured the attention of Europe, reformer and Utilitarian philosopher Jeremy Bentham (1748–1832) proposed an algorithm to help determine the moral rightness of an action by balancing the probable pleasures and pains that it would produce.

Bentham recognized that neither individuals nor society could strictly follow the calculation he described, but he believed it could serve as a model of an ideal calculation – that the closer the decision-making involved in determining a policy or choice adhered to the calculation, the closer the resulting choice would be to an exact determination. In the 1940s, social reformers revisited Bentham's algorithm, naming it the Felicific Calculus.

