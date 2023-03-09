Man Got His Face Painted On A Mural Right In Front Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Apartment Window

The universe likes to tease us sometimes. Like when it’s glorious weather during the week when you sit in an office all day working, but as soon as you have time on the weekend, all the storms decide to happen at once.

But sometimes the universe teases the right people. After a breakup, this woman was talking behind her ex’s back about how his face was ugly and for several months, that was the view through her apartment window.

More info: Reddit

Woman has the most ironic view through her window after she says that her ex-boyfriend’s face is ugly

Image credits: Leo Kwan (not the actual image)

This man broke up with his girlfriend because she cheated on him and cut contact with her, but would hear from their mutual friend

Image credits: Luis Quintero (not the actual image)

The mutual friend revealed that she considered the man’s face ugly, unlike his artist friend who wanted to paint it for a mural

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual image)

Image credits: u/tmonfredini2

And it so happened that the place to put up the mural was facing the ex-girlfriend’s apartment

The breakup wasn’t pleasant and ended with a huge fight because the woman cheated on the Original Poster (OP). The two of them didn’t want to see each other, but the man still heard from her through a mutual friend.

They would report on how the woman hated him and that the cheating wasn’t what it looked like, but his favorite one was that his face was ugly. The man didn’t take it to heart and moved on.

But it’s hard to describe the good feeling of justice being served when he saw that the mural his friend was making with his face on it was on a wall directly across from the woman’s window.

Although the mural stayed only for a few months, the ex-girlfriend couldn’t get away from the face she deemed ugly and that was very appropriate revenge, if it was planned, or a fitting karmic punishment if it happened by chance.

People in the comments agreed that the woman got what she deserved and were amused by how things worked out. On a more serious note, they were also bothered that the woman tried to blame the OP for not understanding her side when there’s not a lot to understand in a cheating case.

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas (not the actual image)

It’s actually a common trait of cheaters. Relationship counselor and clinical sexologist Dr. Martha Tara Lee told Insider that cheaters will try to rationalize their affair to you and make you feel bad that they had to cheat because you didn’t leave them any choice.

They even believe in those rationalizations themselves and start thinking that they are not doing anything wrong. A study from 2013 revealed that while people felt bad about cheating and liked themselves less for it, to cope with those emotions, they would downplay their infidelity as “trivialization significantly reduced self-concept discrepancy and psychological discomfort.”

Also, the fact that the OP’s ex-girlfriend told their mutual friend that his face is ugly is common after unfriendly breakups. As The Fab 20s explains, there could be a lot of anger left behind and the other person might not feel good about themselves, so they want to put their ex down or get rid of the blame, especially when one partner is more to blame than the other.

Marriage and Family Therapist Jane Greer wrote on Psychology Today that it’s best to set boundaries and ask your mutual friends or family to stop reporting the things your ex is saying about you. Unless your ex is sharing sensitive and private information publicly, you can just ignore it.

The Fab 20s also suggest not engaging and not responding with the same energy, trying to keep the no contact rule you set to yourself. They also add that you should keep people that are close to you closer, and talk to them about what’s bothering you.

Ignoring is not easy, but just look how the OP did and still got his revenge without trying too much and getting an opportunity for the perfect means. What was your reaction to the story? Let us know in the comments.

