People Notice An Eerie Detail As Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears In Court
Tyler Robinson appearing in court wearing a dark vest against a pale tiled wall in a low-resolution image.
Crime, Society

People Notice An Eerie Detail As Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears In Court

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Tyler Robinson wore a self-harm prevention vest and a hollow gaze while appearing on video for his first court hearing from his Utah prison cell.

The alleged assassin said nothing except for his name and sat motionless when the judge read out the seven charges against him.

His court appearance came amid revelations about how his parents and his transgender partner found out that he was the sniper who fatally shot Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Highlights
  • Tyler Robinson appeared on video for his first court hearing from his Utah prison cell.
  • He sat motionless, saying nothing but his name during the session.
  • His appearance came amid revelations about how his parents and partner found out that he was the alleged sniper.
    Tyler Robinson appeared on video for his first court hearing from his Utah prison cell

    Tyler Robinson, suspect linked to Charlie Kirk case, appears in court with a neutral expression against a plain background.

    Tyler Robinson, suspect linked to Charlie Kirk case, appears in court with a neutral expression against a plain background.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    22-year-old Tyler is being held without bail for allegedly shooting Charlie on September 10.

    He was at large for more than 30 hours, texting his partner and reportedly joking with friends online, before his family convinced him to turn himself in.

    Memorial with flowers, candles, and a photo of Charlie Kirk, linked to people noticing eerie details about Tyler Robinson in court.

    Memorial with flowers, candles, and a photo of Charlie Kirk, linked to people noticing eerie details about Tyler Robinson in court.

    Image credits: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles

    The day after the shooting, Tyler’s mother saw the suspect’s photos circulating in the news and thought he resembled her son, prosecutors said.

    “Robinson’s mother called her son and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick… [She] expressed concern to her husband that the suspected shooter looked like him. Robinson’s father agreed,” according to a 10-page charging document filed by Utah officials.

    Tyler’s mother saw the suspect’s photos circulating in the news and thought he resembled her son

    Tyler Robinson in a casual white sweater standing outdoors with hands in pockets, linked to Charlie Kirk suspect court appearance.

    Tyler Robinson in a casual white sweater standing outdoors with hands in pockets, linked to Charlie Kirk suspect court appearance.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    “His father also believed that the rifle that police suspected the shooter used matched a rifle that was given to his son as a gift,” the document added.

    When Tyler eventually spoke to his father, he said he wanted to end his life. But the parents and a retired deputy sheriff known to the family convinced him to turn himself in.

    Judge wearing black robe presiding over a court session involving suspect Tyler Robinson in the Charlie Kirk case.

    Judge wearing black robe presiding over a court session involving suspect Tyler Robinson in the Charlie Kirk case.

    Image credits: MSNBC

    During his first court appearance, Tyler was seen wearing a “su***de smock,” designed to prevent him from ending his own life.

    The vest cannot be torn or used as a noose, thus reducing the risk of self-harm among prisoners and people in hospitals struggling with mental health issues.

    Tyler was seen wearing a vest to prevent self-harm during his first court appearance

    Tyler Robinson in court wearing a protective vest as people notice an eerie detail about the Charlie Kirk suspect.

    Tyler Robinson in court wearing a protective vest as people notice an eerie detail about the Charlie Kirk suspect.

    Image credits: MSNBC

    It is a standard practice for these vests to be issued to high-profile prisoners, such as Tyler, at the Utah County Security Centre.

    Luigi Mangione, who was charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year, was also captured wearing a similar vest while in custody.

    Luigi Mangione was seen wearing a similar vest after fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year

    Tyler Robinson wearing a blue padded vest, standing against a plain wall as Charlie Kirk suspect appears in court.

    Tyler Robinson wearing a blue padded vest, standing against a plain wall as Charlie Kirk suspect appears in court.

    Image credits: PA Department of Corrections / Handout/Anadolu

    FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Tyler had an “obsession” with Charlie.

    The suspect, who did not agree with the activist’s political views, sent text messages to his live-in partner Lance Twiggs shortly after shooting Charlie from a campus building’s rooftop.

    Woman in courtroom holding up a protective vest as people notice an eerie detail related to Tyler Robinson court case

    Woman in courtroom holding up a protective vest as people notice an eerie detail related to Tyler Robinson court case

    Image credits: NBC

    “Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” he texted Lance.

    The partner then discovered a note that Tyler had left behind.

    “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” the note said.

    The suspect reportedly joked about Charlie Kirk’s assassination in a group chat following the shooting

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    When Lance asked him why he shot the Turning Point USA co-founder, Tyler said he had “had enough of his hatred.”

    Tyler went on to tell the flatmate that he had left his rifle behind in a wooded area near the university campus.

    “I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the f*** will I explain losing it to my old man?” he said about the rifle, which belonged to his grandfather before it was gifted to him.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court wearing a dark vest, with a neutral expression against a plain background.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court wearing a dark vest, with a neutral expression against a plain background.

    Image credits: MSNBC

    “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still,” read his text.

    “To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I d*** of old age,” he added. “I am sorry to involve you.”

    The suspect told Lance that he had been planning the attack “for a bit over a week.” He also mentioned the political leanings of his father, a registered Republican.

    “I am sorry to involve you,” Tyler texted his live-in partner Lance Twiggs after escaping  from Utah Valley University

    Transcript of a note showing Tyler Robinson’s messages discussing plans with a roommate before appearing in court.

    Transcript of a note showing Tyler Robinson’s messages discussing plans with a roommate before appearing in court.

    Image credits: SORTOR

    “Since Trump got into office, [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga,” Tyler texted Lance, referring to the “Make America Great Again” movement launched by the US president.

    Tyler also reportedly messaged his friends on Discord hours before his arrest.

    “It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” he texted.

    Man wearing a helmet and an American flag shirt walking outside, related to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson court appearance.

    Man wearing a helmet and an American flag shirt walking outside, related to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson court appearance.

    Image credits: FBI

    Shortly after the shooting, Tyler’s father grew more and more convinced that his son was the sniper.

    “Tyler, is this you? This looks like you,” he asked his son, a law enforcement source told CNN’s chief law enforcement analyst John Miller.

    The suspect’s father grew convinced that the armed man was his son and asked: “Tyler, is this you? This looks like you”

    Tyler Robinson outdoors wearing a white shirt, people notice an eerie detail about the Charlie Kirk suspect appearance.

    Tyler Robinson outdoors wearing a white shirt, people notice an eerie detail about the Charlie Kirk suspect appearance.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    The parents convinced him to meet at their home, and the 22-year-old eventually “implied that he was the shooter.”

    “There is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” he told them, according to the court filings.

    Tyler turned himself in with his parents and the family friend about 33 hours after the shooting.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The charges against him include aggravated m****r, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

    Utah prosecutors said they will seek the d**th penalty for the 22-year-old suspect.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm ideation, help is available:International Hotlines

    “There is zero remorse in his face,” one user commented online

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court, with people noticing an eerie detail about the Charlie Kirk suspect during the proceedings.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court, with people noticing an eerie detail about the Charlie Kirk suspect during the proceedings.

    Screenshot of a comment about Tyler Robinson, the Charlie Kirk suspect, discussing perceptions of his court appearance and demeanor.

    Screenshot of a comment about Tyler Robinson, the Charlie Kirk suspect, discussing perceptions of his court appearance and demeanor.

    Comment text on a white background about Tyler Robinson appearing in court and a judge’s strange remark.

    Comment text on a white background about Tyler Robinson appearing in court and a judge’s strange remark.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Tyler Robinson suspect in court, discussing eerie details noticed by people online.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Tyler Robinson suspect in court, discussing eerie details noticed by people online.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court with an eerie expression, linked to Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court with an eerie expression, linked to Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing details related to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing details related to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about a green turtle suit, referencing Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson in court discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking about a green turtle suit, referencing Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson in court discussion.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing the sentencing of Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson after court appearance

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing the sentencing of Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson after court appearance

    Tyler Robinson appears in court wearing a dark jacket, with people noticing an eerie detail about his outfit.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court wearing a dark jacket, with people noticing an eerie detail about his outfit.

    Comment about bulletproof vest sleeves in court appearance post related to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson discussion online.

    Comment about bulletproof vest sleeves in court appearance post related to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson discussion online.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Tyler Robinson and court appearance with eerie detail noticed by people.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Tyler Robinson and court appearance with eerie detail noticed by people.

    Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk suspect, appears in court with an eerie detail noticed by people during the hearing.

    Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk suspect, appears in court with an eerie detail noticed by people during the hearing.

    Comment criticizing Tyler Robinson, suspect related to Charlie Kirk, highlighting an eerie detail noticed by people.

    Comment criticizing Tyler Robinson, suspect related to Charlie Kirk, highlighting an eerie detail noticed by people.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court with an eerie detail noticed by people related to Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court with an eerie detail noticed by people related to Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Comment mentioning body armor and possible handcuffs in relation to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Comment mentioning body armor and possible handcuffs in relation to Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court with a blank, emotionless stare, sparking eerie reactions from people.

    Tyler Robinson appearing in court with a blank, emotionless stare, sparking eerie reactions from people.

    Comment by user DaveSchultzXXL questioning awareness of Tyler Robinson's political views in relation to Charlie Kirk suspect court appearance.

    Comment by user DaveSchultzXXL questioning awareness of Tyler Robinson's political views in relation to Charlie Kirk suspect court appearance.

    Comment criticizing Tyler Robinson's family for not providing an attorney, suggesting Republican parents prioritize loyalty over safety.

    Comment criticizing Tyler Robinson's family for not providing an attorney, suggesting Republican parents prioritize loyalty over safety.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court wearing body armor, drawing attention to an eerie detail in the Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court wearing body armor, drawing attention to an eerie detail in the Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court, with people noticing an eerie detail regarding Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Tyler Robinson appears in court, with people noticing an eerie detail regarding Charlie Kirk suspect case.

    Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk case, appearing in court with an unsettling detail noticed by people.

    Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk case, appearing in court with an unsettling detail noticed by people.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the emotion of Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the emotion of Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson appearing in court.

    sandra-scorpio28 avatar
    Santrikea
    Santrikea
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S. Smocks are just that. They don't have arms & look exactly that way (arms would give length to wrap around the neck). The only change to them is the color. They're quilted & thick, making it impossible to wrap around anything and the velcro comes apart easily enough to prevent hanging through the neck hole. They don't even let you wear any undergarments underneath. Just free a$$ nekked. Source: worked in a couple prisons.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    H*e should these s*****e smoks prevent self harm? And, for it to prevent harm from others it would need to cover throught and head too

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was brutally attacked in 2022, Kirk spread a conspiracy theory about the crime and called for an “amazing patriot” to bail out the assailant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kirk said: "I think it's worth it, I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
