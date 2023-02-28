East Meets West: Infographics By Yang Liu Show The Differences Between Germans And Chinese (24 Pics)
Since we can travel around the world and visit different cultures, people noticed cultural differences that are here to this day. That is what makes traveling fun, to change your usual setting with something new and unexplored.
Yang Liu a young artist from Beijing currently living in Germany illustrates the social and cultural differences between her Eastern and Western worlds in her project “Ost trifft West,” or “East Meets West,” which conveys a strong message on the differences she personally experienced.
"Ost trifft West" is a series of infographic posters that compare German and Chinese people in accurate and humorous ways. The infographics highlight important human elements such as self-perception, opinion expression, and mood.
Yang Liu claims she is frequently questioned about how she gathered such content, such as whether she used interviews, research, or theories. “The fact is that every single illustration is my very personal experience in the past 13-17 years, and this work was made as a documentation of my own life,” she said. As an artist who was raised in multiple cultures, she doesn’t feel like she belongs to any of them: “I am feeling myself more as a person who belongs to all the places I have been,” says Liu.
So without further ado, we invite you to explore the differences captured by this incredibly observant artist.
More info: yangliudesign.com | amazon.com
Self Perception
Expressing Opinion
Attitude Towards Punctuality
The Boss
Standing In A Line
Sundays On The Streets
At A Party
Travelling
Children In The Family
Contacts And Connections
Expressing Feelings
Noise Level At The Restaurant
Dealing With Problems
Mood And Weather
Lifestyle: Independent vs. Dependent
Cure For Stomach Ache
Means Of Transportation
Cultural Perceptions: Germans vs. Chinese
Ideal Of Beauty
Is this to do with skin colour or tone? Germans prefer darker skin and Chinese prefer lighter skin tones? If it is not, I don’t get it.
Everyday Life Of Elderly
What’s Trending
Three Meals A Day
More variety in Germany? Oh no, I get it. Cold and hot meals. Ok.
I believe in nearly every post here you can also replace China with USA
No thanks
