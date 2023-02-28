Since we can travel around the world and visit different cultures, people noticed cultural differences that are here to this day. That is what makes traveling fun, to change your usual setting with something new and unexplored. 

Yang Liu a young artist from Beijing currently living in Germany illustrates the social and cultural differences between her Eastern and Western worlds in her project “Ost trifft West,” or “East Meets West,” which conveys a strong message on the differences she personally experienced.

"Ost trifft West" is a series of infographic posters that compare German and Chinese people in accurate and humorous ways. The infographics highlight important human elements such as self-perception, opinion expression, and mood.

Yang Liu claims she is frequently questioned about how she gathered such content, such as whether she used interviews, research, or theories. “The fact is that every single illustration is my very personal experience in the past 13-17 years, and this work was made as a documentation of my own life,” she said. As an artist who was raised in multiple cultures, she doesn’t feel like she belongs to any of them: “I am feeling myself more as a person who belongs to all the places I have been,” says Liu.

So without further ado, we invite you to explore the differences captured by this incredibly observant artist.

More info: yangliudesign.com | amazon.com

#1

Self Perception

#2

Expressing Opinion

Alexander
Alexander
As a german I can deeply relate. Whats the thing about Smalltalk or talking around the bush in soooo many countries? If you have to say something then do it and not let me guess what you really mean.......why wasting time? *sight*

#3

Attitude Towards Punctuality

#4

The Boss

#5

Standing In A Line

#6

Sundays On The Streets

#7

At A Party

#8

Travelling

#9

Children In The Family

#10

Contacts And Connections

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
I wonder if the one on the left is really accurate?

#11

Expressing Feelings

#12

Noise Level At The Restaurant

#13

Dealing With Problems

#14

Mood And Weather

#15

Lifestyle: Independent vs. Dependent

#16

Cure For Stomach Ache

#17

Means Of Transportation

#18

Cultural Perceptions: Germans vs. Chinese

#19

Ideal Of Beauty

Ian Reynolds
Ian Reynolds
Is this to do with skin colour or tone? Germans prefer darker skin and Chinese prefer lighter skin tones? If it is not, I don’t get it.

#20

Everyday Life Of Elderly

#21

What’s Trending

#22

Three Meals A Day

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
More variety in Germany? Oh no, I get it. Cold and hot meals. Ok.

#23

Shower Time

#24

Novelties

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
I don't understand this one

