‘Dude With Sign’ Has 8 Million Followers For Protesting Against Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (45 New Pics)
“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”
This quote has been attributed to various famous figures, including Alexander Hamilton, Malcolm X and Peter Marshall, as no one is 100% who said it first. But it can also be found on Instagram, in the bio of the beloved “Dude With Sign”. We’ve covered Seth, or Dude With Sign, before on Bored Panda, but he has not lost any momentum in his protesting of annoying, everyday things. So we’ll continue to amplify his signs as well and share them with all of you pandas.
Enjoy this list featuring Seth calling out many things that might drive you crazy too, and be sure to upvote all of the signs featuring topics that you think are worth standing on a street corner to fight. Let us know in the comments what your cardboard sign would say if you followed in Dude With Sign’s footsteps, and then if you’re interested in checking out our previous articles highlighting this same Instagram account, you can find some of them here, here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
but how do we know they're doing their job if they don't? I mean anyone can read a website out.
I'm putting the empty milk box back in the fridge to remind me to get more milk (this is a tv show reference so don't @ me I don't like milk)
We’ve been following the journey of Dude With Sign here at Bored Panda for almost 3 years now, and his account has absolutely blown up since then (even more than it already had!). In 2020, Forbes published a piece featuring Seth, noting that the first Dude With Sign pic was taken in October 2019. Seth’s first sign stated, “Stop replying-all to company-wide emails”. The pic was originally only intended for Jerry Media founder Elliot Tebele’s Instagram account, but it was followed up by another pic of Seth holding a sign stating, “Seinfeld is way better than Friends”, which gained lots of traction online.
Seth and Elliot realized they might have struck gold, and immediately created the Dude With Sign Instagram account. And they were right. The page gained over 4 million followers within its first four months online, and has doubled its following since. The internet can’t get enough of Seth standing on New York corners protesting mundane things, and to be honest, neither can we!
But check in time is around afternoon 2 to 3 pm... when are the cleaning employees supposed to get the rooms all ready for the next guests? Don't make an ungrateful job even more ungrateful by taking their time to do their job away.
Seth also told Forbes that he started to gain real-life fame from his silly protests being shared on social media. “The corner usually fills up with people within minutes, and everyone has their phones out,” he shared. “When I'm finished, a lot of people will ask to take pictures with me or videos, which is still something to get used to. It's a very strange feeling, but it also kind of cracks me up that people are seeing me as a famous person for holding up cardboard signs.”
As the page grew, more and more ideas for signs started coming in from Seth’s coworkers at Jerry Media. “When creating the protests, we try to come up with something funny that is relatable that people don't particularly talk about,” he told Forbes. “We try to have each of these elements while appealing to every type of person, which is a big part of why I think the account has accumulated as many followers as it has.”
Are certain self checkout machines THAT complicated? I mean, yeah, there are things you should need help with (like alcohol and such), and there are things that are understandable issues (like a large restraurant supply store's scales not being sensitive enough to detect a single 10 g packet of spices), but 99 times out of 100, they're pretty dang self-explanatory.
Seth also shared with Forbes that he is originally from a small town in Texas with only 650 residents. It was quite the shock for him to move to New York and amass millions of followers on Instagram, but he noted that he’s been having “the best time”. He started getting sponsorships through the Dude With Sign account and even appeared on The Ellen Show. As of 2020, he told Forbes, “I’m still trying to figure [the future] out. Maybe continue making funny accounts? There are interesting opportunities that I would have never imagined coming my way with this all the time. Right now I’m kind of just riding the wave, dipping my toes in different things. Ellen, for example, was something cool that got me really interested in how television works. I’m just learning, doing my best, and meeting awesome people and I’m confident something awesome will come my way.”
Don't tell me what to do... I don't kiss strangers dogs on the mouth but I wont stop giving my dog nose / snoot kisses
In 2021, Dude With Sign was even invited to visit the White House and pose with President Joe Biden. Seth held up a sign stating, “Let's Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated” while the president stood next to him with a sign reading, “This Dude Gets It, Folks”. While Seth’s signs usually cover topics that are a bit less serious and deal with everyday annoyances, it was great to see him use his platform to encourage people to get vaccinated. That is definitely a cause worth protesting for!
no. If you do not have the discipline to stay awake through two hours, you clearly are either sleep-deprived, or don't actually enjoy other peoples' company that much. it's disrespecful. Either say "you know what I am going to fall asleep in this, let me rather just go sleep my depression off", or, sit through it awake. Thanks.
Living in New York City can be overwhelming for anyone, so silent protests might sometimes be the best way to get a message across. There are millions of people moving about the city at all times, and very few people will stop and talk to a stranger. But if Dude With Sign is standing on a corner or outside Starbucks sharing whatever is on his mind, he can somehow grab people’s attention. Seth’s Dude With Sign project is genius because he’s not bothering anyone or causing a scene, but with his blank expression and sunglasses, he still sends a powerful message. (Even if that message is just a complaint about people watching him parallel park.)
Not every Dude With Sign sign is just a minor complaint, though. Occasionally, Seth does touch on social issues like his sign urging Americans to get vaccinated with the president and another sign stating that being a mother should be a choice. He’s also held a sign asking, “We Can’t Buy Baby Formula, But We Can Buy Assault Rifles?” That photo was shared earlier this year, amidst the baby formula shortage in the US. Though the signs seem like a silly way to get a message across, Seth has a massive platform now. So it’s great to see photos touching on real issues every now and then, sprinkled in between all of the hilarious posts.
Seth continues to share Dude With Sign photos several times a week, mentioning anything from hotel checkouts coming too early to wondering how to leave a group chat without informing all of the members. Dude With Sign may not speak for all of us, but he does speak for many of us when he calls out these silly, annoying “first world problems”. Most of the signs are meant to be taken lightly, but they’re still incredibly relatable to a wide range of people. And that’s why we love them!
If I were to make my own Dude With Sign style posts, I think I would also want to complain about inflation, but Seth has already done that. So perhaps I would share something along the lines of, “Don’t Talk Over The Movie If The Subtitles Aren’t On” or “If I Show You A Movie I Love, Please Actually Pay Attention”. Hot topics I might share would be, “Dogs Are So Much Cuter Than Babies” or “Stop Eating So Much Meat”. And as far as calling out small annoyances, I think I would write, “Stop Chewing With Your Mouth Open” or “Make Wireless Earbuds That Actually Stay In My Ears”.
We hope you're enjoying our most recent post celebrating Dude With Sign. Keep upvoting the pics that feature signs you would have written yourself, and then let us know in the comments what other topics you'd like to see Seth on the street protesting. And if you're interested in viewing even more of these hilarious and relatable Dude With Sign pics, you can find some of our previous articles on the same topic here, here and here.
I love writing (positive) reviews - it's fun and helps most businesses
that and the people who follow your feed which you do to get approval.
or stop sexualize the word Daddy? Depends on which meaning came first...
This is funny, but not true. For me at least. It takes me like 4 times before I can remember someone's name.
I fail to see the difference between that, tiktok and youtube, they all contain narcisisstic idiots doing things for likes. The only significant diference is the average video length. I have no interest in any of them. Also, durn kids get off my lawn.