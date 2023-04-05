Make Prison Great Again: 61 Of The Funniest And Most Savage Memes And Roasts As Trump Got Arrested

There are moments that make you wonder whether it’s real life or if you’re still dreaming about a particularly bizarre scenario from The Twilight Zone. On Tuesday, April 4, US President Donald Trump was arraigned in New York City. He surrendered to the authorities, faced criminal charges, and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all of them.

As you could have expected, the internet went absolutely wild about the news and followed every single twist and turn. And the memes they served up are pure gold. Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most accurate ones to show you what the mood is like among some Americans. Upvote your fave memes as you scroll down.

Image source: maggieNYT

#1

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Alan78174572

46points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Fingers crossed!

11
11points
reply
#2

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

MNateShyamalan

37points
POST
#3

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

DaAngryOstrich

35points
POST

Internet users cooked up a ‘storm’ of memes (pun intended). It’s practically impossible to envision a timeline in which Trump’s arrest wouldn’t get so much attention. Love him or hate him, he’s a very high-profile figure. And with that level of scrutiny, his every move and word is going to get analyzed and interpreted by everyone, whether they oppose or support him.

Justice Juan Merchan had prohibited TV cameras from filming Trump’s arraignment inside the courthouse, in order to prevent chaos. However, outside. however, both the president’s opponents and supporters went wild. They shouted and waved signs.
#4

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

itsJeffTiedrich

35points
POST
chicken
chicken
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited)

no Donald trump had more things that Obama didn't have like stupidity and looking like a dumb orange

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

TheDailyShow

34points
POST
#6

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Mooney4me

29points
POST
chicken
chicken
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Yea guuurrrrllllll, I heard

0
0points
reply

Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ to 34 felony criminal charges during a court hearing on Tuesday, in NYC, something that more or less everyone had expected to happen. He was not handcuffed, nor was his mugshot taken? Afterward, he immediately flew back to Florida.

The BBC reports that the former president of the US told his supporters that the case against him was politically motivated and “an insult to our country.” Trump was very critical of the judge and the prosecutors.

In short, Trump is accused of falsifying business records in order to protect his 2016 presidential election run.
#7

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

HeheWaitWhut

28points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Better grab that spoon, buddy.

4
4points
reply
#8

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

AZ_Brittney

28points
POST
Emily Jones
Emily Jones
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Orange is the new Inmate 😂

7
7points
reply
#9

Pray For President Trump, His Family And This Nation. 🙏🏻🇺🇸

throwaway272292727

28points
POST

Trump is accused of having allegedly had hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had claimed that she had previously had an affair with him. If information like that would have gotten out, it might have damaged his presidential run back then. Meanwhile, prosecutors allege that there might have been other pay-offs. According to the BBC, these include a doorman and a former Playboy model.
#10

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Science Meme Correction Team

27points
POST
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
37 minutes ago

OMG my neighbor has the Trump "F Your Feelings" flag and I want to dance around on her front lawn!

15
15points
reply
#11

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

quentin.quarantino

26points
POST
#12

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

FaithRubPol

26points
POST

The former president’s team has until August 2023 to file motions against the case. Meanwhile, the next court hearing is set for December this year. So if you were hoping for a quick conclusion to this entire meme-worthy saga, you’re going to have to be incredibly patient. The case is likely to take years and years to wrap up.
#13

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

AWorldOutOfMind

22points
POST
#14

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

abbydphillip

19points
POST
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Republicans are hypocrites and water is wet.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#15

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

MattyK_USA

19points
POST

Trump hopes to run for president again in 2024. This is why he and his supporters claim that the case against him might be politically motivated. Meanwhile, his opponents argue that nobody, not even the president, is above the law, in a democratic society.
#16

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

TheHopsbride

16points
POST
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Gold digger deserves what she gets. Hope she is miserable as hell every day of her grifter life.

1
1point
reply
#17

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

been_herde

15points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well how will he try to make himself the victim if they keep being quiet ?

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#18

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

mattxiv

15points
POST

One thing’s for sure: the current events have polarized the US even further. Tensions are high. While some are celebrating Trump’s arraignment and talking about justice, others are wondering whether things might have been taken slightly too far. NPR reports that Trump has been the very first US president to face criminal charges. For better or for worse, it’s a historic moment.
#19

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

MalcolmNance

15points
POST
#20

Make Prison Great Again: 61 Of The Funniest And Most Savage Memes And Roasts As Trump Got Arrested

SmithLand

15points
POST
#21

Make Prison Great Again: 61 Of The Funniest And Most Savage Memes And Roasts As Trump Got Arrested

haveigotnews

14points
POST

According to Anthony Zurcher, the BBC’s North American correspondent, nearly everything went as expected on April 4. “The cards were already on the table when Donald Trump made his way to court on Tuesday. There were no charges of criminal conspiracy. There were no new crimes unearthed by the grand jury that remained hidden until the indictment was concealed. There was no expansive case,” he writes.
#22

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Katie___Simpson

13points
POST
View more comments
#23

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

darth

13points
POST
#24

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Finnick_Junior

13points
POST

“The case is what we thought it was, even if some of the evidence —of what prosecutors allege was a pattern of election influence—was new,” Zurcher explains, adding that the battle lines will “only harden” as the case proceeds. We're likely to see even more divisions among Republicans and Democrats in the near future.
#25

So In Today's News

SoldatPixel

13points
POST
CouchChihuahua
CouchChihuahua
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited)

That goofy smile tho

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

karavoght

12points
POST
#27

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

ShayBlueTides

11points
POST

Somewhat ironically, on the very same day that Trump was charged with organizing a pay-off to adult film actress Daniels, she was ordered by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to pay more than $121,000 for his legal fees in an entirely different case.
#28

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

donetodeath

10points
POST
#29

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

quadcarl_carl

10points
POST
#30

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

namwella1961

10points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Look, I'm just as happy to celebrate #arrestmas as the next person, but even if charged, this lunatic can STILL run for president, which he has every intention of doing. This country, man...if you're a convicted felon, you lose the right to vote, but you can still run for president. 🤦‍♀️

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

What are your thoughts on Trump’s arrest, dear Pandas? Which of these memes did you particularly enjoy? How do you think the case will turn out, and how will this affect the 2024 presidential run? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. 
#31

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

ScottHech

9points
POST
#32

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

atrupar

9points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Are you sure that isn't a CVS Pharmacy receipt?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

lmNOTcatholic

9points
POST
#34

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

GenePark

8points
POST
#35

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

RufusTSuperfly

8points
POST
#36

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

ThePoke

8points
POST
#37

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

AndreeAnn_QC

8points
POST
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
2 minutes ago

The guy who wrote off $70,000 per year on his taxes for hair styling expenses when he was on The Apprentice. Oy vey!

0
0points
reply
#38

Trump Finally Hitting The Numbers He Wanted

realkylehunt

8points
POST
#39

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Report

POST
POST
#40

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Report

POST
POST
#41

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

krassenstein

6points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

Tbh it's great but it's kinda sad it's the first given the others. Is there a single one that ain't a war criminal ?

0
0points
reply
#42

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

BrittanyinTexas

6points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
51 minutes ago

What is cropped ? "Arrested Tuesday" ?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Lukewearechange

6points
POST
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Let's not be distracted by the "kinky" part of the story, please. Trump legal issues comes mostly from diversion of funds and falsification of business records. The "hush money" was paid back to Cohen in installments, under the pretense of a fake retainer contract. That money was later deducted from taxable income. The payments were illegal because they were made "with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof". All the 34 charges are for "FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS IN THE FIRST DEGREE", nothing related to having sex with anyone.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#44

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

nycsouthpaw

5points
POST
#45

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

quasiasher

5points
POST
#46

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

MattBinder

5points
POST
Emily Jones
Emily Jones
Community Member
32 minutes ago

That's.... not what 'free' means...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

theseanmdonovan

5points
POST
#48

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

feralcatbath

5points
POST
#49

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

jaubreyYT

4points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I'm sure this was actually hugely disappointing for him as he planned to make a lot of money on those images

0
0points
reply
#50

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

proseb4bros

4points
POST
#51

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

katiemaryrich

4points
POST
#52

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

gldivittorio Report

4points
POST
#53

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

kadiagoba Report

4points
POST
#54

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

davidmackau Report

3points
POST
#55

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

PadmaLakshmi Report

3points
POST
#56

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

MattBinder Report

3points
POST
#57

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

abughazalehkat Report

3points
POST
#58

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Srirachachau Report

3points
POST
#59

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

Mindcite_US Report

3points
POST
#60

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

atrupar Report

3points
POST
#61

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

maxwelltani Report

2points
POST
#62

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

notcapnamerica Report

1point
POST
#63

Donald-Trump-Arraignment--Arrest-Memes

dieworkwear Report

1point
POST
