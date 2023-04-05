Make Prison Great Again: 61 Of The Funniest And Most Savage Memes And Roasts As Trump Got Arrested
There are moments that make you wonder whether it’s real life or if you’re still dreaming about a particularly bizarre scenario from The Twilight Zone. On Tuesday, April 4, US President Donald Trump was arraigned in New York City. He surrendered to the authorities, faced criminal charges, and pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all of them.
As you could have expected, the internet went absolutely wild about the news and followed every single twist and turn. And the memes they served up are pure gold. Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most accurate ones to show you what the mood is like among some Americans. Upvote your fave memes as you scroll down.
Image source: maggieNYT
Internet users cooked up a ‘storm’ of memes (pun intended). It’s practically impossible to envision a timeline in which Trump’s arrest wouldn’t get so much attention. Love him or hate him, he’s a very high-profile figure. And with that level of scrutiny, his every move and word is going to get analyzed and interpreted by everyone, whether they oppose or support him.
Justice Juan Merchan had prohibited TV cameras from filming Trump’s arraignment inside the courthouse, in order to prevent chaos. However, outside. however, both the president’s opponents and supporters went wild. They shouted and waved signs.
Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ to 34 felony criminal charges during a court hearing on Tuesday, in NYC, something that more or less everyone had expected to happen. He was not handcuffed, nor was his mugshot taken? Afterward, he immediately flew back to Florida.
The BBC reports that the former president of the US told his supporters that the case against him was politically motivated and “an insult to our country.” Trump was very critical of the judge and the prosecutors.
In short, Trump is accused of falsifying business records in order to protect his 2016 presidential election run.
Trump is accused of having allegedly had hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had claimed that she had previously had an affair with him. If information like that would have gotten out, it might have damaged his presidential run back then. Meanwhile, prosecutors allege that there might have been other pay-offs. According to the BBC, these include a doorman and a former Playboy model.
OMG my neighbor has the Trump “F Your Feelings” flag and I want to dance around on her front lawn!
The former president’s team has until August 2023 to file motions against the case. Meanwhile, the next court hearing is set for December this year. So if you were hoping for a quick conclusion to this entire meme-worthy saga, you’re going to have to be incredibly patient. The case is likely to take years and years to wrap up.
Trump hopes to run for president again in 2024. This is why he and his supporters claim that the case against him might be politically motivated. Meanwhile, his opponents argue that nobody, not even the president, is above the law, in a democratic society.
Gold digger deserves what she gets. Hope she is miserable as hell every day of her grifter life.
Well how will he try to make himself the victim if they keep being quiet ?
One thing’s for sure: the current events have polarized the US even further. Tensions are high. While some are celebrating Trump’s arraignment and talking about justice, others are wondering whether things might have been taken slightly too far. NPR reports that Trump has been the very first US president to face criminal charges. For better or for worse, it’s a historic moment.
According to Anthony Zurcher, the BBC’s North American correspondent, nearly everything went as expected on April 4. “The cards were already on the table when Donald Trump made his way to court on Tuesday. There were no charges of criminal conspiracy. There were no new crimes unearthed by the grand jury that remained hidden until the indictment was concealed. There was no expansive case,” he writes.
“The case is what we thought it was, even if some of the evidence —of what prosecutors allege was a pattern of election influence—was new,” Zurcher explains, adding that the battle lines will “only harden” as the case proceeds. We're likely to see even more divisions among Republicans and Democrats in the near future.
Somewhat ironically, on the very same day that Trump was charged with organizing a pay-off to adult film actress Daniels, she was ordered by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to pay more than $121,000 for his legal fees in an entirely different case.
Look, I'm just as happy to celebrate #arrestmas as the next person, but even if charged, this lunatic can STILL run for president, which he has every intention of doing. This country, man...if you're a convicted felon, you lose the right to vote, but you can still run for president. 🤦♀️
The guy who wrote off $70,000 per year on his taxes for hair styling expenses when he was on The Apprentice. Oy vey!
Tbh it's great but it's kinda sad it's the first given the others. Is there a single one that ain't a war criminal ?
Let's not be distracted by the "kinky" part of the story, please. Trump legal issues comes mostly from diversion of funds and falsification of business records. The "hush money" was paid back to Cohen in installments, under the pretense of a fake retainer contract. That money was later deducted from taxable income. The payments were illegal because they were made "with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof". All the 34 charges are for "FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS IN THE FIRST DEGREE", nothing related to having sex with anyone.
I’m sure this was actually hugely disappointing for him as he planned to make a lot of money on those images
Truly, finally, a glorious day for the United States of these Amuricas!
If the US justice system works, this will only be the start of his problems. I certainly hope so. Right now, I'm thoroughly enjoying seeing him and his allies have melt downs.
Hope he will face charges for other things he did wich are more problematic
like killing 1m of his own citizens due to neglectful enforcement of covid policy?