Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)
12points
User submission
Art, Design4 hours ago

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Alex Bright
Community member

Explore the captivating and deadly beauty of blue-ringed octopuses through Sahasa’s stunning sculptures, which highlight the delicate balance between peril and elegance in the natural world.

Each sculpture is a testament to Sahasa’s commitment to capturing the essence of these fascinating creatures, which are found in the waters of the Pacific and Indian oceans. The beautiful pattern and textures of the blue-ringed octopuses are rendered with loving precision, resulting in sculptures that are both stunningly beautiful and realistic.

Sahasa’s sculptures remind us of the fragility and complexity of the natural world, and encourages us to appreciate its beauty while respecting its power.

Images shared with permission granted by the artist.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com

Get up close and personal with this stunning sculpture of the blue-ringed octopus, and appreciate the incredible level of detail captured by the artist

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Image credits: Sahasa

Experience the uniqueness of this luminous blue-ringed octopus sculpture, with its smooth and striking design

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Image credits: Sahasa

Explore the intriguing fusion of art, found objects and vintage style in this trio of octopus sculptures crawling in a vintage tea cup, part of a larger series of works Sahasa made in this amazing style

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Image credits: Sahasa

Unmatched detail in this huge single octopus, sitting across a tea cup that has been adorned with soldered blue glass, chains, rope and driftwood

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Image credits: Sahasa

Take a closer look and appreciate the painstaking level of detail in each individually sculpted and applied suction cup on this octopus sculpture by Sahasa

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Image credits: Sahasa

Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)

Image credits: Sahasa

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Alex Bright
Alex Bright
Author, Community member

Hi, I'm Alex, art lover and writer with a focus on sculpture. I showcase emerging and established artists, sharing their latest creations or information about their body of work, from new artists to masters of the craft.

Join me on a journey through the vibrant world of art/sculpture!

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first I thought it was real octopi and was gonna say leave them alone cos you're stressing them, and good luck dying by their venom.

1
1point
reply
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first I thought it was real octopi and was gonna say leave them alone cos you're stressing them, and good luck dying by their venom.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda