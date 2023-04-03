Discover The Beauty Of Blue-Ringed Octopuses Through The Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous Sculptures Of Sahasa (6 Pics)
Explore the captivating and deadly beauty of blue-ringed octopuses through Sahasa’s stunning sculptures, which highlight the delicate balance between peril and elegance in the natural world.
Each sculpture is a testament to Sahasa’s commitment to capturing the essence of these fascinating creatures, which are found in the waters of the Pacific and Indian oceans. The beautiful pattern and textures of the blue-ringed octopuses are rendered with loving precision, resulting in sculptures that are both stunningly beautiful and realistic.
Sahasa’s sculptures remind us of the fragility and complexity of the natural world, and encourages us to appreciate its beauty while respecting its power.
Images shared with permission granted by the artist.
Get up close and personal with this stunning sculpture of the blue-ringed octopus, and appreciate the incredible level of detail captured by the artist
Image credits: Sahasa
Experience the uniqueness of this luminous blue-ringed octopus sculpture, with its smooth and striking design
Image credits: Sahasa
Explore the intriguing fusion of art, found objects and vintage style in this trio of octopus sculptures crawling in a vintage tea cup, part of a larger series of works Sahasa made in this amazing style
Image credits: Sahasa
Unmatched detail in this huge single octopus, sitting across a tea cup that has been adorned with soldered blue glass, chains, rope and driftwood
Image credits: Sahasa
Take a closer look and appreciate the painstaking level of detail in each individually sculpted and applied suction cup on this octopus sculpture by Sahasa
Image credits: Sahasa
Image credits: Sahasa
At first I thought it was real octopi and was gonna say leave them alone cos you're stressing them, and good luck dying by their venom.
