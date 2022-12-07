Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes
It started as an illustration project – but in the end, it turned into hours of research on the 7 Feminine Archetypes and a huge knowledge base.
In the past 2 years, I have not only created an empowering artwork for each Feminine Archetype but also created a quiz and written up in-depth information on each archetype.
The 7 Feminine Archetypes are an amazing tool for self-discovery – if you click on my website below, you can find much more information and a quiz that helps you to find out which Feminine Archetype you embody the most.
More info: wherewonderwaits.com
why are we archetyping women?
