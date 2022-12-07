Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes
11points
User submission
Digital Art5 hours ago

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

Anna Heimkreiter
Community member

It started as an illustration project – but in the end, it turned into hours of research on the 7 Feminine Archetypes and a huge knowledge base.

In the past 2 years, I have not only created an empowering artwork for each Feminine Archetype but also created a quiz and written up in-depth information on each archetype.

The 7 Feminine Archetypes are an amazing tool for self-discovery – if you click on my website below, you can find much more information and a quiz that helps you to find out which Feminine Archetype you embody the most.

More info: wherewonderwaits.com

The Mother Archetype

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

The Maiden Archetype

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

The Huntress (Wild Woman) Archetype

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

The Mystic Archetype

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

The Sage Archetype, also known as Wise Woman or Crone

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

The Queen Archetype

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

The Lover Archetype

Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anna Heimkreiter
Anna Heimkreiter
Author, Community member

Artist, adventurer & advocate for living fully

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why are we archetyping women?

0
0points
reply
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why are we archetyping women?

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda