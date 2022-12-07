Discover The 7 Feminine Archetypes

It started as an illustration project – but in the end, it turned into hours of research on the 7 Feminine Archetypes and a huge knowledge base.

In the past 2 years, I have not only created an empowering artwork for each Feminine Archetype but also created a quiz and written up in-depth information on each archetype.

The 7 Feminine Archetypes are an amazing tool for self-discovery – if you click on my website below, you can find much more information and a quiz that helps you to find out which Feminine Archetype you embody the most.

More info: wherewonderwaits.com

The Mother Archetype

The Maiden Archetype

The Huntress (Wild Woman) Archetype

The Mystic Archetype

The Sage Archetype, also known as Wise Woman or Crone

The Queen Archetype

The Lover Archetype