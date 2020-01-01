9Kviews
My Friends Sent Me Pictures And I Decorated Cakes Based On The Color Palettes Of Those Pictures (40 Pics)
I taught myself to decorate cakes with buttercream using palette knives. I had seen buttercream artists decorate cakes on Instagram, and in my quest to learn just that, I’ve developed my own, unique cake decorating style.
To challenge myself, I asked my friends to find pictures on the internet that inspire them, as well as name any flower they would like to see me attempt. I pull colors from each image, and design my cakes based on those color profiles and incorporate the flower of choice into my cake. The result not only keeps me sharp as an artist, but I am also always surprised at how pleased I am with the results.
A completed cake can take anywhere from an hour to five hours to decorate depending on the size of the cake and the difficulty of the design.
Ranunculus
Peonies
Roses
OMG this is a friggin masterpiece! Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us! Just asking-how long did it take to ake this?
Dahlias
Gladiolus
This one-I almost stopped breathing......these are by far the most beautiful cakes I've ever seen! It would pain me to eat this---
Dahlias
This is my very favorite because my daughter's name is Dahlia.
Peonies
David Austin Roses
This is stunningly real-I can literally smell the roses through the screen!
Wisteria
Delphinium
Anemone
Hydrangeas
Thistle
Roses
Sundew
Wax Flowers
Lavender
Ranunculus
Anthurium
Forget-Me-Nots
Anemone
Dahlias
Azaleas
Heather
Hollyhocks
Poppies
Irises
Lilacs
Protea
Scabiosa
Peonies
Anthurium
How long does it normally take to decorate a cake this size?
These are beautiful! I wonder how long it took to make all these..
It can take anywhere from 1-5 hours to decorate one cake. :)
Interesting idea and beautiful cakes
If I ever get married she would be my dream cake designer! These are absolutely stunning.
Awww, thanks! I’m in the North Carolina area. 🥰
Interesting idea and beautiful cakes
