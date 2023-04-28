107 Home Decoration Ideas To Jazz Things Up
We’re pretty sure that you’ve heard it all before - spring is for renewal and a fresh start. However, this phrase will probably never get old because spring and our wish to change things up a bit is such a huge part of being a human (well, eating might be first on the list, but all that spring renewal stuff is also pretty high up), that this phrase always rings true. Now, about that ‘changing things up a bit’ part - we all do it differently, but why not apply this rule to all new and fresh home decoration ideas? After all, it’s the easiest (and usually almost free) way to give your surroundings a new look and make a fresh start for yourself. And if you’re looking for some home decoration ideas to inspire you, you’ve clicked on the right link, for this is our list dedicated exactly to that!
So here’s what you’re about to see: basically everything from bathroom decoration ideas to wall decor ideas! Yup, it’s a pretty extensive list covering all the bases of your home, so whether you’re looking for something specific - like fireplace decoration ideas (because we all know you’re not lighting that thing like ever) - or just browsing around without any particular ideas of your own, you’re bound to find some pretty cool home decor inspo right on this list. And that’s a promise!
Right, ready to dive deep into the world of home decoration? Sure you are! Scroll down below until you reach the submissions, vote for the ideas that you liked the most, and may you create the most unique home decor with the help of this list!
This post may include affiliate links.
Add LEGO Decor
for the people here: i've done that with where i live (modern), and it works really well!
Never Settle On One Look
Try A Chalkboard Wall
Retreat With Books
Color-Block Your Wall
Vintage Brass Moroccan Table
Treat Your Windows
What do you mean "treat"? Are you suggesting I take them out for dinner and a movie?🤔
Spruce Up Your Entryway
Swap Accents Seasonally
ok but how many people can actually be bothered with changing their entire decor theme every few months?
Elegant Bungalow
The kitty in the window really ties all of this together. Beautiful. x3
Install A Canopy
Put Your Collectables On Display
Mix Textures
Try Metallic Accents
wtf is that chair. why is it like that. why does it have stirrups.
Handmade Plant Stands
Add A Mirror
Touch Up The Walls
Install New Lighting
Work With What You Have
This is probably the best advice on this list, not all of us have the means to have super fancy homes like some suggestions on this list. But making a cozy space that you are happy with with what you have is brilliant.
Always Shop For A Rug In Person
Let A Locale Inspire Your Space
Definitely not. I'm not ready yet for the granny look in my home.
Go Dark In Dim Places
Add Greenery
Keep Curtains Simple
Embrace Petite Furniture
Try A Statement Bed
I feel like this bed would work better if it wasn't in a tiny box room.
Rotating Bookshelf
As someone with too many knicknacks, this would be a lovely showcase to keep all my trinkets without overcrowding things.
Lush Leaves
Stack Of Books Coffee Table
Hall Tree
Decor To A Shelving Unit
Bring A Stool Into The Bathroom
Reupholster Your Furinture
Opt For Statement Art
Screw In A Colorful Light Bulb
I'd rather be able to have proper vision instead of seedy nightclub vision thanks
Add Cozy Textiles
Conceal Everyday Tech
Need more cupboards and storage spaces. But who wants to pull them out and put them away all the time. My appliances inspire me to experiment.
Form Follows Function
Make Smart Curtain Decisions
Use Your Wall Space
Layer Decor Over The Years
Go Horizontal With Shiplap
Don’t Sacrifice Comfort
I love how the picture for this is one of the most uncomfortable awful looking cold rooms (imo anyway)
Embellish With African-Inspired Decor
Maximize Space With Bunk Beds
Install Black Wall Paneling
Might just be me, but that looks dark and sad. I’d rather have something colorful
Bring In Additional Seating
Decorate Your Bed
Design A Game Room
SUPER expensive. Tech companies just add LEDs and put "gaming" on the package and they mark it up by 80% from what a regular version would cost, or more.
Multipurpose Space
I see a sassy ginger kitty <3 kinda love the rug too even though it'd never fit in with my decor style heh, but I love the boldness of it
Add A Built-In Ladder
Smacks of pretentiousness! I have uncompleted projects that present a similar look! T.T.P. A ladder for five shelves? The ladder which, pretty much blocks said shelves, is... difficult to embrace as an enhancement...
Build An Instant Dinner Table
Make Your Own Decoration For The Room
Paint The Wall
These seem to be good for homeowners. Renters can't do this stuff.