We’re pretty sure that you’ve heard it all before - spring is for renewal and a fresh start. However, this phrase will probably never get old because spring and our wish to change things up a bit is such a huge part of being a human (well, eating might be first on the list, but all that spring renewal stuff is also pretty high up), that this phrase always rings true. Now, about that ‘changing things up a bit’ part - we all do it differently, but why not apply this rule to all new and fresh home decoration ideas? After all, it’s the easiest (and usually almost free) way to give your surroundings a new look and make a fresh start for yourself. And if you’re looking for some home decoration ideas to inspire you, you’ve clicked on the right link, for this is our list dedicated exactly to that!

So here’s what you’re about to see: basically everything from bathroom decoration ideas to wall decor ideas! Yup, it’s a pretty extensive list covering all the bases of your home, so whether you’re looking for something specific - like fireplace decoration ideas (because we all know you’re not lighting that thing like ever) - or just browsing around without any particular ideas of your own, you’re bound to find some pretty cool home decor inspo right on this list. And that’s a promise!

Right, ready to dive deep into the world of home decoration? Sure you are! Scroll down below until you reach the submissions, vote for the ideas that you liked the most, and may you create the most unique home decor with the help of this list!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Add LEGO Decor

Add LEGO Decor

Nifeliz2022 Report

14points
POST
a really far away planet
a really far away planet
Community Member
4 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

for the people here: i've done that with where i live (modern), and it works really well!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Never Settle On One Look

Never Settle On One Look

mravenzemla Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#3

Try A Chalkboard Wall

Try A Chalkboard Wall

MademoisellePotato Report

11points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forever cleaning up chalk dust and breathing that in.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

Retreat With Books

Retreat With Books

Ode_to_Empathy Report

11points
POST
#5

Color-Block Your Wall

Color-Block Your Wall

smjv1188 Report

10points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
4 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this idea too bad i rent

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Vintage Brass Moroccan Table

Vintage Brass Moroccan Table

LolaBijou Report

8points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's alright but I'd prefer the void kitty x3

5
5points
reply
#7

Treat Your Windows

Treat Your Windows

Report

7points
POST
Bill McDowall
Bill McDowall
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do you mean "treat"? Are you suggesting I take them out for dinner and a movie?🤔

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Spruce Up Your Entryway

Spruce Up Your Entryway

Report

7points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How big do they think most people's foyers are?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Swap Accents Seasonally

Swap Accents Seasonally

spiritualaroma Report

7points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok but how many people can actually be bothered with changing their entire decor theme every few months?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Elegant Bungalow

Elegant Bungalow

LTAGO5 Report

7points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The kitty in the window really ties all of this together. Beautiful. x3

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Little Balcony Garden

Little Balcony Garden

jupytersunflower Report

7points
POST
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's what I have. 3rd floor

0
0points
reply
#12

Install A Canopy

Install A Canopy

interpersonally Report

6points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But so much dust would collect?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Put Your Collectables On Display

Put Your Collectables On Display

BozzyRobbie Report

6points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't most people already do that with stuff they collect because they enjoy that?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Mix Textures

Mix Textures

FeelingKindaGriefy Report

6points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that floral art behind the bed is stunning!

1
1point
reply
#15

Try Metallic Accents

Try Metallic Accents

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wtf is that chair. why is it like that. why does it have stirrups.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Low Furniture

Low Furniture

just_this_guy_yaknow Report

6points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if you are tall?

0
0points
reply
#17

Add Details

Add Details

SweetXiomara Report

6points
POST
#18

Handmade Plant Stands

Handmade Plant Stands

Decorfit Report

6points
POST
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

plant stands are expensive, I like these

0
0points
reply
#19

Add A Mirror

Add A Mirror

Report

5points
POST
#20

Touch Up The Walls

Touch Up The Walls

DIY_Lion Report

5points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor fish. Gets a bird's eye view of it's human crapping.

1
1point
reply
#21

Install New Lighting

Install New Lighting

dont-choke Report

5points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not trust most people with electrical work

0
0points
reply
#22

Work With What You Have

Work With What You Have

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is probably the best advice on this list, not all of us have the means to have super fancy homes like some suggestions on this list. But making a cozy space that you are happy with with what you have is brilliant.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#23

Always Shop For A Rug In Person

Always Shop For A Rug In Person

ConceptOfWuv Report

5points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand rugs on carpets.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Let A Locale Inspire Your Space

Let A Locale Inspire Your Space

RitterAJ Report

5points
POST
BakedKahuna
BakedKahuna
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely not. I'm not ready yet for the granny look in my home.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Go Dark In Dim Places

Go Dark In Dim Places

qommo Report

5points
POST
#26

Add Greenery

Add Greenery

solitarybliss_ Report

5points
POST
#27

Keep Curtains Simple

Keep Curtains Simple

Report

5points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like decorative curtains. Matter of taste i guess

1
1point
reply
#28

Experiment With Scandinavian Style

Experiment With Scandinavian Style

AranciataRosso Report

5points
POST
#29

Embrace Petite Furniture

Embrace Petite Furniture

alrightcam Report

5points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, I already run out of table/desk space as it is

0
0points
reply
#30

Try A Statement Bed

Try A Statement Bed

SirRoryOConnor Report

5points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this bed would work better if it wasn't in a tiny box room.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#31

Rotating Bookshelf

Rotating Bookshelf

Perfekthuntr Report

5points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone with too many knicknacks, this would be a lovely showcase to keep all my trinkets without overcrowding things.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Lush Leaves

Lush Leaves

plntldy29 Report

5points
POST
#33

Stack Of Books Coffee Table

Stack Of Books Coffee Table

Jackpot09 Report

5points
POST
Nikki D
Nikki D
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not unless I had a maid to dust for me.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Hall Tree

Hall Tree

cookiebutter_licker Report

5points
POST
#35

Decor To A Shelving Unit

Decor To A Shelving Unit

Report

4points
POST
#36

Bring A Stool Into The Bathroom

Bring A Stool Into The Bathroom

Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Reupholster Your Furinture

Reupholster Your Furinture

throwawayyyy02202202 Report

4points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And how or where is the average person supposed to do that?

0
0points
reply
#38

Opt For Statement Art

Opt For Statement Art

FaulerHund Report

4points
POST
#39

Play With Proportion

Play With Proportion

musa1588 Report

4points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just looks empty...

1
1point
reply
#40

Screw In A Colorful Light Bulb

Screw In A Colorful Light Bulb

averagejimz Report

4points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather be able to have proper vision instead of seedy nightclub vision thanks

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#41

Add Cozy Textiles

Add Cozy Textiles

Dont_Tell_Me_Now Report

4points
POST
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tan, taupe, ecru, beige, cream, boring

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Conceal Everyday Tech

Conceal Everyday Tech

Report

4points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Need more cupboards and storage spaces. But who wants to pull them out and put them away all the time. My appliances inspire me to experiment.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#43

Form Follows Function

Form Follows Function

alexsodling Report

4points
POST
#44

Make Smart Curtain Decisions

Make Smart Curtain Decisions

Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#45

Use Your Wall Space

Use Your Wall Space

lovethatjourney4u Report

4points
POST
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1 living room wall has shelves for cats on it

2
2points
reply
#46

Layer Decor Over The Years

Layer Decor Over The Years

wixermann Report

4points
POST
#47

Go Horizontal With Shiplap

Go Horizontal With Shiplap

ThatBuilderDude Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#48

Don’t Sacrifice Comfort

Don’t Sacrifice Comfort

irocz0r Report

4points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how the picture for this is one of the most uncomfortable awful looking cold rooms (imo anyway)

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Embellish With African-Inspired Decor

Embellish With African-Inspired Decor

eent86 Report

4points
POST
#50

Maximize Space With Bunk Beds

Maximize Space With Bunk Beds

cervicornis Report

4points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This whole creation just looks weird in general

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#51

Install Black Wall Paneling

Install Black Wall Paneling

Voltron425 Report

4points
POST
TheWeirdoBean️‍
TheWeirdoBean️‍
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might just be me, but that looks dark and sad. I’d rather have something colorful

0
0points
reply
#52

Bring In Additional Seating

Bring In Additional Seating

Alfies-mom Report

4points
POST
#53

Decorate Your Bed

Decorate Your Bed

Doulos91 Report

4points
POST
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is this the before picture?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#54

Design A Game Room

Design A Game Room

Bekrah Report

4points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SUPER expensive. Tech companies just add LEDs and put "gaming" on the package and they mark it up by 80% from what a regular version would cost, or more.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#55

Multipurpose Space

Multipurpose Space

maduhhhlyn Report

4points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a sassy ginger kitty <3 kinda love the rug too even though it'd never fit in with my decor style heh, but I love the boldness of it

1
1point
reply
#56

Add A Built-In Ladder

Add A Built-In Ladder

nobbyv Report

4points
POST
Sans Serif
Sans Serif
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smacks of pretentiousness! I have uncompleted projects that present a similar look! T.T.P. A ladder for five shelves? The ladder which, pretty much blocks said shelves, is... difficult to embrace as an enhancement...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Build An Instant Dinner Table

Build An Instant Dinner Table

Lol_RizzleKik Report

4points
POST
#58

Mini Mushroom Garden

Mini Mushroom Garden

inyapoppop Report

4points
POST
Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's magically delicious.

2
2points
reply
#59

Make Your Own Decoration For The Room

Make Your Own Decoration For The Room

Thais2020 Report

4points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only doable if you have amazing art skills

1
1point
reply
#60

Paint The Wall

Paint The Wall

The_homenista Report

4points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These seem to be good for homeowners. Renters can't do this stuff.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Add Shelves

Add Shelves

UnattendedTuna Report

4points
POST