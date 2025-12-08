“You Can’t Be Talking Like That”: David Corenswet Sparks Outrage After “Spewing 1950s Perspective Of Masculinity” At Jonathan Bailey

ADVERTISEMENT

David Corenswet found himself in hot water after making what many perceived as a backward comment about masculinity to fellow actor Jonathan Bailey.

The Superman actor was paired with the Wicked star for Variety’s Actors on Actors, a franchise in which two Hollywood stars interview each other about their craft and careers.

David and Jonathan discussed their beginnings in theater and how the discipline they developed on stage later helped them tackle demanding projects, like DC Studios’ summer blockbuster and the film adaptation of the famous musical.

But later in the conversation, they discovered they had something else in common.

David praised Jonathan for his performance in the Wicked sequel, saying, “Wicked: For Good is f**king fantastic. You fly in this movie.”

“We both kiss levitating!” Jonathan responded enthusiastically.

In the second Wicked film, Jonathan’s Fiyero is carried by Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, as they kiss after he escapes Munchkinland.

Meanwhile, David shares a romantic kiss with Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane after she confesses her love for Clark Kent / Superman.

“Yes. But you have the bigger challenge,” David said of their kiss scenes, reminding Jonathan that he had been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year.

“Sexiest Man Alive, you are carried by Cynthia. She’s levitating you. Every man out there would think there’s no way you can look masculine and powerful and in control when you’re being levitated by a woman,” David continued.

“And you, in that moment when she’s lifting you by your f**king massive arms, maintained your masculinity. Well done, mate. Because it’s a lot easier when you’re carrying the girl.”

Several people found the comment odd, noting that Jonathan, an openly gay actor, likely had no interest in portraying a traditional version of masculinity during the film or in making Fiyero look “strong” or “in control.”

Critics also took issue with the DC star seemingly suggesting that looking “powerful”—or creating an engaging kissing scene—was impossible if the actress took the lead during the romantic moment.

“The concept of spewing a 1950s perspective on masculinity at a gay man who was in an adaptation of a musical based on a book which was also written by a gay man,” wrote one user on X, receiving 28,000 likes.

“You can’t be talking like that,” another fan wrote.

Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet realize they both had kissing scenes while levitating in ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’ and ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/6xXGiYLZH5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 7, 2025

“Yeah this guy needs to learn how to read the room..,” someone else replied.

“As if THE Jonathan Bailey would care about ‘maintaining his masculinity,’” another comment read.

One user referred to David’s compliment as “the weirdest comment ever.”

Many others shared screenshots of Jonathan’s surprised reaction to the compliment, claiming that the Wicked actor “100% got the ick” from David.

However, another group defended the Superman actor, insisting that he was trying to praise Jonathan for challenging traditional gender norms and that critics misunderstood his point.

“I thought he was just giving him praise for not making it such a big deal he was being carried by a woman while others would,” one user wrote.

“He’s making a jab against traditional gender dynamics and that you can be masculine while being picked up and not in the dominant role,” another agreed.

“Am I buggging or did he not clearly mean society assumption of masculinity not him personally thinking you can’t be a man while lifted by a woman,” someone else chimed in.

In response to the comment, Jonathan told David that he would be honored to be carried by both of his female co-stars, then shifted the conversation to David’s scene.

“I mean, listen, I’d be carried by both Cynthia and Ari for the rest of my life if I could be,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t’ when I saw your kiss at the end [of Superman]. My favorite moment of chemistry is the chuckle.”

David, who is married to Julia Warner, closed the interview by jokingly suggesting that he and Jonathan should kiss.

Jonathan is the founder of the charity The Shameless Fund, which aims to help members of the queer community live freely and authentically by raising money through partnerships with brands and celebrities.

Social media reaction to David Corenswet sparks outrage over 1950s perspective of masculinity in comments.

Jonathan, who came out publicly in 2018, revealed that he had struggled to be open about his orientation in Hollywood, having faced judgmental comments from others in the industry and warnings that he might get fewer roles.

“I reached a point where I thought, ‘F**k this,’” he said. “I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”

Tweet discussing masculinity, mentioning frustration about outdated 1950s perspectives and referencing David Corenswet and Jonathan Bailey.

