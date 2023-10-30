ADVERTISEMENT

I've been drawing this comic for about a year (in November). It started as a tool to avoid drinking (was originally called No Drinky) but then pivoted to just a little journal comic called Oh Boy! Hot Dog!

We had a baby a couple of months ago (our third kiddo!) and lately, there's been a lot about that in the content.

Anyway, you can read them over at my Instagram.

Thanks!

More info: Instagram