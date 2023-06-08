Airplane ears, squinted eyes, maybe even some exposed toothies —  yep, all the signs are that you’ve got an angry cat on your hands. Survival instincts say you should prepare to defend yourself and flee the scene if you can (not even remotely an exaggeration), and yet, you stop to… admire the fluffy predator and snap a photo? Because they… look cute? Well yes, we might as well collectively admit our defeat and agree that angry cats are adorable, and everybody knows that humans have no power against a cute cat. 

Don’t try to understand why an angry cat face has such a magnetic power over you, just accept it as a scientific fact and try to have a camera at the ready every time you do something that could potentially annoy your floof. No promises it won’t irk your annoyed cat even more, but by now they are probably too used to your shenanigans.    

If you want more pics of cute angry cats, we’ve got plenty of those. Prepare yourself for a cuteness overload, and scroll down for a collection of photos of cute cats irritated by something or other their human did… again. Share this article with your friends, and show us the face of your own cute angry cat in the comments.

#1

Angry Cat

Angry Cat

Look at those whiskers. They say, if you dare to touch me, you will need new hand transplants. Again.

#2

Very Angry Kitten

Very Angry Kitten

#3

Oh!!! No Jingle... Bells Bells Bells

Oh!!! No Jingle... Bells Bells Bells

#4

Can't Understand What's Stopping Him

Can't Understand What's Stopping Him

#5

Ready For The Tiniest Take Off Ever

Ready For The Tiniest Take Off Ever

#6

I'm Completely Angry That I Shampooed Today

I'm Completely Angry That I Shampooed Today

#7

An Evening Flight

An Evening Flight

#8

Spooky Boy

Spooky Boy

#9

Thought You Might Like To See Nalas Angry Takeoff From My Lap

Thought You Might Like To See Nalas Angry Takeoff From My Lap

#10

Toby (~15 Years Old) Is The Epitome Of The Angry Emoji

Toby (~15 Years Old) Is The Epitome Of The Angry Emoji

#11

Meet Tom... Tom Is Angry

Meet Tom... Tom Is Angry

#12

I Am Smol But Angry

I Am Smol But Angry

#13

Bring Me Stuff, Now

Bring Me Stuff, Now

#14

Angry Kitty

Angry Kitty

#15

Look At Her Lil Angry Belp

Look At Her Lil Angry Belp

#16

This Is Me When I Am Really Hungry

This Is Me When I Am Really Hungry

#17

Don't Touch Me

Don’t Touch Me

#18

Maca Clearly Hates Pictures

Maca Clearly Hates Pictures

#19

Angry Omar

Angry Omar

#20

An Angry, Angry Traveler Speaking Her Mind During A Crate Break

An Angry, Angry Traveler Speaking Her Mind During A Crate Break

#21

Lord Farquaad Angry For Being Taken To The Vet

Lord Farquaad Angry For Being Taken To The Vet

#22

Cinnamon Cleared For Take Off From The Vet

Cinnamon Cleared For Take Off From The Vet

#23

Ivy Is Ready For Takeoff

Ivy Is Ready For Takeoff

#24

One Landed Safely, One Still In The Clouds

One Landed Safely, One Still In The Clouds

#25

Okay Kiss

Okay Kiss

#26

Forever Angry That He's Not Allowed On The Counter

Forever Angry That He’s Not Allowed On The Counter

#27

The Tiniest Airplane Ears, Also Scream

The Tiniest Airplane Ears, Also Scream

#28

A Reminder To Work Less And Pet Your Cat More

A Reminder To Work Less And Pet Your Cat More

#29

He's An Angry Little Orange

He’s An Angry Little Orange

#30

A Friend Found This Floofy Little Screamer In His Woodpile. He Found Her A Forever Home

A Friend Found This Floofy Little Screamer In His Woodpile. He Found Her A Forever Home

#31

Kitty 'Grrrrito' For Some Eye Drops. He Has The Cutest Angry Face. He's A Socialization Foster

Kitty ‘Grrrrito’ For Some Eye Drops. He Has The Cutest Angry Face. He’s A Socialization Foster

#32

Double Air Plane Twins

Double Air Plane Twins

#33

We Have Some Delays Due To A Crowded Runway!

We Have Some Delays Due To A Crowded Runway!

#34

Ready For Take Off... Blep In Tow

Ready For Take Off... Blep In Tow

#35

This Angry Cat Is Named Giggles. He Was Just Adopted From A Local Shelter

This Angry Cat Is Named Giggles. He Was Just Adopted From A Local Shelter

#36

The New Fosters Always Look So Angry

The New Fosters Always Look So Angry

#37

My Boyfriend's Grandma Has A Very Angry Looking Cat

My Boyfriend’s Grandma Has A Very Angry Looking Cat

#38

I Woke Up To This Staring Me In The Face. He Seems Angry I Overslept

I Woke Up To This Staring Me In The Face. He Seems Angry I Overslept

#39

Someone Is Angry Because I Take Photos Of His Sister And Not Him

Someone Is Angry Because I Take Photos Of His Sister And Not Him

#40

Why So Angry?

Why So Angry?

#41

"I Hate You!" Keny Was Very Angry

"I Hate You!" Keny Was Very Angry

#42

Clementine Has An Attitude Problem

Clementine Has An Attitude Problem

#43

Crocheted Him A Hat, I Don't Think He's Too Happy About It

Crocheted Him A Hat, I Don't Think He's Too Happy About It

#44

Newboy Is Angry That I Didn't Give Him Another Treat

Newboy Is Angry That I Didn’t Give Him Another Treat

#45

She Looks Like An Angry Version Of The One On The Bag

She Looks Like An Angry Version Of The One On The Bag

#46

Do I Really Need To Share My Sofa With These Hoomans?

Do I Really Need To Share My Sofa With These Hoomans?

#47

A Penny For My Thoughts

A Penny For My Thoughts

#48

Angry Dumb Baby Imprisoned For His Dumb Baby Crimes

Angry Dumb Baby Imprisoned For His Dumb Baby Crimes

#49

Annoyed Void

Annoyed Void

#50

She's Ready For Takeoff

She’s Ready For Takeoff

#51

Kaya's Airplane Ears In Stunning 360p Quality

Kaya’s Airplane Ears In Stunning 360p Quality

#52

Tiniest Take Off Ever

Tiniest Take Off Ever

#53

Is This Going To Be A Cuddle Session Or A Full On Assault?

Is This Going To Be A Cuddle Session Or A Full On Assault?

Oh, I wouldn't want to mess with that cat. With that hair and mini mustache it looks like a person who I wouldn't necessarily call very social.

#54

Runway Is Not Clear!

Runway Is Not Clear!

#55

He Got Caught Rummaging Through Packages

He Got Caught Rummaging Through Packages

#56

Meatball Is Ready For Takeoff (Aka, "Take Your Hands Off Of Me")

Meatball Is Ready For Takeoff (Aka, “Take Your Hands Off Of Me”)

#57

Tito Is Clear For Takeoff

Tito Is Clear For Takeoff

#58

Fasten Your Seatbelts And Be Ready For An Angry Take Off

Fasten Your Seatbelts And Be Ready For An Angry Take Off

#59

Yuki Is Not Amused About The Humans

Yuki Is Not Amused About The Humans

#60

This Loaf Is Ready For Takeoff

This Loaf Is Ready For Takeoff

#61

Raider Is Not Happy With Me

Raider Is Not Happy With Me

#62

She Was Angry I Woke Her Up

She Was Angry I Woke Her Up

#63

I Am Angry

I Am Angry

#64

An Angry Devil

An Angry Devil

#65

My Name's Richard And I'm Angry That I Can't Bite My Dad

My Name's Richard And I'm Angry That I Can't Bite My Dad

#66

Furious Cos Everyone Is Looking At My Pink Bits

Furious Cos Everyone Is Looking At My Pink Bits

#67

Cute Angry Cats

Cute Angry Cats

#68

Cocoa Angry. Cocoa Want Attention. Cocoa Sit On Mom's Planner

Cocoa Angry. Cocoa Want Attention. Cocoa Sit On Mom’s Planner

#69

I Am An Angry Loaf! Fear Me

I Am An Angry Loaf! Fear Me

#70

Imminent Landing, I Repeat Imminent Landing

Imminent Landing, I Repeat Imminent Landing

#71

Calcifer Enjoying The Tissue Paper Party

Calcifer Enjoying The Tissue Paper Party

#72

The Sun Is Out. You Need To Get Pruning Humans. This Garden Is A Mess

The Sun Is Out. You Need To Get Pruning Humans. This Garden Is A Mess

#73

This Is Fatboy, Hes Our Neighbors Cat And Despite His Angry Look Hes A Real Sweetheart

This Is Fatboy, Hes Our Neighbors Cat And Despite His Angry Look Hes A Real Sweetheart

#74

Every Time I Visit My Sister's I Get To See Her Angry Little Storm Cloud Named Hiccup

Every Time I Visit My Sister’s I Get To See Her Angry Little Storm Cloud Named Hiccup

#75

Beth's Face When It's Medication Time

Beth’s Face When It’s Medication Time

#76

I Was Very Angry When My Mother Took Me To The Vet

I Was Very Angry When My Mother Took Me To The Vet

#77

My Bowl Is Empty

My Bowl Is Empty

#78

When The Small Humans Come Home

When The Small Humans Come Home

#79

Angry Roswell

Angry Roswell

"Roswell, leave mom alone. Seriously come on. Be nice!!! ROSWELL!" – Cat daddy Drew
"I choose violence, ALWAYS." – Roswell, definitely

#80

Relaxing On Terrarium

Relaxing On Terrarium

#81

Don't Offend Me. Don't Offend My Sister. Don't Offend My Mom. Consequences At Your Own Risk

Don't Offend Me. Don't Offend My Sister. Don't Offend My Mom. Consequences At Your Own Risk

#82

Angry

Angry

#83

When You Give Magnum Seconds And He Wants Thirds… Good Grief

When You Give Magnum Seconds And He Wants Thirds… Good Grief

#84

Oh Noooo It's Almost Monday

Oh Noooo It’s Almost Monday