Airplane ears, squinted eyes, maybe even some exposed toothies — yep, all the signs are that you’ve got an angry cat on your hands. Survival instincts say you should prepare to defend yourself and flee the scene if you can (not even remotely an exaggeration), and yet, you stop to… admire the fluffy predator and snap a photo? Because they… look cute? Well yes, we might as well collectively admit our defeat and agree that angry cats are adorable, and everybody knows that humans have no power against a cute cat.

Don’t try to understand why an angry cat face has such a magnetic power over you, just accept it as a scientific fact and try to have a camera at the ready every time you do something that could potentially annoy your floof. No promises it won’t irk your annoyed cat even more, but by now they are probably too used to your shenanigans.

If you want more pics of cute angry cats, we've got plenty of those. Prepare yourself for a cuteness overload, and scroll down for a collection of photos of cute cats irritated by something or other their human did… again.