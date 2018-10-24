ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for this year's Halloween party yet? Or are you still frantically searching the costume and thrift stores for your outfit? Like anything, some people are more prepared than others, and we are here to show the best and most dedicated Halloween enthusiasts, with creepy running through their veins. No, dressing up in Halloween themed garbs just doesn't cut it for these people. They need more chills and thrills, and you'll soon see what we mean.

It's safe to say that these folks have been planning their Halloween decorations for some time now. These elaborate haunted house displays are quite breathtaking in their scale, and are sure to make the neighbors green with envy or white with scare! From a complete mock-up of Area 51 to a 3000 pumpkin salute, this list, compiled by Bored Panda , is sure to get your inspiration flowing for some last-minute outdoor Halloween decorations.

Scroll down below to check the scary houses and chilling garden decor out for yourself, and don't forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

I Decorated My Parents House For Halloween...

I Decorated My Parents House For Halloween...

Christine McConnell

#2

Just A Pallet, Red Light, And Fake Hands

Just A Pallet, Red Light, And Fake Hands

cait_sith89
Evgeniya Khon
Evgeniya Khon
Community Member
4 years ago

Excuse me, do you have a min to talk about Satan, our savior?

#3

Projection My Brother-In-Law Has Set Up In His Front Window

Projection My Brother-In-Law Has Set Up In His Front Window

Almarrio

#4

The Pumpkin House In Kenova, West Virginia

The Pumpkin House In Kenova, West Virginia

hmbmelly

#5

UFO Crash

UFO Crash

#6

My Neighbor’s Halloween Display

My Neighbor's Halloween Display

ChocolateConrad

Me
Me
Community Member
4 years ago

Reminds me of Calvin & Hobbes playing in the snow, love it!

#7

Grim

Grim

Grim Graham

#8

Life-Size Michael Myers House

Life-Size Michael Myers House

Alex Sanchez

varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
4 years ago

Sheesh. Need to hire a contractor to assemble and disassemble this impressive fake house.

#9

Bring It On, Homeowners Association

Bring It On, Homeowners Association

bdd1001

#10

My Neighbor Wins Halloween. Graveyard For Trends That 'Died' In 2017 And 2018

My Neighbor Wins Halloween. Graveyard For Trends That 'Died' In 2017 And 2018

picklejewce

varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
4 years ago

I'm so out of it that I don't even know what some of these trends are. Meanwhile, plump lips be gone forever please.

#11

Halloween Decorations In My Neighborhood. This Guy Makes These By Hand And Puts Them Up Every Year

Halloween Decorations In My Neighborhood. This Guy Makes These By Hand And Puts Them Up Every Year

Awes0me123

Courtyard Ghouls

Courtyard Ghouls

RobH2112

I Put This In The Drain At The Front Of My House

I Put This In The Drain At The Front Of My House

girlfromoz

Walking Dead-Inspired Halloween Decorations

Walking Dead-Inspired Halloween Decorations

SuperCub

Jacked-O-Lantern

Jacked-O-Lantern

rishinerevetla

Don't Go Near The Water

Don't Go Near The Water

Report

My Neighbors Take Halloween Very Seriously

My Neighbors Take Halloween Very Seriously

PM_ME_UR_LUNCH

Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think

Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think

WilliamHarry

This Walking Dead Display

This Walking Dead Display

Jorogasm

My Sister Thought It Would Be Funny To Put This In The Sewer In Front Of Her House

My Sister Thought It Would Be Funny To Put This In The Sewer In Front Of Her House

gochujangface

#21

This House With Full-Size Pirate Ship Decoration

This House With Full-Size Pirate Ship Decoration

WENN.COM

Spooky Pumpkin

Spooky Pumpkin

jasper.grooms

Skeletons Breaking Into Someone’s House To Murder Them

Skeletons Breaking Into Someone's House To Murder Them

PancakeExprationDate

Batman Themed Halloween Display

Batman Themed Halloween Display

jerjod

That's One Heck Of A Complex Halloween Decoration

That's One Heck Of A Complex Halloween Decoration

LatvianGiant

diane a
diane a
Community Member
4 years ago

How to avoid "Trick or Treat" - some of the younger kids in these areas must be traumatised

My Neighbors Have Nuns

My Neighbors Have Nuns

hdilla

snoozy womble
snoozy womble
Community Member
4 years ago

I went to a convent school, nuns are terrifying without the added effects!

Local Halloween Decoration That Prompted A 911 Call

Local Halloween Decoration That Prompted A 911 Call

BlackMKIII

diane a
diane a
Community Member
4 years ago

Bet the Police HATE Halloween!!. Still - would be the perfect night to commit a grisly crime in public and get away with it.

The Zombie Garage

The Zombie Garage

hooptie_

Nooooooo!

Nooooooo!

don_danngo

Our Front Window Display

Our Front Window Display

JusticezeroFTW

#31

Creepy

Creepy

Spooky

Spooky

Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration

Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration

KevinByrne

The View From The Street By My Kitchen Window. My Daughter Says That The Kids In The Neighborhood Call Our Place "The Murder House"

The View From The Street By My Kitchen Window. My Daughter Says That The Kids In The Neighborhood Call Our Place "The Murder House"

TheAuthorofSin

He's Been Waiting For You

He's Been Waiting For You

OOF
OOF
Community Member
4 years ago (edited)

Waiting for me? How sweet, a table with a lit candle! I'll get a Steak please!

Snake Wreath By My Fiancé

Snake Wreath By My Fiancé

clamz

Game Of Thrones Halloween Display

Game Of Thrones Halloween Display

MarianneKSDK

Brewing

Brewing

Grim

Beauty And D'ceased

Beauty And D'ceased

spookyhoagie

Happy Halloween

wartsnall1985

Scary Grim

Scary Grim

ScreamingScarecrow

Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

I think it would be grimmer with less colors (if they used only white or only yellow lights)

Went With A Skeleton Theme This Year

Went With A Skeleton Theme This Year

m2benjamin

Whomping Willow From Harry Potter

Whomping Willow From Harry Potter

njdev95av

snoozy womble
snoozy womble
Community Member
4 years ago

Is that tree about to slam Harry into his parent's grave? That is cold! hahaha

UFO Invasion At Area 51

UFO Invasion At Area 51

jerjod

Insane Asylum Decor

Insane Asylum Decor

Report

Zombie Wolf And Red Riding Hood

Zombie Wolf And Red Riding Hood

DonM51

My Alien Creation

My Alien Creation

hillary012092

Slender Man

Slender Man

Ikelab

Spider Invasion

Spider Invasion

deadspider

Me
Me
Community Member
4 years ago

The pumpkin doesn't seem to like what's behind him

This Display

This Display

dinonb

Raven
Raven
Community Member
4 years ago

Day after Halloween: "dad where's my raincoat?" "Well you see sweetheart-"

Note: this post originally had 64 images. It's been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

