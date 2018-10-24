ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for this year's Halloween party yet? Or are you still frantically searching the costume and thrift stores for your outfit? Like anything, some people are more prepared than others, and we are here to show the best and most dedicated Halloween enthusiasts, with creepy running through their veins. No, dressing up in Halloween themed garbs just doesn't cut it for these people. They need more chills and thrills, and you'll soon see what we mean.

It's safe to say that these folks have been planning their Halloween decorations for some time now. These elaborate haunted house displays are quite breathtaking in their scale, and are sure to make the neighbors green with envy or white with scare! From a complete mock-up of Area 51 to a 3000 pumpkin salute, this list, compiled by Bored Panda , is sure to get your inspiration flowing for some last-minute outdoor Halloween decorations.

Scroll down below to check the scary houses and chilling garden decor out for yourself, and don't forget to upvote your favorites!