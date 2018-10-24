155Kviews
50 Times People Surprised Their Neighbors With Their Halloween Decorations
Are you ready for this year's Halloween party yet? Or are you still frantically searching the costume and thrift stores for your outfit? Like anything, some people are more prepared than others, and we are here to show the best and most dedicated Halloween enthusiasts, with creepy running through their veins. No, dressing up in Halloween themed garbs just doesn't cut it for these people. They need more chills and thrills, and you'll soon see what we mean.
It's safe to say that these folks have been planning their Halloween decorations for some time now. These elaborate haunted house displays are quite breathtaking in their scale, and are sure to make the neighbors green with envy or white with scare! From a complete mock-up of Area 51 to a 3000 pumpkin salute, this list, compiled by Bored Panda , is sure to get your inspiration flowing for some last-minute outdoor Halloween decorations.
Scroll down below to check the scary houses and chilling garden decor out for yourself, and don't forget to upvote your favorites!
I Decorated My Parents House For Halloween...
Just A Pallet, Red Light, And Fake Hands
Excuse me, do you have a min to talk about Satan, our savior?
Projection My Brother-In-Law Has Set Up In His Front Window
The Pumpkin House In Kenova, West Virginia
UFO Crash
My Neighbor’s Halloween Display
Grim
Life-Size Michael Myers House
Bring It On, Homeowners Association
My Neighbor Wins Halloween. Graveyard For Trends That 'Died' In 2017 And 2018
Halloween Decorations In My Neighborhood. This Guy Makes These By Hand And Puts Them Up Every Year
Courtyard Ghouls
I Put This In The Drain At The Front Of My House
Walking Dead-Inspired Halloween Decorations
Jacked-O-Lantern
Don't Go Near The Water
My Neighbors Take Halloween Very Seriously
Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think
This Walking Dead Display
My Sister Thought It Would Be Funny To Put This In The Sewer In Front Of Her House
This House With Full-Size Pirate Ship Decoration
Spooky Pumpkin
Skeletons Breaking Into Someone’s House To Murder Them
Batman Themed Halloween Display
That's One Heck Of A Complex Halloween Decoration
My Neighbors Have Nuns
I went to a convent school, nuns are terrifying without the added effects!
Local Halloween Decoration That Prompted A 911 Call
The Zombie Garage
Nooooooo!
Our Front Window Display
Creepy
Spooky
Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration
The View From The Street By My Kitchen Window. My Daughter Says That The Kids In The Neighborhood Call Our Place "The Murder House"
He's Been Waiting For You
Snake Wreath By My Fiancé
Game Of Thrones Halloween Display
Brewing
Beauty And D'ceased
Happy Halloween
Scary Grim
Went With A Skeleton Theme This Year
Whomping Willow From Harry Potter
Is that tree about to slam Harry into his parent's grave? That is cold! hahaha
UFO Invasion At Area 51
Insane Asylum Decor
Zombie Wolf And Red Riding Hood
My Alien Creation
Slender Man
Spider Invasion
This Display
Note: this post originally had 64 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Where do people store this stuff all year? I barely have enough closet room for my clothes and shoes at my house?!?!?
Not only space, but how do they have so much money? Or if it's homemade, the time?
I made the giant skeleton in #35 and it's one of the reasons I no longer park in the garage. :-)
We got rid of all the Christmas junk, and have plenty of room!
Love all of these. Didnt realise the US took Halloween so very seriously. When I was a kid in the UK all I had was a big turnip lantern - and I had to go and dig it up myself from the nearest small farm. Like rock to carve out.
Look up Tilson street, it's where I grew up and the whole street goes ALL out. Very cool.
That's one of the reasons I wish I lived in States. So jealous! Halloween is such a fun holiday!
