Mom-To-Be Has Had Enough Of MIL Saying, ‘The Baby Shower Isn’t About You,’ Seeks Support Online

We have all heard horror tales about overbearing mother-in-laws. Today’s story is no different. In this one, we encounter a MIL who controls her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy — from birth photography to the baby shower, which, in her words, “isn’t for or about [her], it’s for [the] grand baby.”

Well, it’s no surprise that the pregnant woman lost her patience, and after other family members’ attempts to work it all out didn’t work, she came to vent about it online. Here, her frustration was understood, and her emotions and decisions were supported, even if that didn’t erase the whole overbearing MIL problem.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, when dealing with bossy people, all that’s left to do is vent about them and ask for help in dealing with them online

The author’s MIL controls nearly all of her pregnancy-related decisions, causing the woman to be miserable

Image credits: FilthFriendsUnite

After all her autonomy regarding her baby shower’s planning was taken away by said MIL (who said it was about her grandbaby, not her DIL), the woman came online to vent about it

Today’s OP is pregnant, yet she said that she hasn’t been excited about all of it, even though the baby was planned. This is all because the pregnancy has been rough for her.

And her MIL surely isn’t making it easier. In fact, the post’s author feels like she’s taking over her baby, who isn’t even born yet. This is due to instances like the mother-in-law deciding to hire a hospital photographer for pictures despite the mom not wanting it and planning to have a photoshoot a week after the birth with a trusted friend.

Probably the most delicate and current issue that came up with the MIL was the baby shower. Everything that has been planned for it is according to what she wants and not what the mom-to-be wants. When she was told she was overbearing, she threw a tantrum and said she was done planning it.

Yet, it seems that she wasn’t done. Across the street from the job of the post’s author is her mother-in-law’s workplace. So, from time to time, she comes over to her DIL’s work. During one of these visits, she came and said to the OP that the baby shower wasn’t for her — it was for her baby (to be more precise, she said it was about her grandbaby). So, she would book a venue, and if the mom didn’t like what was planned, too bad, which shocked the woman.

After some back and forth between the MIL and various family members, it was decided that the author, her mom, and her sister-in-law would throw a separate baby shower. She also doesn’t plan to show up to the one mother-in-law is clearly throwing for herself, not the baby.

People online were completely understanding of the woman’s choice. For many of them, not going to the MIL’s baby shower seemed like the best idea to deal with the whole situation. Some others also shared their stories of how they dealt with their overbearing mother-in-laws.

Yet, the commenters’ experience isn’t the only place where one can find ideas on how to deal with an overbearing family member. For instance, Choosing Therapy and Scary Mommy list practical ways to do this:

Considering the reasons behind such a behavior;

Setting boundaries;

Communicating about it with the partner;

Communicating about it with the mother-in-law;

Trying to help her to change her behavior;

Avoiding her.

As is the case with nearly all life situations, the ways of dealing with it always depend on the situation. Theoretically, this list might sound logical, yet not all options can be achievable or needed in real life.

Today’s story is probably the perfect example of this — various family members tried to communicate with the MIL about her overbearing behavior, but it was fruitless. So, the decision to avoid her, or, to be more precise, to avoid her party, was made. After all, the baby’s mother should be the priority of such a celebration, so let’s just hope she was able to be.

Luckily, internet folks showed the woman support and even shared about their own MIL experiences