ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a good reason why we have specialists like architects, contractors, designers, and engineers. They ensure that structures we live, work, and relax in are built safely, functionally, and decently looking. That said, not all professionals are created equal. As in most industries, some specialists are more or less skilled than others, and it inevitably shows in the end productFor your entertainment, we compiled a list of all types of fails and shoddy jobs from this Instagram account, done by the lesser competent side of design and construction workers. To see them for yourself, all you have to do is scroll down!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hand holding a pan with a crucifix figure as the handle, showcasing a bizarre construction and design.

fuserinavsehodruhu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Improvised outdoor construction with plastic container, chair, umbrella, and shower setup in a garden setting.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Poorly executed construction and design featuring a doorbell switch installed on a vehicle steering wheel.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    While the construction and design fails on this list might seem funny, in real life, poor design, construction, and cheap materials can be very unsafe, costing thousands of lives. Throughout history, buildings have collapsed due to ignored warnings, construction, and design flaws that could’ve been avoided. These structures collapse because someone responsible overlooked something important—they’re almost never at random. 

    For example, the deadliest structure collapse in human history, which cost about 20,000 lives, occurred because of a cheap wooden construction that wasn’t able to withstand the number of people that crowded it. It was the Fidenae amphitheater in Italy, and it remains a historic example of why crowd loads and construction oversight matter.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Air conditioning unit installed awkwardly above a door on a brick building, showing poor construction and design choices.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Bathtub and sink with poorly executed construction and design featuring mismatched tiles and awkward space usage.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Unconventional construction and designs repurposing farming tools as chair seats in a quirky outdoor setup.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The second, a more recent instance, is the Ponte das Barcas, a bridge that was located in Porto, Portugal. It collapsed in 1809 when thousands of civilians tried to escape from French troops through it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Its design might be the reason why it collapsed, as it was made out of wooden boats connected together, so it could be easily disassembled and reassembled. It collapsed due to the weight of too many people, costing around 4,000 lives.

    #7

    Books used as support in a concrete construction pillar, an unusual design in construction and designs with poor planning.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Shopping cart chair with cushioned seat and backrest, showcasing quirky construction and design ideas.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Yellow construction frame with a manufacturing defect and a yellow wasp sitting on the damaged part of the design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The third deadliest construction collapse, which took around 2,000 lives, was when the South Fork Dam gave way after days of relentless rain. Its owners have previously lowered the weight, used poor materials, and neglected to maintain it, which caused the dam to collapse and release about 20 million tons of water in minutes, flooding the valley where people lived.

    It’s known as the Johnstown Flood—one of the deadliest civil engineering failures in U.S. history.
    #10

    Construction and designs with awkward circular cutouts and visible unfinished materials on building exteriors.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Balcony with gate installed on the outside, an unusual construction design with questionable safety features.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Compact round shower unit awkwardly placed inside a small room between door and wooden cabinet construction design fail.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, around 2,000 people died in Italy when a huge wave over 250 meters high surged over the Vajont dam and crashed into the villages below due to a landslide in the water reservoir. It happened because the people responsible for it ignored the warnings of the unstable mountain and kept filling the reservoir. While the dam remained intact, it became a turning point in how engineers assess slope risk around reservoirs.
    #13

    Power strip installation poorly embedded in wall with rough plaster, showing flawed construction and design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Zigzag wooden stairs with a unique design attached to a wall next to a glass table and beige curtain in a room.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    House construction with uneven and sloppy brickwork and insulation, showcasing poorly executed designs and construction flaws.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The following deadly structure collapse happened in 1807 in Tokyo, Japan, when a festival crowd gathered on Eitai Bridge to watch fireworks. Since the bridge was made out of wood without crowd control in mind, it collapsed under the weight of festivalgoers. The incident caused nearly 1,500 people to drown. After that, the country introduced stronger bridge designs and began recognizing crowd control as part of safe urban planning.
    #16

    Damaged wooden fence post poorly repaired with zip ties on a pathway by a small body of water, illustrating flawed construction design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Toilet installed behind a wall with an impractical cutout, showing a flawed construction and design mistake.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Container and log cabin construction designs combining unconventional materials in creative ways.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just a bit more than 10 years ago, in 2013, in Bangladesh, a commercial building, Rana Plaza, collapsed and took 1,134 lives with it. The night before, engineers recommended evacuation as cracks were noticed in its walls. Despite this, over 3,000 workers were told to return to work the next morning. Within hours, the building gave way due to overloaded floors, illegal expansion, and substandard construction.

    #19

    Chickens sitting inside urinals repurposed as unconventional nesting spots in a quirky construction and design fail.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Uneven paving construction and design with misaligned bricks creating a flawed and confusing pattern on the ground.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Urinal with black tape applied in a haphazard manner, showcasing unusual construction and design fails.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another modern collapse that took 500 lives happened in 1995 in Seoul, South Korea. The building that gave way was the Sampoong Department Store.

    Originally, it was an office tower, but later the owner insisted on changes that removed support columns to fit escalators. Later, he even built a fifth floor and rooftop full of air conditioning units, which pushed the structure past its limit, and it collapsed. This incident led to reforms in South Korea’s building codes.
    #22

    Patch of concrete poorly covering cobblestone construction with mismatched design and uneven pattern on sidewalk pavement.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Unconventional building design featuring mismatched windows and an ornate balcony that looks like a construction fail.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Toothbrush placed inside a toilet bowl next to a sink in a poorly designed construction and design setup.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While all these structures and their collapses forced people to learn from their mistakes and improve the way we build constructions, their cost was thousands of people’s lives. It was a hefty price to pay, but it taught specialists that ignoring red flags, skimping out on materials, or violating code isn’t worth it.

    For more curiosities about design and construction that fortunately didn’t have a fatal ending, click on this previous article about unique buildings or repurposed architectural wonders.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Corner wall with uneven tile design and broken tile pieces used in construction and designs with questionable execution.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Toilet converted into a barbecue grill with cooler on tank, an example of unusual construction and design ideas.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Construction and design fail showing a door cutting into the floor with an unfinished curved section of flooring removed.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Roof construction with a plastic jug used as part of a pipe setup on tiled roofing in a questionable design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Three urinals installed in a small tiled bathroom with poor construction and design layout.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would require the 3 people to stand with their butts touching. 🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Ramp and stairs construction with poor design, showing uneven and impractical accessibility features in an outdoor building area.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Bathroom faucet with a broken design, causing water to spill inefficiently outside the sink, highlighting poor construction and design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Blue plastic crate attached to a car door used as a makeshift holder for bottles and cans in an unusual design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Toilet plumbing with poorly tiled wall and pipe covered in mismatched tiles showing bad construction and design work.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Unusual construction design with a bent brick chimney on a house roof showcasing a poorly executed building feature.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Chair made from old radiator pipes with a cushion seat, showcasing unique and quirky construction and designs.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Metal gate on top of stone wall, installed with construction and design flaws creating an unusual and impractical appearance.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Construction design flaw showing a metal gate locked with a padlock secured by plastic zip ties on asphalt.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Improvised plumbing construction with a flexible white pipe looped unusually on a bathroom sink connection.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Unusual construction design with multiple solar panels and antennas awkwardly installed on a residential roof.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Bus interior with poorly designed handrails obstructing the window, an example of construction and designs with flawed usability.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Metal construction design with a steel handrail awkwardly inserted into a green metal post outside near stairs and parked cars.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Poorly aligned construction with a mispositioned manhole cover not matching the freshly paved road edge.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Kitchen construction fails with mismatched cabinets, uneven tiles, and poor design in bizarre construction and designs.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like someone built their kitchen out of construction trash.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Construction design with a flawed concrete wall and a decorative column awkwardly placed in the middle of a gate entrance.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Wooden door blocked by a white construction pipe inside a narrow hallway showing flawed design and poor construction.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Unstable construction design showing a wooden bench balanced awkwardly on two large rocks in an outdoor setting.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Wooden chair awkwardly placed on stairs next to a round wooden table in a rustic interior construction design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Unusual brick construction and design with irregular patterns and shapes, showcasing a confusing and chaotic build style.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Wooden fence with a large gap at the bottom, showing a flawed construction design in a residential area.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Lion head construction detail with a water tap protruding awkwardly from the mouth, an unusual design flaw.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Toilet seat cut out to fit around a small sink, an unusual construction and design with poor practicality in a tight bathroom space

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    White van towing a trailer in an unconventional way, showcasing unusual construction and design choices.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Car gear shift with a modified brake lever and pedal setup showcasing unusual construction and design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Mountain bike with a bizarre construction design featuring a misplaced seat and frame, showcasing unusual construction and designs.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Man sitting on a bench facing a wooden construction with a roof by a calm lake in a quiet outdoor setting.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    House covered in uneven, foamy construction material with rough, haphazard texture and unusual design features.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Metal support beams under a wooden platform showing poor construction and design with mismatched and unstable legs.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Radiator mounted unusually high on wall with pipes awkwardly bent in a poorly executed construction design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Uneven and poorly aligned tile construction with missing grout and rough edges near a door frame in a flawed design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Circular brick seating area with benches placed around a tree in an unusual construction and design layout.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mquehl1989 avatar
    Queen Penelope
    Queen Penelope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only they had something they could have put the stonework around. Hmmmm

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Car tail light covered with red tape as a makeshift repair in a construction design fail example.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Damaged roof design with a broken skylight poorly installed on shingled roofing showing construction flaws.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Improvised construction made from old windows and glass panels in a grassy garden area surrounded by trees.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Construction design with a small, impractical door at the base of stone stairs letting in light but no access.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Wooden deck supported by uneven wooden blocks and expanding foam on a stone-paved outdoor area, highlighting unusual construction design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Roof construction with poorly executed tile design creating an awkward and uneven structure under clear blue sky.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Four wall-mounted heaters with tangled cords above mismatched seating, showcasing unusual construction and design choices.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Poorly repaired brown rain gutter corner wrapped with tape on the side of a white house showing flawed construction design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Floor tiles with irregular, mismatched construction and uneven design creating a chaotic and poorly planned appearance.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Two cars parked in front of a small house with a narrow black door and windows in a bizarre construction design.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Poorly executed construction showing two narrow asphalt strips on an unfinished and damaged road surface.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Uneven stone path with a poorly placed bent metal railing, an example of strange construction and design flaws.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Buckets mounted on wall as urinals in a bathroom with mosaic tile floors and walls, a strange construction design example.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Retaining wall made of stacked tires alongside a small stream next to a house and garden area under construction.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Roof construction with poorly aligned tiles creating a flawed design, an example of construction and designs fails.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Bathroom plumbing and toilet paper holder made from copper pipes in a construction and design fail.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Poorly constructed concrete block wall with misaligned blocks and faulty construction in a confused design construction site.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Toilet installed on wood flooring with poorly applied sealant, an example of construction and design gone wrong.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Unconventional construction design with a bent pipe draining into a closed container on grass near a brick wall.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Rusty construction wall with irregular holes behind a broken bench and flowers, showcasing unusual design and construction.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Train seats with poorly designed armrests blocking comfort, an example of construction and design fails.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Construction fail showing a warped metal railing installed above a small stone planter with greenery.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Construction design with water meters awkwardly attached to a faucet, showing a confusing plumbing setup.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Staircase construction with an obstructing pole in the middle, showcasing flawed design and poor construction choices.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Cabinet interior with multiple unnecessary metal brackets showing construction and design flaws.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Window partially blocked with bricks and foam on an orange exterior wall, showcasing unconventional construction design flaws.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Narrow radiator awkwardly installed in a tight stone wall niche showing unusual construction and design choices.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Brick chimney on roof with smoke damaging the building wall, an example of construction and design fail.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Man doing construction work while standing inside a swimming pool, illustrating poor design and construction ideas.

    fuserinavsehodruhu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!