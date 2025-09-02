While the construction and design fails on this list might seem funny, in real life, poor design, construction, and cheap materials can be very unsafe, costing thousands of lives. Throughout history, buildings have collapsed due to ignored warnings, construction, and design flaws that could’ve been avoided. These structures collapse because someone responsible overlooked something important—they’re almost never at random.

For example, the deadliest structure collapse in human history, which cost about 20,000 lives, occurred because of a cheap wooden construction that wasn’t able to withstand the number of people that crowded it. It was the Fidenae amphitheater in Italy, and it remains a historic example of why crowd loads and construction oversight matter.