Tim Thavirat continues to surprise us with his undeniably chaotic and funny comics called ManchildManor. By taking ordinary life situations and twisting them to absurdity, he has collected almost 75K followers on his Instagram page.

As Tim shared in his previous post on Bored Panda, drawing ideas "always come from everyday interactions or people watching." So if you happen to see Tim's comics for the first time, you are in for a wild ride filled with unexpected twists.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | youtube.com | redbubble.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

5 seconds after that: "WHY'D YOU STOP PETTING ME?!! PET ME MORE!!"

0
0points
reply
#2

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

10points
POST
#3

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

10points
POST
#4

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

9points
POST
#5

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

9points
POST
#6

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

9points
POST
#7

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

9points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mostly imagine a semi colon to be this old wise guy who is very kind and understanding

4
4points
reply
#8

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

8points
POST
#9

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

8points
POST
I give up on society
I give up on society
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait till find out there little room for food, dishes and pots and pans

0
0points
reply
#10

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

8points
POST
#11

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

8points
POST
#12

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

6points
POST
#13

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

6points
POST
#14

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

6points
POST
#15

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

6points
POST
#16

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

5points
POST
#17

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

5points
POST
#18

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

4points
POST
#19

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

4points
POST
#20

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

4points
POST
#22

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

4points
POST
#23

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

3points
POST
#24

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

3points
POST
#25

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

3points
POST
#26

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

3points
POST
#27

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

2points
POST
#28

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

2points
POST
#29

27 New Funny Comics Inspired By Little Observations Of Everyday People By Tim Thavirat

manchildmanor Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!