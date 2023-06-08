Tim Thavirat continues to surprise us with his undeniably chaotic and funny comics called ManchildManor. By taking ordinary life situations and twisting them to absurdity, he has collected almost 75K followers on his Instagram page.

As Tim shared in his previous post on Bored Panda, drawing ideas "always come from everyday interactions or people watching." So if you happen to see Tim's comics for the first time, you are in for a wild ride filled with unexpected twists.

