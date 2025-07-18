Chris Martin Interrogates Second Couple Immediately After Viral Cheating Scandal At Coldplay Concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin didn’t let a kiss cam scandal end the Grammy award-winning band’s Boston concert on a sour note.

After a kiss cam incident seemingly exposed a cheating CEO in the audience, Martin later interrogated a second couple that was featured on the big screen.

The exchange helped diffuse the tension, though the initial spicy incident had already taken the internet by storm and sparked serious real-world questions.

Highlights Coldplay frontman Chris Martin grilled a second couple onstage after a kiss cam moment exposed an apparent affair.

The original viral moment involved a married CEO and his HR chief looking visibly awkward after being caught on camera during the concert.

A fake apology claiming to be from the CEO later spread online, prompting legal discussions.

Chris Martin’s playful interrogation leaves the audience in stitches

Image credits: fallontonight

As the camera zoomed in on another couple at Coldplay’s Boston concert, the stadium burst into laughter, not because of them, but because of what happened earlier in the night.

This time, Chris Martin leaned into the chaos. “Now listen, are you two a couple? Are you two a legitimate couple?” he asked.

Martin also added a few Spanish phrases to make sure the pair understood, according to TMZ.

The couple awkwardly nodded and giggled, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Image credits: midwaythoughts_

Chris Martin is now doing relationship checks at Coldplay concerts: “Are you two a legitimate couple?” pic.twitter.com/MJh1ysOEwA — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 18, 2025

Their body language, however, suggested they were probably quite a bit flustered for being caught by the concert’s kiss cam.

The audience was in high spirits thanks to Martin’s interaction with the second couple, and it likely subdued some of the tension caused by the viral incident that happened earlier.

X users appreciated Martin’s attempt to lighten the mood. “Chris Martin is now doing relationship checks at Coldplay concerts,” one commenter wrote.

“He got PTSD from the previous couple,” another joked.

“If this were a genuine happenstance, I feel bad for Chris Martin. Must have been awkward afterward,” another wrote.

An earlier kiss cam incident showed a CEO getting cozy with his HR chief, not his wife

Image credits: instaagraace

Earlier in the night, a different couple had appeared on the stadium’s kiss cam, and their reaction was noticeably off.

The woman promptly covered her face and turned away, while the man immediately ducked out of sight.

The crowd buzzed with confusion, and Martin joked that the couple might be shy, or they might be having an affair.

Within hours, internet sleuths had identified the pair.

Chris Martin’s reaction after the exposé! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4jPp79wN47 — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) July 18, 2025

The man was identified as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and the woman beside him seemed to be his company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot.

The problem? Multiple online commenters noted that Byron is married, and Cabot was clearly not his wife.

Screenshots of LinkedIn profiles and company gossip flooded social media.

Other netizens proceeded to report the incident to the Astronomer CEO’s wife, whom they found on social media.

Image credits: midwaythoughts_

Netizens have observed that the HR chief has since locked her social media accounts.

Jacobs’ wife, after receiving comments about the scandal on social media, deleted her Facebook page, but not before she removed “Byron” from her name, according to Newsweek.

Fake apologies emerged as legal experts weighed in on the controversy

Image credits: tisthezenseason

As the controversy snowballed, a screenshot began circulating on X, allegedly showing a public apology from Byron.

The post expressed regret, claimed accountability, and ended with a hopeful “we’re working through this.”

However, the message was quickly debunked as a fake. No such apology existed on Astronomer’s site or the CEO’s verified accounts.

Commenters also noted inconsistencies in formatting and its language suggested that it was AI-generated.

The alleged “apology” was also posted by a user called “Peter Enis,” an apparent wordplay on the male body part.

Image credits: salesforceventures

Astronomer has posted an official statement about the matter, stating that its directors are investigating the incident.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company wrote in a post on X.

Legal experts have weighed in on the controversy. In a comment to the New York Post, employment lawyer William Cafaro from Buzin Law stated that the incident is probably the worst that can happen to a person working in human resources.

“The only way it could be worse is if the head of HR was having an affair with someone who worked for her. That’s the only permutation I could think of that could be worse, but this is pretty high up there,” Cafaro said.

Image credits: coldplay

Helen Rella, who does employment litigation for Wilk Auslander, stated that Cabot’s time with Astronomer will likely come to an end.

“You never know when an employment issue could arise where somebody might be subject for termination or for disciplinary action.

“And when there’s an instance where somebody in a supervisory position is involved with somebody underneath them, there could potentially be a claim that they were being targeted,” she said.

Netizens just can’t stop talking about the Astronomer CEO’s kiss cam controversy

Image credits: PHerbosch

Image credits: _cjpierce

Share icon

Image credits: joshkel09

