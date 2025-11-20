Claire Danes’ Quivering Chin In Her New Hit Show Is Driving People Insane
Claire Danes is once again earning major acclaim with Netflix’s new psychological thriller The Beast In Me.
But several viewers couldn’t stop complaining about one particular aspect of her face.
“She was so annoying,” one claimed.
But fans defended her and said, “People will. Always find something to complain about.”
Claire Danes is once again earning major acclaim with Netflix’s new psychological thriller The Beast In Me
Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
- Claire Danes is the leading lady in Netflix's new psychological thriller 'The Beast In Me.'
- She shares the screen with stars like Matthew Rhys and Brittany Snow on the show.
- Fans praised her performance, but others criticized one particular facial feature.
- The actress has addressed the very same feature in the past as well.
In The Beast In Me, Claire Danes plays the role of Aggie Wiggs, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and mother drowning in grief over losing her young son.
The character develops an obsession with her neighbor Nile Jarvis (played by Matthew Rhys), a notorious real estate mogul who may or may not have taken his wife’s life.
Image credits: Netflix
Also starring in the show is actress Brittany Snow, who plays Nile’s second wife.
While playing the role of Aggie, the Romeo + Juliet star said she was worried about how she would “invite” viewers into the world of a character who is extremely guarded.
Viewers couldn’t stop complaining about one particular feature on Claire’s face
Image credits: Netflix
“I worried about so much of the story revolving around this woman who is really introverted, really internal — paralyzed with grief, initially,” she told Tudum.
“Like, ‘Ah! How do we invite an audience into this woman’s world, when she’s worked so hard to create fences around it?’ That was probably the biggest trick for me — and the greatest source of intimidation,” she added.
Image credits: Netflix
The show quickly became a hit, taking up the top spot on Netflix across the world.
While the show successfully created global buzz, it also came with several complaints from viewers about the way Claire showed pain and anguish on her face, especially with her chin.
“Is she paid per chin quiver?” one asked online. “Girl must be earning millions!”
Image credits: Showtime
“Omg the quivering chin,” one commented online, while another said, “YES!!! It’s annoyingly over the top.”
“The show is good but w*f with her over the top neurotic acting?! Can she chill?! Like in every scene!!” another said.
Image credits: Netflix
“It’s driving me nuts to the point where I’m not sure if I’ll finish the show,” wrote another. “Aside of the never ending lip and chin quiver, she is constantly hyperventilating. She also only has one facial expression. She is also over acting. Kind of a train wreck.”
Fans, on the other hand, praised her acting and said, “She was so good, I was gripped to my seat.”
“Wow, so people are judging now how some people look when they cry or upset. This world is crazy!” said one fan.
Image credits: Page Six
“You’re all used to frozen faces,” said another. “It’s called….FACIAL EXPRESSIONS! A whole generation have never seen it on actresses before! She was exceptional in it & so was her expressive face.”
This isn’t the first time people have fixated on the actress’s facial expressions.
Memes about the “Claire Danes Cry Face” have circulated online for years
Image credits: clairedanes
Memes about the “Claire Danes Cry Face” have circulated online for more than a decade, even as she played Carrie Mathison in Homeland.
Claire spoke about what has been dubbed as her “cry face” during a cover story for Glamour in 2013.
Image credits: clairedanes
“Well, it is true, [Carrie Mathison] gets emotional a lot,” she said. “There is that. But I actually think feelings are really hard for people.”
“I think people are made uncomfortable by uncensored expressions of emotion. But, you know, that’s my job. I don’t have those fears,” she added.
Claire has previously addressed what viewers refer to as her “Cry Face”
The actress said she has never worried about “being beautiful” in front of the camera.
“That’s just not my jam. I’m concerned about it if I’m playing a beautiful character,” she added. “But it’s not relevant for Carrie.”
The same year, she told Elle that her so-called “cry face” had been “objectified” by viewers.
“I have to say, I find it very odd that it’s been sort of objectified,” she said.
“It’s just the way feelings register on my face. It’s not calculated; it’s not an aggressive gesture,” she went on to say. “It’s been isolated from the rest of my work, like it’s a tacked on thing. It’s not.”
Watch the full trailer of The Beast in Me here:
“I was about to say, she [has] always been like this,” one commented online
Hadn't seen CD in anything for a long time but started watching The Beast in Me. Loved the first couple of episodes and found her very expressive face fascinating. But then both the plot and her character started seeming ridiculous, and I started to get annoyed at her hyperactive expressions. Now I'm struggling to finish the series. Very disappointed in the show!
I managed to finish it despite the chin (it was driving me insane). It was good but I felt the end was lacking with all of the build up.
