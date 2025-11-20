Claire Danes’ Quivering Chin In Her New Hit Show Is Driving People Insane

ADVERTISEMENT

Claire Danes is once again earning major acclaim with Netflix’s new psychological thriller The Beast In Me.

But several viewers couldn’t stop complaining about one particular aspect of her face.

“She was so annoying,” one claimed.

But fans defended her and said, “People will. Always find something to complain about.”

Claire Danes with another woman at an event, focus on Claire Danes' quivering chin, stylish and elegant appearance.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Highlights Claire Danes is the leading lady in Netflix's new psychological thriller 'The Beast In Me.'

She shares the screen with stars like Matthew Rhys and Brittany Snow on the show.

Fans praised her performance, but others criticized one particular facial feature.

The actress has addressed the very same feature in the past as well.

In The Beast In Me, Claire Danes plays the role of Aggie Wiggs, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and mother drowning in grief over losing her young son.

The character develops an obsession with her neighbor Nile Jarvis (played by Matthew Rhys), a notorious real estate mogul who may or may not have taken his wife’s life.

Claire Danes with a quivering chin, close-up showing emotional expression in her new hit show scene.

Image credits: Netflix

Comment from Joyce Burroughs about Claire Danes’ quivering chin in her new hit show causing a strong reaction.

Also starring in the show is actress Brittany Snow, who plays Nile’s second wife.

While playing the role of Aggie, the Romeo + Juliet star said she was worried about how she would “invite” viewers into the world of a character who is extremely guarded.

Viewers couldn’t stop complaining about one particular feature on Claire’s face

Claire Danes with a quivering chin in a dramatic scene from her new hit show, creating intense emotions.

Image credits: Netflix

“I worried about so much of the story revolving around this woman who is really introverted, really internal — paralyzed with grief, initially,” she told Tudum.

“Like, ‘Ah! How do we invite an audience into this woman’s world, when she’s worked so hard to create fences around it?’ That was probably the biggest trick for me — and the greatest source of intimidation,” she added.

Claire Danes in a close-up showing a quivering chin and distressed expression in a scene from her new hit show.

Image credits: Netflix

Comment by Kim Williamson discussing reactions to Claire Danes' quivering chin showing real human emotion and unfiltered face.

The show quickly became a hit, taking up the top spot on Netflix across the world.

While the show successfully created global buzz, it also came with several complaints from viewers about the way Claire showed pain and anguish on her face, especially with her chin.

“Is she paid per chin quiver?” one asked online. “Girl must be earning millions!”

Claire Danes with a quivering chin, showing intense emotion in a dramatic scene from her new hit show.

Image credits: Showtime

“Omg the quivering chin,” one commented online, while another said, “YES!!! It’s annoyingly over the top.”

“The show is good but w*f with her over the top neurotic acting?! Can she chill?! Like in every scene!!” another said.

Claire Danes sitting indoors with a quivering chin expression in a scene from her new hit show.

Image credits: Netflix

Comment by Jennifer Bray Tran praising an actress for her facial expressions in Romeo and Juliet on a social media post.

“It’s driving me nuts to the point where I’m not sure if I’ll finish the show,” wrote another. “Aside of the never ending lip and chin quiver, she is constantly hyperventilating. She also only has one facial expression. She is also over acting. Kind of a train wreck.”

Fans, on the other hand, praised her acting and said, “She was so good, I was gripped to my seat.”

“Wow, so people are judging now how some people look when they cry or upset. This world is crazy!” said one fan.

Cast members posing together at a premiere event with Claire Danes featured, highlighting her quivering chin in the new hit show.

Image credits: Page Six

“You’re all used to frozen faces,” said another. “It’s called….FACIAL EXPRESSIONS! A whole generation have never seen it on actresses before! She was exceptional in it & so was her expressive face.”

This isn’t the first time people have fixated on the actress’s facial expressions.

Memes about the “Claire Danes Cry Face” have circulated online for years

Woman with quivering chin wearing red heart-shaped light-up glasses and strawberry earrings in a playful close-up portrait.

Image credits: clairedanes

Comment by Lolita Valencia praising Claire Danes for appearing brave and natural in her new hit show with a quivering chin.

Memes about the “Claire Danes Cry Face” have circulated online for more than a decade, even as she played Carrie Mathison in Homeland.

Claire spoke about what has been dubbed as her “cry face” during a cover story for Glamour in 2013.

Claire Danes smiling and touching a glass frame, showcasing her quivering chin in a candid moment indoors.

Image credits: clairedanes

“Well, it is true, [Carrie Mathison] gets emotional a lot,” she said. “There is that. But I actually think feelings are really hard for people.”

“I think people are made uncomfortable by uncensored expressions of emotion. But, you know, that’s my job. I don’t have those fears,” she added.

Claire has previously addressed what viewers refer to as her “Cry Face”

The actress said she has never worried about “being beautiful” in front of the camera.

“That’s just not my jam. I’m concerned about it if I’m playing a beautiful character,” she added. “But it’s not relevant for Carrie.”

The same year, she told Elle that her so-called “cry face” had been “objectified” by viewers.

“I have to say, I find it very odd that it’s been sort of objectified,” she said.

“It’s just the way feelings register on my face. It’s not calculated; it’s not an aggressive gesture,” she went on to say. “It’s been isolated from the rest of my work, like it’s a tacked on thing. It’s not.”

Watch the full trailer of The Beast in Me here:

“I was about to say, she [has] always been like this,” one commented online

Comment by Leah DA expressing disbelief at people's reactions despite the actress's capable acting skills.

Text comment by Mark Fisher mentioning Homeland, displayed in a messaging app interface.

Comment from Janice Hancock Stewart praising Claire Danes’ expressive face and facial expressions in her new hit show.

Emily Smith commenting on a TV show, expressing that people need to calm down about Claire Danes' quivering chin.

Comment from Danielle Moir praising the new hit show featuring Claire Danes' quivering chin, calling it a great series.

Comment saying show was predictable and mentioning Claire Danes' quivering chin affecting viewers' impressions of her acting

Comment by Maggie Ewing praising Claire Danes’ acting and graceful aging, mentioning her role in Home for the Holidays.

Comment by Simon Blackburn discussing actors' range, highlighting Claire Danes' quivering chin in her new hit show.

Comment by Loula Papandreou praising Claire Danes as gritty and natural in her new hit show with a notable quivering chin.

Comment by Elizabeth Ruz praising Claire Danes' facial expressions and muscle control, highlighting her acting skills.

Comment by Ian Morris sharing his positive opinion on Claire Danes' performance in her new hit show.

User comment praising an actress’s expressions, related to Claire Danes’ quivering chin in her new hit show discussion.

Stephen Servos commenting on face acting and discipline, praising the entertaining show with notable facial muscle use.

User comment by Onalise McMahon expressing that she always thought Claire Danes' quivering chin looked like this.

Person named Yasmin Berger commenting about people judging others' appearance when upset in a light blue text box.