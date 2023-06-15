My name is Alban Kabashi and I wander through the streets of Helsinki as a photographer, unlocking the secrets of the happiest country. I will take you on a visual adventure, capturing my city at night in a cinematic appearance.



At night, Helsinki transforms into a captivating world of lights and shadows, weaving a tapestry of enchantment throughout the city. The bustling streets that were once filled with the rhythms of daily life take on a serene tranquility, creating a sense of calm that embraces both residents and visitors alike.

