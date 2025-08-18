Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chilling Footage From Jail Shows Bryan Kohberger With Red Hands As Inmates Torment Him
Bryan Kohberger in jail cell reaching for items on metal shelf with red hands visible in chilling footage.
Crime, Society

Chilling Footage From Jail Shows Bryan Kohberger With Red Hands As Inmates Torment Him

A disturbing video allegedly showing Bryan Kohberger pacing inside his prison cell with visibly red, irritated hands has surfaced online.

The clip launched a full-scale investigation by Idaho prison officials, who say the clip, if authentic, represents a serious security breach.

Kohberger, who last month received four consecutive life sentences for taking the lives of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears in the footage walking from one side of a stark jail cell to the other before placing an object on a shelf and staring down at his hands, which look unnaturally red.

Highlights
  • A video showing Bryan Kohberger in his jail cell with red, irritated hands has sparked an Idaho prison security investigation.
  • The Idaho Department of Correction warns the footage may be fake or AI-enhanced.
  • Kohberger faces relentless torment from inmates and reportedly fears for his life.
    A video allegedly showing Bryan Kohberger pacing in his prison cell with visibly red hands has gone viral

    Bryan Kohberger in an orange prison jumpsuit, sitting and looking ahead during a tense jail hearing.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

    It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral, garnering tens of thousands of views in a matter of hours. The video was allegedly captured at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, the same facility where the convicted criminal is currently being held.

    “We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter,” the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) said in a statement last Friday (August 15).

    Bryan Kohberger with red hands inside jail cell wearing white shirt and black pants walking on concrete floor.

    Image credits: NateNewsNow

    Authorities have yet to confirm the authenticity of the clip, cautioning that it may be either “fake or AI-enhanced.” 

    In an era where artificial intelligence can convincingly manipulate visuals and blur the lines between reality and fabrication, the IDOC has warned the public to view the footage with skepticism until a forensic analysis is completed.

    Bryan Kohberger inside jail cell with red hands, reaching for items while standing near a metal storage rack.

    Image credits: NateNewsNow

    Still, the department isn’t taking any chances. If the video turns out to be genuine, officials say it would represent a major breach of security protocols, one serious enough to warrant disciplinary action, up to and including termination and criminal prosecution.

    “Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct,” the IDOC added, revealing that internal memos were sent to staff in July specifically about issues like this.

    Kohberger has been relentlessly mocked and taunted by fellow inmates, and he is reportedly in fear for his life

    Bryan Kohberger in jail wearing white shirt with red hands standing near cell wall and belongings in a sparse prison setting

    Image credits: NateNewsNow

    The grainy, overhead footage appears to show Kohberger in standard prison garb, a white T-shirt and black pants, as he moves slowly within his cell. 

    At one point, he places an item on a makeshift rack before pausing to examine his own hands, which appear noticeably red and irritated.

    The vivid coloration has fueled speculation online, with many suggesting it could be the result of compulsive handwashing, potentially linked to his mounting paranoia and fear of being targeted behind bars.

    Bryan Kohberger in jail wearing a red outfit with red hands while surrounded by law enforcement officers.

    Image credits: TODAY

    According to reports, Kohberger has grown increasingly anxious during his incarceration. Sources familiar with the facility say the convicted criminal believes he is under constant assault from fellow inmates, and that he fears for his life.

    Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, confirmed the relentless harassment, noting that “the inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day through the vents in his cell.”

    Crime scene outside a house with police tape in foreground, related to Bryan Kohberger chilling footage in jail.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Responding to the reports, an Idaho Department of Correction spokesperson said:

    “We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting. Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison,” they said. 

    Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody.”

    In a controversial decision, Kohberger narrowly avoided capital punishment by accepting a plea deal

    Handprints with red stains on a glass window, reflecting chilling jail footage of Bryan Kohberger being tormented by inmates.

    Image credits: Moscow PD

    The footage’s emergence comes just weeks after Kohberger avoided capital punishment by accepting a plea deal, confessing to taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, as well as Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

    The four were found fatally wounded in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home on November 13, 2022.

    Jail room with scattered items on a white desk, highlighting a scene related to Bryan Kohberger with red hands.

    Image credits: Moscow PD

    Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, posted a harrowing message online in the days following the sentencing. She accused prosecutors of “blindsiding” the family with the deal and said Kohberger had beaten and stabbed her daughter repeatedly as she fought for her life.

    Group of young people smiling and posing on a porch, unrelated to chilling footage from jail showing Bryan Kohberger with red hands.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves

    During sentencing, prosecutors revealed the staggering level of preparation behind the crimes.

    Kohberger, who was pursuing a doctorate in criminology at the time, had studied crime scene processing and surveilled the victims’ home on at least 23 occasions prior to the attack.

    Bryan Kohberger sitting in jail cell with red hands while inmates torment him in chilling footage.

    Image credits: Moscow PD

    The Goncalves family had been vocal in demanding Kohberger be sentenced to a firing squad, not out of revenge, they said, but to ensure Kohberger endured the psychological weight of awaiting capital punishment.

    Now, with inmates tormenting him daily and his paranoia reportedly escalating, their wish may be coming true in an unexpected way.

    "Blood on his hands." Netizens took to social media to share their theories about the clip

    Comment from Cam Vs expressing a view on death penalty and injustice in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a comment by Jake Slavin saying he was caught red-handed with a hand emoji reacting to jail footage.

    Comment about Bryan Kohberger with red hands as inmates torment him in jail setting.

    Comment discussing Bryan Kohberger’s red hands, mentioning obsessive hand washing and use of soap bar in jail footage.

    Comment on social media by Louie Flores stating "Has blood on his hands" with 31 likes, related to Bryan Kohberger chilling jail footage.

    Comment by Kellie Jordan reacting with laughing and relieved emojis, discussing Bryan Kohberger's red hands in jail footage.

    Comment discussing Bryan Kohberger’s red hands caused by frequent washing, mentioning lotions and creams for relief.

    Comment by Ed Scanlan saying That scary look ...his eyes on a social media post about Bryan Kohberger with red hands in jail footage.

    Comment by Maria Makinen reading Look at his face also, displayed on a social media post.

    Wendy Staten Payne Garrard’s comment about Bryan Kohberger with red hands in jail as inmates torment him.

    Comment by Daniel Redmayne comparing a person to someone upset and throwing a controller during a Mario Kart game.

    Comment by Susan Little suggesting giving Bryan Kohberger the Dahmer treatment, with 11 likes.

    Comment from Tatyana Malyarenko Johnson stating That's prison justice baby, related to chilling footage from jail showing Bryan Kohberger with red hands as inmates torment him.

    Comment from Anri King expressing a wish for black eyes along with red hands in chilling footage of Bryan Kohberger in jail.

    Comment text from Melissa Lasnik describing someone as creepy and likening them to a serial killer mold origin.

    Comment from Kimberley Russell explaining red hands may indicate circulation problems linked to heart or kidney issues.

    Comment from Dennis Stewart in black bold text, stating “Dead man walking. It’s only a matter of time.” on light blue background.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over protection given to a suspect while victims lacked the same.

    Comment by Brian Ezell about jail footage mentioning Bryan Kohberger with red hands, discussing hand washing during trial.

    Alt text: Social media comment about tormenting inmates related to Bryan Kohberger with red hands in chilling jail footage.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    mysonhatesclowns avatar
    Antoinette the Red
    Antoinette the Red
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he is living in a Twilight Zone episode where he literally can't wash the blood off his hands because of the plea deal?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some places seek to underplay the m******r so as to avoid copycats and sensationalizing the crime. Here at BP we get a whole bunch of his pictures and one shot of the victims.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
