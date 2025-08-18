Chilling Footage From Jail Shows Bryan Kohberger With Red Hands As Inmates Torment Him

ADVERTISEMENT

A disturbing video allegedly showing Bryan Kohberger pacing inside his prison cell with visibly red, irritated hands has surfaced online.

The clip launched a full-scale investigation by Idaho prison officials, who say the clip, if authentic, represents a serious security breach.

Kohberger, who last month received four consecutive life sentences for taking the lives of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears in the footage walking from one side of a stark jail cell to the other before placing an object on a shelf and staring down at his hands, which look unnaturally red.

Highlights A video showing Bryan Kohberger in his jail cell with red, irritated hands has sparked an Idaho prison security investigation.

The Idaho Department of Correction warns the footage may be fake or AI-enhanced.

Kohberger faces relentless torment from inmates and reportedly fears for his life.

RELATED:

A video allegedly showing Bryan Kohberger pacing in his prison cell with visibly red hands has gone viral

Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral, garnering tens of thousands of views in a matter of hours. The video was allegedly captured at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, the same facility where the convicted criminal is currently being held.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter,” the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) said in a statement last Friday (August 15).

Image credits: NateNewsNow

Authorities have yet to confirm the authenticity of the clip, cautioning that it may be either “fake or AI-enhanced.”

In an era where artificial intelligence can convincingly manipulate visuals and blur the lines between reality and fabrication, the IDOC has warned the public to view the footage with skepticism until a forensic analysis is completed.

Image credits: NateNewsNow

Still, the department isn’t taking any chances. If the video turns out to be genuine, officials say it would represent a major breach of security protocols, one serious enough to warrant disciplinary action, up to and including termination and criminal prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct,” the IDOC added, revealing that internal memos were sent to staff in July specifically about issues like this.

Kohberger has been relentlessly mocked and taunted by fellow inmates, and he is reportedly in fear for his life

Image credits: NateNewsNow

ADVERTISEMENT

The grainy, overhead footage appears to show Kohberger in standard prison garb, a white T-shirt and black pants, as he moves slowly within his cell.

At one point, he places an item on a makeshift rack before pausing to examine his own hands, which appear noticeably red and irritated.

Videos appearing to show Bryan Kohberger in his prison cell have been spreading on social media. I asked IDOC about them. Here’s a statement I just received: “We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter. While we cannot yet confirm the veracity… pic.twitter.com/QKtj3xSiE0 — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) August 15, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The vivid coloration has fueled speculation online, with many suggesting it could be the result of compulsive handwashing, potentially linked to his mounting paranoia and fear of being targeted behind bars.

Image credits: TODAY

According to reports, Kohberger has grown increasingly anxious during his incarceration. Sources familiar with the facility say the convicted criminal believes he is under constant assault from fellow inmates, and that he fears for his life.

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, confirmed the relentless harassment, noting that “the inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day through the vents in his cell.”

Image credits: NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the reports, an Idaho Department of Correction spokesperson said:

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting. Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison,” they said.

“Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody.”

In a controversial decision, Kohberger narrowly avoided capital punishment by accepting a plea deal

Image credits: Moscow PD

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage’s emergence comes just weeks after Kohberger avoided capital punishment by accepting a plea deal, confessing to taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, as well as Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

The four were found fatally wounded in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho, home on November 13, 2022.

Image credits: Moscow PD

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, posted a harrowing message online in the days following the sentencing. She accused prosecutors of “blindsiding” the family with the deal and said Kohberger had beaten and stabbed her daughter repeatedly as she fought for her life.

Image credits: kayleegoncalves

During sentencing, prosecutors revealed the staggering level of preparation behind the crimes.

Kohberger, who was pursuing a doctorate in criminology at the time, had studied crime scene processing and surveilled the victims’ home on at least 23 occasions prior to the attack.

Image credits: Moscow PD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Goncalves family had been vocal in demanding Kohberger be sentenced to a firing squad, not out of revenge, they said, but to ensure Kohberger endured the psychological weight of awaiting capital punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with inmates tormenting him daily and his paranoia reportedly escalating, their wish may be coming true in an unexpected way.

“Blood on his hands.” Netizens took to social media to share their theories about the clip

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT