16 Y.O. Shares Screenshots Of Conversation With Immature Manager Who Expected Him To Work When He Was Unavailable

Some bosses and managers live in their own world of numbers, targets and scheduling, forgetting that they work with people who have lives outside of work and conversations with them seem to lead nowhere.

This 16-year-old had this kind of pointless conversation with his boss when he got irritated she expressed her dissatisfaction that he was not available to work 2 days in advance and he tried to explain that her poor scheduling skills were not his problem.

This 16-year-old quit his job over text and the manager’s responses left readers confused

The redditor JJTravels is a 16-year-old American high school student and like many of his peers, he had a part-time job to earn a bit of extra money. His boss is a woman in her 40s that the teen described as incompetent in the comments.

The 16-year-old recently quit his job and the text conversation with the boss that led to it went viral on Reddit, gathering over 80k upvotes in just a day.

First of all, the manager asked the teen to work 2 days in advance and because he said he couldn’t, she responded with an “ugh”

It all started when the Original Poster’s (OP) boss texted him asking if he could work 2 days from then. Turns out, the teen already had plans and would be out of town, to which the boss responded with an “Ugh.”

This response rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, because first of all, it is childish in a lot of contexts, and coming from a manager it was very unprofessional, because how do you respond to that?

Many people said that they wouldn’t have continued the conversation, but the teen explained that this wasn’t the first time his boss had reacted to him not being able to work with an “ugh” and he was truly annoyed, so that is why he continued trying to convince his boss it wasn’t his problem and he couldn’t be blamed for it.

This was seen as unprofessional, so some people would have stopped the conversation here

The manager explained that she was contacting the OP because he didn’t mark in the system that he wasn’t available. Well, at the time when he was supposed to mark it, he was probably available, but since the schedule was already published and he wasn’t supposed to be working, he made plans.

It didn’t occur to the teen that there could be more changes made as the schedule was supposed to be finalized a week in advance, but he learnt that the boss just didn’t put in a person to close on Thursday and was now asking him to do it.

But it’s not the first time the teen had received such a message, so he just let his frustration out

The conversation went on like this for a while: the OP was trying to explain the boss’ incompetence and the boss kept saying that the teen had poor communication skills and that is why it made it harder for her to make a schedule.

The second half of the conversation got weird. Someone in the comments actually compared it with a conversation with a chatbot because the boss kept asking the OP to update his availability, which he actually did with the first message, so that was confusing.

Eventually the teen gave his 2 weeks notice and the boss accepted it, asking to not be contacted again.

The conversation wasn’t leading anywhere and was filled with accusations from both sides

Redditors found the whole conversation bizarre and unnecessary, but as mentioned above, the manager had already shown attitude previously, so the teen just let out his frustration. Others thought that the manager actually was lying about not finishing the schedule on time and was trying to find someone to cover for a coworker that was not going to show up. There was also a theory mentioned that the manager just didn’t like the OP and went into the conversation ready to get rid of him.

It’s not surprising that the teen decided to quit his job, because surveys show that among the top 3 reasons why people leave their jobs, they mention feeling disrespected. Also, the results showed that younger people are more likely to quit.

Not only that, but the OP is becoming an exception these days, because less teens are getting jobs. According to Statista, the percentage of teenagers who were working and were in school at the same time started dropping from 1998, when it was 31, to 19.4 in 2021.

So eventually the teen decided it was not worth it and quit

Lauren Bauer, the co-author of the study by the Hamilton Project and Brookings Institution, said that high school is more intense nowadays and there is less time to squeeze in a job. The study also found that there is more competition for low-wage work as more older workers are searching for similar jobs.

The teen didn’t express that he was too worried about losing the job, so it might benefit him because the study suggests that “prioritizing education over early work experience can increase the prospects for good job outcomes later in life.”

Despite that, leaving your job like that isn’t pleasant, but sometimes you have to stand up for yourself. But do you think the OP was being too confrontational? Do you think that because it was a recurring situation, the teen’s reaction is justifiable? What do you think about the manager’s responses? Do you find them odd? Let us know your reaction to the conversation in the comments.

