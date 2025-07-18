Amid Coldplay Scandal, Sleuths Uncover CEO’s Past Comments About HR Chief He Was Caught Kissing

ADVERTISEMENT

The personal implosion of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught cheating on his wife with the company’s newly appointed Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert, continues.

What began as a lighthearted moment on the stadium’s kiss cam has turned into a full-blown PR disaster after internet sleuths revealed their identities to the world.

Far from slowing down, netizens are now unearthing deleted posts, workplace conflicts, and the CEO’s personal words about his co-worker.

RELATED:

Netizens unearth messages from Astronomer’s CEO to the CPO he hired and later cheated on his wife with

Share icon

Image credits: New York Stock Exchange

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post seven months ago.

“Yeah, more like fostering diverse relationships within the office,” one user wrote.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Coldplay (@coldplay)

“Collaborative workplaces? Bro was collaborating a little too hard,” another added.

The ridicule quickly escalated, with netizens now calling the scandal “ColdplayGate” and picking apart Byron’s professional profile line by line.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was once a polished profile full of executive accomplishments became a magnet for mockery, with commenters flooding the page to ask whether “team-building” now included concert hookups.

Share icon

Image credits: Twitter/Pop Base

The backlash grew so intense that Byron ultimately deleted his LinkedIn account altogether.

Cabot’s professional presence, on the other hand, has gone dark. Her posts stopped, both personal and company-related, as her role as CPO of Astronomer continues to be questioned.

“You’re literally the head of HR and this is what you’re doing? Girl,” one commenter wrote. “This is not what ‘collaboration’ means.”

Share icon

Image credits: Twitter/CollinRugg

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond shaming the couple for their secret relationship, the social media storm now threatens the public image of Astronomer as a whole.

Once a respected data analytics services provider, the company is now associated almost exclusively with scandal, mockery, and—making matters worse—completely fabricated statements made by netizens with the sole purpose of making the hole in which Byron finds himself even deeper.

Fake apologies in Byron’s name started circulating in the hours after the video went viral

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being “toxic,” says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post. The married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company’s HR chief at a Coldplay concert. “The text groups and… pic.twitter.com/n5FMwINXhl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Linkedin

For instance, a fake apology statement started circulating online, further muddying the waters and adding a new layer of chaos to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage,” the fake statement read.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”

Image credits: Astronomer

The statement ended with a painfully on the nose quote from Coldplay’s Fix You, which confirmed the fabricated nature of the post, but not before it managed to fool a large number of users.

Still, the point was made. People are now waiting for the real Byron to come forward and address the scandal directly, but no official statement has been issued by him or the company.

Netizens found Byron’s wife Facebook, and noticed she removed her husband’s last name from her profile

Share icon

Image credits: salesforceventures.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the chaos, the spotlight has also turned to Byron’s wife, who has emerged as a figure of widespread public sympathy. Social media users quickly found her Facebook account and flooded it with messages of support and encouragement.

“This is a terrible circumstance. I don’t know you but I’m wishing you the best and much love,” one commenter wrote.

“Girl, dump his a** and get a good lawyer. You’re too much of a baddie to deal with this,” another added.

And “dump him” she did, at least according to internet speculation.

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook

In the days following the incident, Byron’s wife appeared to quietly remove his last name from her Facebook profile.

Users believe Byron’s wife was betrayed not only by her husband but also by many members of the company who may have helped cover up the affair, keeping it an open secret within Astronomer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s one thing to cheat,” someone wrote. “It’s another to have half the office covering for you.”

With the fallout showing no signs of slowing down, the reputation of everyone involved hangs in the balance.

“This guy is toast.” Netizens stopped at nothing to reveal information about the CEO

Share icon

Image credits: bigmama_young

Share icon

Image credits: joshsisley

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dany

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JoeMayo55

Share icon

Image credits: LaLaquica

Share icon

Image credits: tanizefc

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Done00710063

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DamicoLori62349

Share icon

Image credits: dneelo

Share icon

Image credits: roxanaraduc

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: UserNameSent

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: pho_nen

Share icon

Image credits: NatCatNFT