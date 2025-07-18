Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Amid Coldplay Scandal, Sleuths Uncover CEO’s Past Comments About HR Chief He Was Caught Kissing
Man and woman embracing at night, related to CEO comments and HR chief in Coldplay scandal investigation.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Amid Coldplay Scandal, Sleuths Uncover CEO’s Past Comments About HR Chief He Was Caught Kissing

The personal implosion of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught cheating on his wife with the company’s newly appointed Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert, continues. 

What began as a lighthearted moment on the stadium’s kiss cam has turned into a full-blown PR disaster after internet sleuths revealed their identities to the world.

Far from slowing down, netizens are now unearthing deleted posts, workplace conflicts, and the CEO’s personal words about his co-worker.

    Netizens unearth messages from Astronomer’s CEO to the CPO he hired and later cheated on his wife with

    Man in a suit speaking during a broadcast, discussing CEO's past comments and HR chief amid Coldplay scandal.

    Image credits: New York Stock Exchange

    “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post seven months ago.

    “Yeah, more like fostering diverse relationships within the office,” one user wrote.

    “Collaborative workplaces? Bro was collaborating a little too hard,” another added.

    The ridicule quickly escalated, with netizens now calling the scandal “ColdplayGate” and picking apart Byron’s professional profile line by line.

    What was once a polished profile full of executive accomplishments became a magnet for mockery, with commenters flooding the page to ask whether “team-building” now included concert hookups.

    Couple embracing and smiling at night, spotlight highlighting CEO and HR chief amid Coldplay scandal discussion.

    Image credits: Twitter/Pop Base

    The backlash grew so intense that Byron ultimately deleted his LinkedIn account altogether.

    Cabot’s professional presence, on the other hand, has gone dark. Her posts stopped, both personal and company-related, as her role as CPO of Astronomer continues to be questioned.

    “You’re literally the head of HR and this is what you’re doing? Girl,” one commenter wrote. “This is not what ‘collaboration’ means.”

    Man hugging woman on stage with a large circular screen in the background amid Coldplay scandal and CEO controversy.

    Image credits: Twitter/CollinRugg

    Beyond shaming the couple for their secret relationship, the social media storm now threatens the public image of Astronomer as a whole. 

    Once a respected data analytics services provider, the company is now associated almost exclusively with scandal, mockery, and—making matters worse—completely fabricated statements made by netizens with the sole purpose of making the hole in which Byron finds himself even deeper.

    Fake apologies in Byron’s name started circulating in the hours after the video went viral

    Smiling man outdoors wearing a light blue shirt, related to CEO comments about HR chief amid Coldplay scandal investigation.

    Image credits: Linkedin

    For instance, a fake apology statement started circulating online, further muddying the waters and adding a new layer of chaos to the situation.

    “What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage,” the fake statement read.

    “I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”

    Blonde woman smiling in professional headshot, related to CEO and HR chief amid Coldplay scandal discussions.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    The statement ended with a painfully on the nose quote from Coldplay’s Fix You, which confirmed the fabricated nature of the post, but not before it managed to fool a large number of users.

    Still, the point was made. People are now waiting for the real Byron to come forward and address the scandal directly, but no official statement has been issued by him or the company.

    Netizens found Byron’s wife Facebook, and noticed she removed her husband’s last name from her profile

    Man in green sweater and woman in black jacket smiling, related to CEO and HR chief scandal update.

    Image credits: salesforceventures.com

    Amid the chaos, the spotlight has also turned to Byron’s wife, who has emerged as a figure of widespread public sympathy. Social media users quickly found her Facebook account and flooded it with messages of support and encouragement.

    “This is a terrible circumstance. I don’t know you but I’m wishing you the best and much love,” one commenter wrote.

    “Girl, dump his a** and get a good lawyer. You’re too much of a baddie to deal with this,” another added.

    And “dump him” she did, at least according to internet speculation.

    Image credits: Facebook

    In the days following the incident, Byron’s wife appeared to quietly remove his last name from her Facebook profile.

    Users believe Byron’s wife was betrayed not only by her husband but also by many members of the company who may have helped cover up the affair, keeping it an open secret within Astronomer.

    “It’s one thing to cheat,” someone wrote. “It’s another to have half the office covering for you.”

    With the fallout showing no signs of slowing down, the reputation of everyone involved hangs in the balance.

    “This guy is toast.” Netizens stopped at nothing to reveal information about the CEO

    Tweet by verified user BIGmama replying to a news post about Coldplay scandal and CEO's past comments on HR chief incident.

    Image credits: bigmama_young

    Tweet by Josh Sisley responding about CEO trust amid Coldplay scandal involving CEO's past comments about HR chief.

    Image credits: joshsisley

    Tweet about Coldplay scandal reacting to CEO caught kissing HR chief during concert, highlighting cheating and public shame.

    Image credits: dany

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing inappropriate behavior lawsuits amid Coldplay scandal involving CEO and HR chief comments.

    Image credits: JoeMayo55

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing offsite events with laughing emojis amid Coldplay scandal discussion.

    Image credits: LaLaquica

    Tweet criticizing choice of cheating partner, linked to Coldplay scandal and CEO’s past comments about HR chief he was caught kissing.

    Image credits: tanizefc

    Twitter comment about HR job opening amid Coldplay scandal involving CEO and HR chief past comments and incident.

    Image credits: Done00710063

    Tweet by Lori Damico commenting on HR suspicions amid Coldplay scandal involving CEO's past comments and actions.

    Image credits: DamicoLori62349

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a news post about a CEO caught kissing the HR chief amid Coldplay scandal.

    Image credits: dneelo

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing CEO's past comments about HR chief amidst Coldplay scandal exposure.

    Image credits: roxanaraduc

    Twitter post by user 4EverSarah commenting amid Coldplay scandal involving CEO and HR chief kissing incident.

    Image credits: UserNameSent

    User tweet saying “Can’t trust HR” in a comment related to Coldplay scandal and CEO’s past remarks about HR chief.

    Image credits: pho_nen

    Screenshot of a social media reply about Coldplay scandal and CEO’s past comments on HR chief kissing incident.

    Image credits: NatCatNFT

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

