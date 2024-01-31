ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like the ‘90s were just yesterday: a time when many people used pagers, played Tetris, and were always tuned in to MTV. It's hard to believe that more than 30 years have passed, and everything has changed so drastically. Today, we have high-speed Internet, instant messaging services, and social networks where we can publish hundreds of photos a day.

However, the images we decided to feature in this post are true gems. Behind each of them is a story that evokes different emotions. We're talking about rare photos of celebrities, either movies, sports, or music stars. Do you still remember what they looked like back then? Scroll down and let us know what you loved about the ‘90s the most.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
BoredPanda
Bored Panda Recommends
We’ve got a feeling you’ll like these pieces, too:
#2

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jessicaspecht avatar
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so happy he's gotten his life straightened out and is happy with a family.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Macaulay Culkin And Joe Pesci

Macaulay Culkin And Joe Pesci

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Matthew Mcconaughey

Matthew Mcconaughey

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Sarah Jessica Parker And Robert Downey Jr.

Sarah Jessica Parker And Robert Downey Jr.

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Bruce Willis And Demi Moore

Bruce Willis And Demi Moore

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears And Ryan Gosling

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears And Ryan Gosling

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Kate Hudson And Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson And Goldie Hawn

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Winona Ryder, Jodie Foster And Julia Roberts

Winona Ryder, Jodie Foster And Julia Roberts

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Gianni Versace And Sylvester Stallone

Gianni Versace And Sylvester Stallone

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Johnny Depp And Kate Moss

Johnny Depp And Kate Moss

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Princess Diana

Princess Diana

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Winona Ryder And Matt Damon

Winona Ryder And Matt Damon

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Aaliyah

Aaliyah

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Michael Jackson And Madonna

Michael Jackson And Madonna

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Joaquin Phoenix And Liv Tyler

Joaquin Phoenix And Liv Tyler

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Liz Hurley And Hugh Grant

Liz Hurley And Hugh Grant

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Al Pacino

Al Pacino

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

David Bowie

David Bowie

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Leonardo Dicaprio And Brad Pitt

Leonardo Dicaprio And Brad Pitt

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Will Smith

Will Smith

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Janet Jackson And Tupac

Janet Jackson And Tupac

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Snoop Dog And Tupac

Snoop Dog And Tupac

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Christian Bale

Christian Bale

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

David Bowie

David Bowie

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Paul Walker

Paul Walker

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet

Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Monica Bellucci And Vincent Cassel

Monica Bellucci And Vincent Cassel

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Denzel And John David Washington

Denzel And John David Washington

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Bruce Willis And Demi Moore

Bruce Willis And Demi Moore

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Jennifer Lopez And Puff Diddy

Jennifer Lopez And Puff Diddy

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Jim Carrey And Cameron Diaz

Jim Carrey And Cameron Diaz

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Antonio Banderas And Sarah Jessica Parker

Antonio Banderas And Sarah Jessica Parker

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Paul Walker

Paul Walker

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Gia Carangi

Gia Carangi

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Naomi Campbell And Tyra Banks

Naomi Campbell And Tyra Banks

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Christian Slater And Winona Ryder

Christian Slater And Winona Ryder

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

James Franco

James Franco

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Sandra Bullock And Matthew Mcconaughey

Sandra Bullock And Matthew Mcconaughey

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Maria Grazia Cucinotta

Maria Grazia Cucinotta

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Tyra Banks And John Singleton

Tyra Banks And John Singleton

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Kirsten Dunst And Jake Gyllenhaal

Kirsten Dunst And Jake Gyllenhaal

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

90scelebvibes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!