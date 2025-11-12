“Gone Too Soon”: Celebrity Chef Loses Her Life At 43 In Tragic Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned TV personality and chef Mynie Steffens has sadly passed away following an unexpected helicopter crash.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 10, near Patensie in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, where the 43-year-old was reportedly piloting the aircraft herself.

Fans and friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, with one user writing, “Sad to lose such a lively person, every God-given day she made the very best of it… Rest in peace Mynie, you will certainly be missed.”

Highlights Beloved South African chef and TV personality Mynie Steffens tragically passed away at 43 following a helicopter accident.

She was personally piloting the aircraft, with three years of flying experience, during a farm operation when the tragedy occurred.

Fans and colleagues mourned her loss, remembering Mynie’s “passion” for food and her kindness toward everyone around her.

RELATED:

Beloved chef and TV personality Mynie Steffens tragically passed away following a helicopter accident

Celebrity chef sitting on steps outside red door, smiling and surrounded by three small dogs on a sunny day.

Share icon

Image credits: meatmynie

ADVERTISEMENT

Mynie Steffens, the beloved co-host of the popular cooking show Speel met Vuur and author of a cookbook by the same name, was well-known across South Africa.

Apart from being a celebrated chef and television personality, she was also a licensed pilot.

According to multiple reports, Mynie was piloting a helicopter around 8 a.m. local time, spraying pesticides over a citrus farm when the aircraft became entangled in power lines.

Celebrity chef cooking on a grill outdoors, smiling and preparing food under a clear blue sky in a natural setting.

Share icon

Image credits: meatmynie

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) stated that the aircraft collided with the power lines shortly before crashing to the ground, claiming the life of the chef.

The organization said in a public statement that the “helicopter itself was substantially damaged” due to the impact with the ground.

The deceased 43-year-old was best known for co-hosting the cooking show Speel met Vuur

ADVERTISEMENT

Female celebrity chef with short blonde hair sits near flames, promoting a fire-themed cookbook titled Mynie Plays with Fire.

Share icon

Image credits: meatmynie

Comment mentioning a tribute to a celebrity chef who passed away, expressing a wish for the best tasting dishes in heaven.

“Information that is at our disposal indicates that the pilot was conducting a pest control operation flight when the helicopter struck power lines and crashed.”

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, Steffens did not survive the impact.

Images obtained by local media showed the wrecked helicopter lying amid the fields, torn apart from the collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity chef wearing sunglasses, with short hairstyle, smiling outdoors at a sunny location with tents in background.

Share icon

Image credits: meatmynie

Comment from Debby Fielding expressing sadness over the loss of a famous chef and TV host in a tragic accident.

The South African Police Service has opened an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

The incident has also prompted authorities to review safety protocols for aerial operations in the area.

The helicopter had reportedly “struck power lines,” leading to the fatal crash

Wreckage of a car accident in a rural area surrounded by trees and dry grass, related to celebrity chef tragic accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Exec Ops

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Vicki Crouch warning about helicopters and small engine planes, related to celebrity chef tragic accident concerns.

Steffens had earned her Private Pilot License (PPC) on November 7, 2022, from a South African flying training school called Heli Pilot.

Her license permitted her to operate an aircraft for personal and non-commercial purposes only.

Many fans of the late chef expressed their condolences and heartfelt tributes online.

One user wrote, “I am so sorry to hear that she was a fantastic person. Sorry for the loss of her family.”

Man inspecting blue helicopter outdoors in bright daylight, related to celebrity chef tragic accident news.

Share icon

Image credits: meatmynie

Comment from David Johnson reflecting on risks of helicopter crop spraying and a celebrity chef’s tragic accident at 43.

Another expressed, “Dearest Mynie, biggest most beautiful soul. You always made everyone laugh and feel good. Rest in peace my friend. Lots of love and comfort for her people.”

“May the memories of her passion for cooking and inspiring others bring comfort to those who loved her,” a third added.

“Rest in peace Mynie… God came to fetch another beautiful flower.. This is so heartbreaking..”

Mynie had three years of experience flying private aircraft after earning her Private Pilot License in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mynie Steffens (@meatmynie)

Steffens’ cooking show aired on the South African network VIA TV, which she co-hosted with her high school friend, Aldi van der Walt.

According to reports, the two had lost touch after school but reconnected 16 years later to create the now-popular show.

Following her childhood friend’s passing, Aldi spoke with IOL, expressing her grief and describing it as a “tragic loss.”

“Mynie lived life to the full. She was always full of ideas that had transformed into successful endeavours, and then executing that with success, winning over people as she went along.”

Celebrity chef sitting on a couch with a dog, wearing a black jacket, in a room with red walls.

Share icon

Image credits: meatmynie

Comment expressing sorrow over the tragic accident and loss of a celebrity chef at 43 years old.

“She could make time for people from every walk of life, and that was her priority. She had a big heart, gentle soul, the glue that kept people together,” Walt continued.

Steffens’ friend concluded, saying, “Nothing was ever too big a job or effort to make something happen. She had patience and kindness coupled with humour, and that made her irresistible to people.”

Mynie was described as having “a big heart and a gentle soul” by her co-host and high school friend

Wreckage of small aircraft in grassy field surrounded by trees, related to celebrity chef tragic accident news.

Share icon

Image credits: Exec Ops

“I will miss my friend. Her absence will be felt by many.”

The private security company, Exec Ops, which also responded to the scene, told IOL, “Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and ongoing investigations, no further details can be shared at this stage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Even VIA TV network paid tribute to the late chef, writing in a Facebook post, “Rest in peace, Mynie Steffens. You were adventurous until the end… You showed us all how to approach life with curiosity and bravery. Sleep softly.”

“I watched her videos… This makes me so sad, heartbroken like I knew her,” wrote one user

Comment expressing condolences about a celebrity chef’s passion for cooking and inspiring others after a tragic accident.

Comment expressing grief over celebrity chef's tragic accident, remembering her cooking skills and offering prayers for her family.

Comment on social media mentioning a celebrity chef related to tragic accident news, expressing recognition and sorrow.

Comment from Kate Whitehead expressing concern about the safety of women in helicopter accidents, heart reaction visible.

Comment by Don Uno stating Helicopter NEVER a good idea in a light blue speech bubble.

Comment from Dean Michaels expressing condolences to the family of the celebrity chef lost in tragic accident at 43.

Comment reading Bad year for TV Chefs, expressing sympathy over celebrity chef losses in tragic accidents.

Comment expressing sorrow and tribute to celebrity chef who lost her life at 43 in a tragic accident.

Comment expressing grief over celebrity chef's passing, mentioning she was one of a kind and deeply missed by friends.

Celebrity chef sharing a heartfelt message of condolence following the tragic accident and sudden loss at age 43.

Comment expressing sadness over a celebrity chef gone too soon after a tragic accident at age 43.

Comment expressing condolences for a celebrity chef who lost her life at 43 in a tragic accident.

Comment by Charles Roos stating that a person cannot be both a crop sprayer and a chef, highlighting the phrase celebrity chef.