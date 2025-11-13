Happy birthday to Whoopi Goldberg , Jimmy Kimmel , and Gerard Butler ! November 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Talk Show Host Whoopi Goldberg, 70 Renowned for her groundbreaking versatility, American actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg has consistently pushed boundaries in film and television. Her career highlights include an Academy Award for Ghost and co-hosting The View, solidifying her EGOT status.



She also voiced iconic characters in animated films like The Lion King.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Whoopi Goldberg worked as a mortuary beautician in New York City.

RELATED:

#2 Comedian and Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel, 58 An American television host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel became a household name as the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Known for his sharp wit, he has also frequently hosted the Academy Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.



Little-known fact: Kimmel is a practicing Catholic and served as an altar boy for seven years in his youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actor Gerard Butler, 56 Renowned for his commanding screen presence and rugged masculinity, Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler has carved out a dynamic career across action, drama, and animated features. His intense portrayal of King Leonidas in 300 brought him global fame, while he also voiced Stoick the Vast in the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Butler is also a hands-on film producer for many of his action thrillers, demonstrating his deep involvement in filmmaking.



Little-known fact: Before becoming an actor, he was fired from his job as a trainee lawyer due to frequent absences.

#4 Race Car Driver Lando Norris, 26 British racing driver Lando Norris, known for his dynamic presence and competitive spirit, quickly rose through motorsport ranks to become a fan favorite. Making his Formula One debut in 2019, he consistently challenged for podiums. In 2024, Norris achieved his maiden Grand Prix victory and secured the runner-up position in the F1 World Drivers’ Championship, establishing himself among the sport's elite.



Little-known fact: Despite his racing career, Lando Norris initially tried horse riding, quad biking, and motorcycle riding before focusing on karting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Tennis Player Emma Raducanu, 23 A fierce competitive spirit and poised demeanor define British professional tennis player Emma Raducanu, who quickly rose to prominence with her historic 2021 US Open triumph. She became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title, captivating audiences worldwide, and later reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 10.



Little-known fact: Emma Raducanu achieved A* in mathematics and A in economics in her A-Levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Singer and Songwriter Julia Michaels, 32 Crafted for heartfelt lyrics, American singer and songwriter Julia Michaels rose to prominence with her honest pop sensibilities. Her debut single “Issues” earned multi-platinum certification, and she has written numerous chart-topping songs for other major artists. Michaels continues to shape pop music with her distinctive voice.



Little-known fact: Her father changed his name from Juan Manuel Cavazos to John Michaels to pursue an acting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actor Matt Bennett, 34 Known for his engaging presence on screen and behind the DJ booth, American actor and DJ Matt Bennett first captured audiences as Robbie Shapiro on the hit series Victorious. He has since expanded his career into music, touring with popular nostalgic DJ sets. Bennett consistently brings a unique energy to his diverse projects.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on an acting career, Matt Bennett originally aspired to become an inventor.

#8 Comedian and Actor Kevin Bridges, 39 Recognized for his keen observational humor, Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges rose to prominence with his critically acclaimed 2009 appearance on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow. His career is marked by record-breaking national tours and multiple best-selling stand-up DVDs.



Little-known fact: He booked his first open mic spot by emailing The Stand Comedy Club at 2 AM after reading Frank Skinner's autobiography.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actor Steve Zahn, 58 With a career marked by versatility and genuine performances, American actor Steve Zahn consistently delivers memorable characters. He is known for acclaimed roles in films like Reality Bites and That Thing You Do!, alongside his Emmy-nominated turn in the series The White Lotus. Beyond acting, he also engages in local community theater.



Little-known fact: He co-founded the Malaparte theater company with actor Ethan Hawke.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Actress and Singer Monique Coleman, 45 An American actress and dancer, Monique Coleman captured widespread attention as Taylor McKessie in the High School Musical film series. Her expressive performances extended to a fourth-place finish on Dancing with the Stars. Coleman also champions youth advocacy through her role as a UN Youth Champion.



Little-known fact: Her character in High School Musical actively disliked jocks, but Monique Coleman was actually a cheerleader during her own high school days.