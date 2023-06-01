My name is Jeremy and I am a graphic designer and art director with over 10 years of experience in the industry. Working both client and agency side in Sydney, London and Medellin, I have designed and consulted for both big brands and smaller-scale businesses across a range of industries – from IT and recruitment to advertising and media.

For this post, however, I wanted to explore the realms of AI. I created a series of images depicting celebrities if they were together now and had mini versions of themselves! Hope you enjoy it!

More info: Instagram