My name is Jeremy and I am a graphic designer and art director with over 10 years of experience in the industry. Working both client and agency side in Sydney, London and Medellin, I have designed and consulted for both big brands and smaller-scale businesses across a range of industries – from IT and recruitment to advertising and media.

For this post, however, I wanted to explore the realms of AI. I created a series of images depicting celebrities if they were together now and had mini versions of themselves! Hope you enjoy it! 

More info: Instagram

#1

Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves

#2

Taylor Swift And Harry Styles

#3

Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson

#4

Rachel Mcadams And Ryan Gosling

#5

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield

#6

Winona Ryder And Johnny Depp

#7

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber

#8

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

#9

Mila Kunis And Macaulay Culkin

#10

Miss Piggy And Kermit The Frog From "The Muppets"

#11

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner

#12

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson

