Entitled Bridezilla Demands Friend Plan And Contribute To Her Wedding, Doesn’t Invite Her

Your friends should be the last people you would expect to exploit you. No, scratch that; they shouldn’t even be on the list.

So when Reddit user FandomLuver-101 was asked to plan and contribute financially to her friend’s wedding, she couldn’t believe it because she wasn’t even invited in the first place.

Later, the woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Entitled People‘ to vent about the whole ordeal, and it serves as a perfect reminder that you need to surround yourself with folks who care about you and respect your boundaries, not the ones who see you as a convenient resource just to fulfill their own needs and desires.

Planning a wedding is a tall order

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Especially when it’s for your ‘friend’ who didn’t even invite you to it

As her story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the discussion in the comments

After meeting with the fiancé, she posted a few updates on the situation

Image credits: Cássio Jardim (not the actual photo)

The final update revealed that the bride’s life started to fall apart

Image credits: Agung Pandit Wiguna (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Samantha Gades (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FandomLuver-101

People couldn’t believe a grown-up would behave like this