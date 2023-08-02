Bride Pays $3,000 For The Worst Wedding Photos She’s Ever Seen, Shares Them On TikTok

Nowadays, most people have some sort of camera on them at all times. We’re always ready to snap a selfie or take a quick pic of that adorable dog we saw while walking to work. But for special occasions, such as weddings, it’s worth it to spring for a professional photographer to ensure that we’ll have photos memorializing that day that we can display for the rest of our lives.

Unfortunately for one woman, however, seeing the pictures from her wedding was an absolute nightmare. Below, you’ll find videos that TikToker @anotherbabblingbrooke shared online, featuring the “worst wedding photos [she’s] ever seen.”

After spending thousands of dollars on wedding photos, this newlywed was shocked by what she received

Now, she’s sharing the terrible photos online

“Wanna see some of the worst first dance wedding photos I’ve ever seen in my entire life? Well, I got you covered because they’re mine.

So the long short of it is we got our photos back, I was absolutely floored because they’re out of focus, the other photographer’s in them. They’re just bad, all the way around bad.

So I did what any dissatisfied customer would do and told her that I wasn’t happy with them, but that I thought we could fix that. Sadly, I was mistaken. All it really did was really pissed her off, I still haven’t gotten my stuff that I have been owed. Mind you, I paid this woman $3,000.”

“And when I say they’re bad photos, I mean, this is the quality, the downloaded quality, of the image of our first dance, of which she only gave us three photos.”

“Or look at this absolute stunner. Look how beautiful I look.”

Brooke first posted a video asking for help, to see if she could do anything about the unflattering photos

She then continued sharing the awful pictures to make light of the situation

“This photo specifically will live in my mind no matter how hard I try to scrub it out. Little context for what’s going on in this situation: instead of corsages, I handmade all of my 6 aunts, my mom, mother-in-law and my grandma handmade bracelets. I would show that to you, but the photographer didn’t take any photos of the bracelets that I handed out.

But instead, she did capture this lovely set of images. So here’s the photo that really made me feel really bad about myself.”

“And we’re gonna continue on with this weird cropping thing that she keeps doing. This is the photo that she gave me. She cut them out like this. This is the frame that she took. I did not edit this.”

“This is what I call the ‘piece de resistance’. This is Kylie. She’s one of my bridesmaids. We have we have matching foot tattoos. At her wedding, we took a picture of us with our matching tattoos. So we did that here. We told her before she took this photo too, that this is what we were doing. This is the photo she gave me.”

“I didn’t crop it like that, she did. And then when I asked her, ‘Why don’t you have our foot in it?’ She goes, ‘Oh, scroll down, there’s one with your foot.'”

“She will not answer my husband’s phone calls, my mother-in-law’s phone calls, she told me I’m not allowed to contact her other than email, which I have.

We got married in October. It’s now May. I’m still dissatisfied with the photos. They’re out of focus. I don’t have very many photos of our guests that attended. Actually, almost everybody came from out of state. My maid of honor was from out of the country, and I have one photo with her and it’s blurry.

And so I just don’t even know what to do at this point. Any help would be welcomed. I still want to cry about it every single day. And I pretty much do. Part of me is really glad that she hasn’t emailed me back because her first email was brutal.”

You can hear Brooke explain what’s happening in some of the photos right here

She also shared that the photographer didn’t edit the photos like she promised to

Photography is one of the most important, and most expensive, elements of many weddings today

We all know there are a million things to juggle and consider when planning a wedding. The venue, the food, the attire, the cake, the music, the invitations, the decorations, and more. But in this day and age, when we’re obsessed with documenting our lives more than ever, a great photographer is also a key component to any successful wedding. According to The Knot, 88% of couples hired a professional photographer to capture their big day in 2022, and couples spent an average of $2,600 on their photos. In fact, this was the fourth most expensive vendor or service that most couples paid for.

When determining which photographer would be best for their special day, 74% of couples said price was the most important factor. And depending on what exactly the photographer will be shooting, prices can vary greatly. For example, some may photograph the rehearsal dinner, preparing for the ceremony, the ceremony itself and the reception, while others may not cover as much time. It’s important for brides and grooms-to-be to discuss what exactly they envision before booking a photographer to ensure that they’ll be satisfied with the end result. But unfortunately, it’s quite common for brides to be disappointed with their photos.

Unfortunately, it’s common for brides to be unimpressed with their wedding pics, but there are ways to prevent disappointment

According to Rocheal Photography, one in three brides actually has some regrets about their wedding photos. Some of the most common issues are that they didn’t have enough time for taking photos, they forgot to request certain shots from their photographer or their photographer’s camera had some sort of technical issue. But lucky for anyone out there who’s planning to tie the knot soon, Rocheal says that these problems are usually preventable. When planning out your big day, be sure to budget in time for photos, perhaps even more than you expect to need. It’s much better to have too much time than to be stressed and rushed.

It’s also crucial to communicate prior to the day of. Send your photographer a list of photos you know you want, and they can be sure to capture them on the big day, even if you forget to request them in the moment. Camera malfunctions are a bit less predictable, but Rocheal says that any professional photographer should come prepared for anything, with extra memory cards, an extra hard drive, and two cameras. But if you’re really unhappy with your photos once you finally receive them from the photographer, there are a few courses of action you can take. Erin Celletti at Brides.com recommends first taking a deep breath and keeping some perspective. We tend to be overly critical of ourselves, so even if you don’t love the photos at first, get a second opinion. Don’t jump to sending an angry email to the photographer before first calming down and trying to review the photos with an open mind.

Worst case scenario, couples can always have their wedding photos retaken

Newlyweds might also need to get creative when it comes to turning their wedding photos into masterpieces. Have you seen how they look in black and white? Have you reached out to the photographer to see if they can edit them in slightly different ways at all? If you’ve exhausted every other avenue and you’re still unhappy, you can always retake them. It won’t be exactly the same as having photos from your special day, but having a photoshoot you love and will be proud to display for the rest of your life will be worth it. If you and your partner still have your wedding day attire, feel free to get all dressed up again and have a shoot with a photographer who makes you feel comfortable and who has an excellent portfolio.

Shocked viewers shared their thoughts on the photos, urging Brooke to leave reviews or even sue the photographer