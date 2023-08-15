Guy Decided To Buy Sister’s Homophobic Future Husband “Gay Paintings”

Loving your sibling does not necessarily mean being fond of someone they love; especially if that someone doesn’t share the same values as you.

Redditor u/electricfoxyboy recently told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about learning that his sister’s significant other was a homophobe. Being gay himself, the OP was far from thrilled to learn that about him, yet he was still willing to get the happy couple a wedding gift—some quietly coded queer art. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.

Despite how much a person loves their sibling, they might be way less fond of their significant other

Image credits: Austin Distel (not the actual photo)

This person learned information about his future BIL via social media that he couldn’t overlook

Image credits: Norbert Buduczki (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mats Hagwall (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pacejoy (not the actual photo)

Image credits: electricfoxyboy

Community members suggested more ideas for what to give the happy couple

Redditors shared their opinions on the situation and the sister

Some questioned the idea of the paintings