Guy Decided To Buy Sister’s Homophobic Future Husband “Gay Paintings”
Lgbtq+, Relationships

Guy Decided To Buy Sister’s Homophobic Future Husband “Gay Paintings”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Loving your sibling does not necessarily mean being fond of someone they love; especially if that someone doesn’t share the same values as you.

Redditor u/electricfoxyboy recently told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about learning that his sister’s significant other was a homophobe. Being gay himself, the OP was far from thrilled to learn that about him, yet he was still willing to get the happy couple a wedding gift—some quietly coded queer art. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.

Despite how much a person loves their sibling, they might be way less fond of their significant other

Image credits: Austin Distel (not the actual photo)

This person learned information about his future BIL via social media that he couldn’t overlook

Image credits: Norbert Buduczki (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mats Hagwall (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pacejoy (not the actual photo)

Image credits: electricfoxyboy

Community members suggested more ideas for what to give the happy couple

Redditors shared their opinions on the situation and the sister

Some questioned the idea of the paintings

Monday
Monday
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand how you can marry a homophobic a*****e when you have a gay sibling. Do you hate your sibling? Do you intend to hide your sibling's sexuality from your new husband forever? People are weird...

1
1point
reply
