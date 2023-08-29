Boss Regrets Asking Employee To Stop Working Overtime, Loses $3k Per Hour

The ladder of authority in any business can end up creating a series of issues, as people climb it and, despite a better “vantage point,” end up being further from the actual operations. But instead of educating themselves, most will simply make decisions based on an incorrect understanding of how things run, to everyone’s dismay.

A man shared his comical and somewhat unfortunate experience with a boss who decided to curtail any and all overtime. Because what this supervisor didn’t seem to understand is that OP was vital to keeping machines running throughout the night, and once he no longer had overtime, problems started to arise.

Some managers will try to save a dime and lose a dollar in the process

Image credits: Norma Mortenson (not the actual image)

A man was denied overtime, so could no longer due the vital tasks he normally performed

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual image)

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual image)

Image credits: GravityzCatz

People can end up as managers for the wrong reasons

The entire reason an organization has a manager is to oversee the big picture, which individual employees, presumably, are ignorant of. Managers can see moves in the market, see what divisions need help or growth, and make the tough calls about who and what to cut. But, as OP’s story demonstrates, a lazy supervisor will simply look at a few expenses and decide what to limit, with little to no understanding of how the whole machine, literally and figuratively, works. And instead of running the numbers or even just asking a single member of the staff, they will make a unilateral decision that will cost the company a lot more.

In this particular story, the boss decided to spend a dollar, by risking all the machinery, to save a dime, the little bit of overtime pay that should have been going to OP. This raises the question of how they achieved this post in the first place, which is handily answered in the text, the supervisor is simply well-connected. Now, on paper, giving a relative a job is morally questionable and bad for business. However, if one is going to pursue such a strategy, a junior management role is perhaps best. Researchers of organizational behavior point to the “Dilbert Effect,” where the dumbest end up promoted precisely so they don’t bother the useful workers.

The idea is that certain people still need to be held around, either for reasons of nepotism or that firing them is simply too difficult, but the company knows they can’t risk productivity by putting them “on the line.” So, instead, they are given a cushy, relatively pointless job so they feel important while the actually skilled workers do the real labor. Normally, these people, often managers, supervisors, the sort of departments where one gets a title and no real authority, understand that they are being given a cushy job and know to keep their heads down. While they might be a drain on resources, the real issues arise when they decide to try and earn their keep.

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual image)

Companies sometimes struggle with removing or moving incompetent employees

While we do not know the details in OP’s story, as the importance (or lack thereof) of this supervisor was not stated, it would not at all be surprising that this individual decided that they needed to be useful, perhaps fishing for a bonus related to cutting costs, and, instead torpedoed multiple days of production. One clue we have is that the supervisor was not threatened with losing their job, while OP was going to be let go without another word. After learning that this individual created a host of issues, they just kept their current position and everything went back to normal.

Some companies, to avoid this, first and foremost, simply don’t allow managers to hire friends or family. Failing that, as it’s not always possible to disclose every conflict of interest, others employ an “up or out” strategy, where, after a given amount of time, one is either promoted or let go. While this can create a decent amount of competition, which, in theory, might translate into productivity, it risks burnout and losing experienced workers who are well-suited for a specific job. It also requires a good deal of fairness and good information, which are not exactly that easy to come across in the best-case scenario.

It can also lead to the so-called Peter principle, where a skilled or competent worker gets promoted “out of competence,” for example, the best sales associate becoming a manager, such as Michal Scott, in the Office. Fortunately, if that word really applies here, OP would not have to worry about this possibility, as promotions and top spots in the company appear to be based on lineage, not ability. Fortunately, for all involved, he was at least given a moment to explain the situation, although one still wonders why “normal operations” required a worker to do overtime pretty consistently.

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual image)

Readers found upper management’s reactions comical

Some shared similar stories from their own experiences