Employee Goes Above And Beyond Only To Realize They Will Never Be Appreciated, Quits Their Job Which Causes Major Chaos
34points
Work & Money5 hours ago

Employee Goes Above And Beyond Only To Realize They Will Never Be Appreciated, Quits Their Job Which Causes Major Chaos

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

People sometimes debate whether or not the universe is just. But regardless of where you stand on the issue, I think we all can agree that the corporate world is not.

Clinician and Redditor u/Head_Lizard recently made a post on the subreddit r/antiwork that supports this notion and sheds light on the often unspoken struggles faced by diligent employees.

Going above and beyond what was expected from their position, u/Head_Lizard was repeatedly turned down for a promotion and eventually, their managers even started shamelessly taking credit for their work.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

Credits: Head_Lizard

As the story went viral, people started reacting to it and sharing advice what the best course of action is in these situations

Some also shared their own similar experiences

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Enlee Jones
Enlee Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reward for hard is more work.

Enlee Jones
Enlee Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reward for hard is more work.

