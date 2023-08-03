Employee Has Hours And Pay Gutted Because Her Boss “Doesn’t Believe In WFH”

Work from home (WFH) has been a godsend to many, cutting commutes, stress, and the omnipresent AC and fluorescent lights of the office. These days, many employees can’t even imagine working without it, but unfortunately, there are bosses out there who simply did not get the memo and still preach the superiority of the office.

One woman shared her frustration with a boss who decided to avoid all performance evidence and cut her hours and pay just because he disliked WFH. Despite her excellent KPIs, her grueling commute, and the agreement she had with her manager when she was hired, her boss was determined to make her come to the office.

Getting employees back to the office is hard even for the biggest companies out there

The debates around working from home, productivity, and the costs of operating an office often suffer from the fact that bosses of smaller, “regular” companies see headlines like “Google tells employees to return to the office,” and think, “Hey, I want to be like Google, so I should do the same.” This is missing the fact that Google runs basically a small town at its HQ in Mountain View, California. Employees (who chose to come in to work) have access to facilities that would put most resort facilities to shame, including free laundry rooms, two small swimming pools, multiple sand volleyball courts, a bowling alley, massage rooms, organic gardens, and eighteen cafeterias, all of which serve different cuisines so people don’t get too bored. But here is the uncomfortable truth, even given California weather and some of the best office amenities in the world, many employees did not like the shift in policy.

All of this is to say that if Google and Meta can’t entice people back into the office without making it a rule, it’s quite presumptuous of OP’s boss to think that people just want to commute to work and that it would somehow improve their productivity. Some might chalk it up to supervision, as it’s easier to see what someone is doing at their desk than at home. But it’s pretty clear that most people hate being micromanaged, and it’s hard to imagine a manager breathing over one’s shoulder improving productivity.

Despite many bosses having a power trip or trying to emulate tech giants, some large, household names actually embrace WFH, at least to some degree. Uber does want its employees in the office for half of the year, but people can be flexible about when they do this. So theoretically, an Uber employee can spend half the year working remotely as a digital nomad on some sunny beach, then the other half in sunny San Francisco. This way people can still enjoy not going to the office, plan trips, and have a decent amount of freedom, but the company doesn’t end up stuck, paying rent on an empty office. The downside of sunny California, aside from the mile-high property costs, is the fact that the office needs to be air-conditioned to ensure actually livable standards. Of course, as many office workers know already, the AC blasting all day leaves many people frozen to their desks.

WFH has been shown to actually help in many cases

The bottom line is that working from home has been “normal” since 2020 when the pandemic forced many companies to adapt. Since then, countless studies have been run and the conclusions have been unsurprising to most workers. People are less stressed and more content working from home in most instances. People with families have more time together, Americans spend less time driving, and overall, productivity tends to stay the same. Even in cases where people do less from home, they are less likely to burn out, meaning the company does not have to find a replacement as soon.

But managers and bosses have made poor decisions before WFH, there is nothing new under the sun. Roughly half of the people who quit their jobs in the US cited bad management as a primary cause, and it’s not surprising given all the tales of horrible decisions and mistreatment. OP’s story is just one in a whole ocean of tales of mismanagement that costs employees’ sanity and company workers and productivity. Employee turnover these days is notoriously high, so it would make sense to do everything in one’s power to keep effective workers. Even if a manager sincerely believes that WFH lowers productivity, it’s still an effective compromise to keep people at the company. There is literally nothing less productive than no employees, and research shows that now, up to a third of workers would consider quitting even without a plan just because of how much they dislike management decisions. Searching for a new job isn’t fun, but OP would be best off at a company that actually respects her time and work ethic.

