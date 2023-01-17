‘Daddy Cool’: Horrible Boss Wants To Be Called By A New Nickname, One Of His Employees Maliciously Complies

There are overly strict bosses. There are incompetent bosses… and then there are bosses who throw tantrums, rage, shout, and act like big toddlers whenever they encounter even the slightest inconvenience. They’re probably the worst of the bunch because they can make their employees’ lives a living hell. We’d rather deal with anyone who doesn’t scream at their workers and has the emotional intelligence of a rusty teaspoon.

Redditor u/SubstantialTerm3843 went viral on the r/MaliciousCompliance subreddit after sharing a very well-written story about their awful former boss. They detailed just how bad of a manager and leader he really was, and how, one day, he decided that every employee should call him [drumroll] Daddy Cool. Oh, we wish this wasn’t real, but fact is often stranger than fiction.

Well, the redditor had enough and decided to maliciously comply with their boss’ request. Scroll down for the full post, in the OP’s own words, as well as their follow-up about what happened next. Bored Panda has reached out to u/SubstantialTerm384 via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

Bad bosses are emotionally immature, lack empathy, and rage at their employees

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

Here’s what one worker did after their awful ‘manchild’ of a boss asked everyone to start calling him ‘Daddy Cool’

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

The former employee answered some of their readers’ most important questions in an update

Image credits: SubstantialTerm3843

After reading about just how awful of a boss ‘Daddy Cool’ was, we’re shocked that u/SubstantialTerm384 managed to survive five friggin’ years working there. Unfortunately, the redditor had to deal with an unfair share of bad bosses after leaving, too.

The OP’s story proved once again that just because someone is in a managerial position doesn’t automatically mean that they’ve earned it. Or that they’re the best person for the job. There are no ‘perfect’ managers or workplaces, but there is a huge gap between toxic bosses and actual leaders who care about their employees’ needs.

A good, strong leader is someone who focuses on doing the right thing. They’re principled. They’re moral. They’re humble. And they understand that empathy and selflessness aren’t something that should be ignored. In short, proper leaders motivate and lift their workers up.

On the flip side, bad managers tend to be indecisive, arrogant, and don’t see their coworkers as actual human beings with wants, needs, dreams, and ambitions. To them, their underlings are exactly that—underlings. A resource to be used for profit. Someone to soak up their emotional fallout. Verbal punching bags.

A large part of competent management comes down to a person’s emotional maturity, aka emotional intelligence. Technical skills alone aren’t enough!

Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage your emotions, while also recognizing and affecting the emotions of the people around you. At the core of it all lies an individual’s self-awareness and self-management: the ability to understand one’s strengths and weaknesses, to recognize what one is feeling and why, and to remain resilient when things don’t go right.

However, that’s not enough. You also need to be able to read the room—pick up on cues on how others are feeling. The more socially aware you are, the more you’re able to understand the interpersonal dynamics at play at work. And then you’re able to respond appropriately.

The author of the post shared some more details about their old workplace in the comments

Here’s how other readers reacted when they learned about ‘Daddy Cool.’ Some of them had similar experiences at work