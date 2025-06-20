ADVERTISEMENT

The human body is an incredible machine. But it's far from perfect. For all our evolutionary brilliance, we're still stuck with joints that wear out, dandruff, and sinuses that seem designed for misery. And that's just the beginning!

In various places on the internet, people have been sharing the body's most frustrating design flaws, so we decided to compile their "reviews" of the not-so-user-friendly features. And who knows—if we're lucky, maybe we'll receive a patch upgrade. Something bionic would be nice.

Person resting with eyes closed, light casting striped shadows on face and arm, highlighting human body flaws. Pretty much any autoimmune disease. The body can literally k**l itself trying to protect itself.

Shipwreck_Kelly , Shane/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

1stopallotus avatar
CatD
CatD
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Humans aren't the only mammal who gets autoimmune diseases.

    #2

    Detailed anatomical illustration of the esophagus, trachea, pharynx, and stomach highlighting human body flaws. How close the food pipe and wind pipe are.

    tmeera , clevelandclinic Report

    #3

    Mother resting in hospital bed holding newborn baby, highlighting the biggest flaws of the human body concept. The pain and complications associated with giving birth. Giraffes can birth a whole tiny giraffe hooves and all and go about their day, yet women are still enduring massive amounts of pain (and/or death) during childbirth. It seems evolutionarily unproductive.

    pikaqueen1997 , Wesley Tingey/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You think ours is bad? look up hyena birth so much yikes.

    #4

    Man with a beard blowing his nose, highlighting one of the biggest flaws of the human body and its vulnerabilities. Allergies, or said another way, your immune system flipping the f**k out because you bumped into a peanut, dust mite, shrimp, cat, etc...

    W_Mammoth , Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, this isn't a human only problem, many mammals have allergies.

    #5

    Close-up of dental treatment showing human body flaws with dentist using tools on a patient's open mouth. Teeth cannot repair themselves (I think?). If a bone can heal back together why the hell can't a tooth fill in a micro hole.

    In a natural state, teeth are pretty dam important.

    SsVegito , Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think teeth can do some self-repair, but they lack blood flow to do real healing. Yeah, without dental work and care, teeth can degrade to the point of not being able to chew. I think that's how a lot of animals eventually die. 🙁

    #6

    Young woman with hands on cheeks, illustrating human body flaws and vulnerabilities in natural light setting. That we can bite the insides of our own cheeks. I'm sure plently of you know the pain of accidentally biting down on your cheek.

    bobblegrop , Houcine Ncib/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Young woman with an oxygen tube and IV drip, highlighting some of the biggest flaws of the human body related to health issues. Cancer. Routine processes meant to repair the body create mistakes that in turn create tumors.

    anon , Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Close-up of hands pressing on the stomach showing common physical flaws of the human body in natural light. Ectopic Pregnancy


    Ovaries are ovulatin and doing their things. Eggs and what not. An egg decides enough is enough, and with the help of a hormone surge, wants out of that s**t. Bigger and better things.

    So the egg literally punches out, and is supposed to go straight into the Fallopian tubes, get fertilized while inside the tubes, and then plant in the uterus.

    You would THINK that the entrance of the Fallopian tubes would connect right to the ovary?
    Nah

    The opening of the Fallopian tube has these little hairs (fimbriae) that are like wacky inflatable tube men in front of sketchy used car lots, and kind of guide the egg into the Fallopian tube. Sometimes, the eggs don’t feel like it going, and they venture off. And if fertilized, it’s considered an ectopic pregnancy. It can plant anywhere in the abdominal cavity at that point. Most of the time, it will die because it has to plant in a well vascularized region to be viable. Sometimes, it finds a good, bloody spot, and starts growing there. At that point it’s essentially a tumor, and of it can eat enough into a blood vessel, in can rupture and bleed like s**t.



    You would think that millions of years of evolution would create a Fallopian tube that opens up right to the ovary, but that’s not the case.

    SomeLettuce8 , A. C./Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    kerryfletcher_1 avatar
    Pengie
    Pengie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is by far the funniest explanation of this topic. I have but one up vote. I learned more here because it was funny and held my interest. More than hs ever did.

    Young man wearing glasses and casual clothes holding a book, symbolizing flaws of the human body in everyday life. The amount of time it takes for us to grow and mature to a level where we are able to contribute and not be 100% dependent on our parents/family unit.

    Or the fact we have a useless organ that randomly ruptures and will k**l you if you don't seek treatment for it.

    CatfishDiddy , Beyza Kaplan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The appendix is not useless. It's part of the immune system, plus it stores healthy gut bacteria.

    Physician here.

    1) testes only work when they are located outside the body at the junction of two limbs that converge, funneling many stray objects towards them.

    2) the low back. OMG. Don’t get me started.

    3) clotting is so complex it’s no wonder it messes up so often.

    4) Sinuses. Like...why? And why do the holes leading into them need to be so small?

    5) The immune system is really bad at stopping things it needs to stop and it’s really good at damaging the body.

    6) we evolved on this planet, so why is the light of the sun too bright for us to tolerate?

    7) Our bodies like to store fat...in our arteries?

    8) Sometimes, the baby’s head wont fit through the pelvis.

    8a) even by mammal standards, our newborns are remarkably ill-equipped. A newborn dog can crawl. A newborn horse can walk. We take a year to walk and almost two decades until we can fend for ourselves.

    I’ll think of more.

    MikeGinnyMD Report

    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The two decades to fend for themselves is a recent development. Luckily most children don't have to work until they're teens in this country, but that's not the case elsewhere or in the past.

    Medical professional wrapping bandage on patient's ankle, highlighting common flaws of the human body and injury care. The absolute randomness in its strengths vs vulnerabilities.

    A person can jump from a plane, have their parachute not open & survive the impact.


    Or you can slip in the shower, break your f*****g neck, and die on the spot.

    anon , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Patient in red shorts receiving physical therapy for leg, highlighting one of the biggest flaws of the human body. There are many. But, notably to me is how easily damaged the Knee joints and the Spine are. They next to impossible completely repair. Once damage they are never really right again.

    gereblueeyes , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    maxthefox2 avatar
    Max Fox
    Max Fox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tow other issues that humans suffer from because we stand upright.

    #13

    Man resting in a hammock outdoors, highlighting common flaws of the human body in a natural setting. Getting tired and needing to sleep. I could have done so much s**t if I hadn't had to sleep.

    Though really, I probably would have just still not done anything.

    Only_Mortal , Elisabeth Jurenka/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Young woman outdoors with a skeptical facial expression illustrating common flaws of the human body. Your brain replaying embarrassing moments over and over until you die.

    CanIhavefrieswththat , Ben Iwara/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Person scratching skin on their back revealing visible skin flaws and imperfections of the human body Right now my skin is itchy for no g*****n reason. I think that's a pretty big flaw.

    bigtallsob , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Blurry black car driving at night on a city street illustrating imperfections related to the human body flaws. Definitely motion sickness.

    placeholder777 , Joshua Pieterse/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm fine on boats, buses, trains and planes as long as i don't have to face backwards but I get really sick in the car, especially if I'm sitting in the back. I absolutely cannot lie down in a moving vehicle. One of my biggest fears is having to be taken to hospital in an ambulance and the paramedics making me lay down and not listening when I tell them it will make me sick.

    #17

    Hand holding a roll of toilet paper representing one of the biggest flaws of the human body related to hygiene and digestion. If I wipe the wrong direction I could get an infection that could spread to my kidneys and k**l me.

    whathappenedaustin , Clay Banks/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Young woman grimacing and holding her neck in pain, illustrating common flaws of the human body. The fact that there’s so many things you can do to the human body without k**ling it

    But _oh f**k slept wrong and pinched a nerve now I’m f*****g paralyzed_

    (Didn’t happen to me, but happened to a semi distant family member a year ago)

    Edit: holy f**k this comment took off

    Edit 2: To everybody getting paranoid in my replies, don’t worry:

    He was sleeping in a crowded camper on a small couch
    in a very, very awkward position

    This isn’t a very common thing, but it does happen to people. So long as you sleep relatively well you shouldn’t have a problem.

    Edit 3: apparently Reddit’s full of health experts who kNoW fOr a fAcT that you can’t do this. He pinched and severed something in his spinal cord from what I remember, I’m not 100% sure if it was a nerve but idk what else it would be tbh.

    _Either way the point I was trying to convey was this man went from sleeping to paralyzed, so..._.

    TheYeetmaster231 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    a-rocamora avatar
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess in nature that's how you pick who'll be eaten by predators?

    #19

    Model of a human brain on a white surface illustrating one of the biggest flaws of the human body in anatomy studies. The brain should be better secured in the head. Rattling the brain inside the skull can mess a person up, so if it was more secure it would be safer.

    goatsnsheeps , Natasha Connell/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Close-up of hands pinching loose skin highlighting one of the biggest flaws of the human body related to skin elasticity. Over-storing fat.


    I mean, I get hanging onto 20 pounds of the stuff just in case you need to tap into that energy - but at 50, 100, 300 pounds our bodies are still like “well better still stock up, you never know if we’ll find any food this upcoming year”.

    Hullabalooga , Faruk Tokluoğlu/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    veronicafinocchi avatar
    Verfin22
    Verfin22
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure it has more to do with we are eating now, as opposed to just "storing fat". What we eat must also come out. The body stores calories that aren't being used up, and saves them for later. Guess what? You eat another meal and don't burn the calories. That's how you get fat.

    Person standing in a dimly lit doorway, illustrating isolation related to flaws of the human body. That thing our brains do where we walk into a room only to instantly forget why we went in there in the first place.

    pops992 , Anna Elgebrant Rekstad/ Unsplash (Not the actual photo) Report

    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worry about my memory sometimes. I literally forget what I'm doing when I'm in the middle of doing it.

    Man in red shirt outdoors covering his face, illustrating some of the biggest flaws of the human body in natural light. You can kinda just die at any moment from a brain aneurysm, even if you're perfectly healthy.

    mcsteve87 , Jorge Franganillo/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My young parents were visiting friends when the wife had an aneurysm and died right then and there. My middle name is her name. Thanks, I guess?

    #23

    Young man showing flaws of the human body with a bare back against a bright window in natural light I like the example of the recurrent laryngeal nerve.

    It runs from the brain to the larynx. However, to get there it goes from the brain, down the neck, into the chest, around the aorta and then back up the chest, up the neck and then connects to the larynx. That's a massive detour. It also means a blow to the chest can damage your ability to talk.

    anon , Adrian "Rosco" Stef/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took the scenic route. Was on vacation the day it was installed

    #24

    Unable to regenerate body parts. You lose an arm or a leg, you can't grow a new one. We can grow hair and nails forever, but not body parts.

    drygnfyre Report

    Eyelashes, designed to keep things out of your eyes but they just fall in anyway.

    ProbableJellyfish Report

    #26

    We've evolved for millions of years with the sun always being there. Yet we get burnt and skin cancer from too much exposure. Dark skinned people are slightly better designed than the fair skinned ones.

    anon Report

    #27

    Model of a human brain highlighting one of the biggest flaws of the human body in medical study or education. That something as important as the brain can stop functioning properly because of chemical imbalances.

    ShredderNL , Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Couple lying on bed embracing with cozy bedroom surroundings, illustrating intimacy and human body flaws concept. We're physiologically built to have s*x with as many people as possible as soon as we hit puberty, but practically, socially, and psychologically, that's a *really* bad idea.

    Thunderstarer , Becca Tapert/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again. Survival mechanism. The species will find a way to continue. A lot of these posts are survival seen through modern eyes. It doesn’t work like that

    #29

    Close-up of bare feet and hands resting on a rock, illustrating common flaws of the human body in natural light. Too many pain receptors on feet.

    LuciferianMGTOW , Jan Romero/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    kanakkokate_ixlily_c013 avatar
    MistBorn
    MistBorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are a terrestrial species , we were meant to walk miles and miles each day ,not sit on a chair for 8 hrs

    Wisdom teeth. They were useful when we used to have bigger jaws, but now they often cause pain and infection.

    Ana_Litvi Report

    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #31

    Peeing a little bit when you sneeze or cough. Wtf, nature?

    veralynnwildfire Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Push a few c****h goblins out and tell me your bladder control is what it used to be

    #32

    The size of the average baby head vs the size of the average v****a.

    Ruggiard Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The v****a isn’t the issue. That bit stretches. The pelvis on the other hand…if it’s too small, it’s too small

    #33

    Jugular veins.

    Yeah, pop those basically on the outside in the area predators attack, that will ensure and slight mishap will result in death in about 8 seconds.

    Thanks evolution.

    Sn00ker123 Report

    attilangyn avatar
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Predators attack that because they know its there. And its also a quick and less painful passing for the prey...

    Doctor examining patient's ear with an otoscope highlighting common flaws of the human body during a medical checkup. Ears being so fragile and irreparable.

    kyogrebattle , Ahmed/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    Person holding feminine hygiene products symbolizing one of the biggest flaws of the human body related to menstruation. You can control your bladder and sphincter. Why of why isn't there a mechanism to hold in your period?

    SJExit4 , Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    veronicafinocchi avatar
    Verfin22
    Verfin22
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Periods are meant to flush out the unfertilized egg so a new one can take it's place. The bleeding is because the egg didn't grow onto the uterus lining, thus resulting in that being flushed out too.

    #36

    Close-up of a young man's face showing skin texture and natural flaws of the human body in soft lighting. Not being able to hold our breath long (quick oxygen usage).

    hellsimulator , Adrian Swancar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #37

    Periods. Most other animals who have a menstruation cycle, or something like it, reabsorb the uterine lining rather than shedding it out and causing woman to suffer from painful bleeding out of their vaginas for 5-6 days once a month.

    Edit: I think that if we have to shed it, it should be a voluntary sphincter (like controlling when you pee). So woman don’t have to spend so much money on pads & tampons, don’t have to worry about bleeding through, can stress free wear a bikini, etc.

    not_mrsrobinson Report

    #38

    The brain hardware has some compatibility issues with the software. I.e. patch random b****s, agression instinct, need for attention, staring at b***s and affection for shiny stuff then we can talk.

    RedditCouldntBeWorse Report

    #39

    Young woman showing her midriff and wearing casual clothes, illustrating common flaws of the human body. Surprised nobody's said the appendix yet.

    RoseAndThorn24 , Eugene Chystiakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #40

    A stroke. My aunt had one when she was 31 and the healthiest person in the world. Ran an aerobics class at the Y, just perfect perfect health. Went to Pizza Hut with her the night before, next day, massive stroke, almost died, critical surgery, twenty years later she still has trouble speaking. It sucks. There is no reason that should’ve happened. Perfectly healthy person damaged for the rest of her life. She’s still amazing and lovely and my favorite person but d**n is that annoying.

    Jibber_Fight Report

    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always thought strokes mainly happened to older people but I know three people, all in their early 50s, all reasonably fit and well who had a stroke. Two of them have never regained their mobility and the other one got his mobility back but it has robbed him of his speech.

    #41

    The fact the brain can not regenerate more cells, but practically everything else can. Even though the brain is the most important.

    unSure_of_stuf Report

    Digestive system, regenerative system, immune system. isn't it funny how human body can be fully created in 9 month but a broken ankle will take several years and never fully recover?

    anon Report

    #43

    Whatever design flaw has made me addicted to oxytocin (the neurotransmitter not a misspelling of the opiate).

    Chopana93 Report

    #44

    3D illustration of human ribcage showing a small highlighted flaw within the upper torso structure of the human body. Tumors.

    Organ ruptures caused by typical functions going wrong.

    Many things about pregnancy.

    Periods and ovarian cysts.

    Also, for women, that the urethra is so short and so close to the v****a and a**s.

    PostItFrustrations , Ayush Kumar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #45

    The genitals arent protected by any bones and are utterly fragile.

    733094 Report

    #46

    Our lumbar and a*s aren't really that great at holding us up and this is why everyone has back problems regardless of whether they spend their lives working out, sitting in a chair, or in between. Evolutionarily, we should have spent more time in trees waiting for our muscles and such to develop more to support the greater half of our bodies being held upright without destroying the system that's meant to do exactly that.

    Lucoark Report

    #47

    That we cannot delete or sort unwanted/not needed info and memories from our brains.

    PickAName616 Report

    #48

    Self awareness.

    eeilmkb Report

