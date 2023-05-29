Sometimes, a song whispers its way into your ear, and BAM! You realize there's something different about it. A cover song has just snuck up on you, wearing the familiar notes of an original track but with a touch that is unique to that cover artist. Or maybe you already knew that hit but never realized it was one of those songs you didn't know were covers. Here they are saying, "Hey, this song was cool, but watch how I make it cooler!"

But hang on, because we're not just about to list a bunch of tracks that had their five minutes of fame on a talent show. No siree, today we're on a quest to reveal the best covers of all time. Remember when you first heard Jimi Hendrix's reimagining of Dylan's All Along The Watchtower? Or when Whitney Houston added a new depth to Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You? These irresistible music covers dared to step into the shadow of an original and came out shining bright. From vintage classics to modern-day hits, we're pulling back the curtains on the iconic cover versions that marked the music scene without asking anyone's permission.

The exciting part? Many of these covers are even better than the original. We'll see artists who have taken an established piece and somehow twisted it into something even more catchy, entering the Olympus of the most successful cover songs, wooing fans, winning awards, and creating a league of their own.

We're aware music is incredibly subjective. These brilliant artists, though, have reimagined some already great songs and turned them into the most well-known tunes in the world. We've got you covered (pun intended) with what people have assured are the best cover songs. Who knows, you might discover your next playlist favorite!